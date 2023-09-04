Skincare And Haircare Benefits Of Squalane Oil For Men

At a time when skin care, as an exercise, is no longer exclusive to women, men are waking up to the importance of maintaining healthy skin. However, much as they have the will to work for and flaunt good skin, they are always on the lookout for a shortcut to addressing their skin concerns.

Think of a slapdash approach to skincare that fixes uneven skin tone, treats acne and gives you glowing skin. But is all that even possible with one product? Enter your skin’s new ally squalane oil, an excellent emollient that will fix all that and more.

Squalane oil currently is the hottest skincare trend in the world of grooming. And if you’re someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, its transformative effects can work wonders for you. This magical ingredient can reduce inflammation and enhance your skin’s elasticity and youthfulness manifold. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture effortlessly absorbs into your skin, leaving you feeling instantly rejuvenated.

I’m currently on my fourth bottle of this promising product and I must emphasise how seamlessly it integrates into both your morning and evening skincare routines. Simply put, if you’re a beginner looking to explore facial oils, squalane oil should be your first choice. Read on to discover why.

What is Squalane Oil?

Squalane oil is a versatile, plant-based personal care oil extracted from sources like olives or sugarcane that is suitable for use on your face, hair and beard. Notably, squalane is the stabilised or saturated form of ‘squalene’, which constitutes 13% of human sebum and plays a crucial role in keeping our skin hydrated, soft and protected.

Squalene, an unsaturated oil of plant origin, is hydrogenated to become usable squalane, a 100% saturated oil that imparts smoothness and hydration to the skin. While squalene can be inflammatory, squalane oil is nourishing and gentle.

What makes squalane the ultimate skincare ingredient?

Squalane’s natural presence in your skin makes it incredibly easy to absorb, providing exceptional hydration, repair and soothing benefits. It outperforms numerous other facial oils due to its innate compatibility with our skin. As infants, our skin enjoys 20% squalene, but as we age and encounter more environmental pollutants, this percentage diminishes. Squalane oil works to counteract this decline and restores the skin’s health.

Skincare benefits of squalane

Here’s how topical application (just two to three drops) of squalane oil can do wonders for your skin –

Ultimate hydration: A few drops of squalane oil or serum can work wonders for your skin’s hydration, enhancing its radiance and overall health. It’s lightweight and non-greasy and easily seeps into your skin, making it glow instantly.

Boosts collagen: Squalane’s antioxidant properties stimulate collagen production, resulting in firmer and blemish-free skin. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a key ingredient in many anti-ageing products.

Tackles pigmentation: Squalane helps regulate sebum production in oily skin while addressing pigmentation issues. Its lightweight and odourless texture makes it suitable for those who dislike heavy and scented products.

Ideal for acne-prone skin: Unlike many other facial oils, squalane is lightweight and perfect for individuals with sensitive and acne-prone skin. It doesn’t clog pores, controls sebum production and possesses antibacterial properties, making it a boon for people dealing with acne.

Eczema relief: Squalane’s anti-bacterial properties can soothe various inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and rosacea. Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential to reducing flare-ups and treating dry patches.

Fragrance-free: Squalane is odourless, making it suitable for those allergic to strong scents and fragrances.

Haircare benefits of squalane for men

Squalane is a versatile product that’s excellent for hair care too. Here’s how it can help your hair –

Prevents Breakage: Moisturising your hair with squalane can enhance its shine and prevent breakage, especially when your hair has been exposed to environmental damage.

Acts as a hair serum: Squalane oil serves as an excellent alternative to traditional hair serums. A few drops massaged into your hair can boost moisture, making it a valuable addition to your post-shower routine.

Soothes beard itching: Men can also use squalane in their beards as a conditioner that can calm irritation. Its antibacterial properties make it particularly effective, giving your beard a healthy shine.

How to Use Squalane:

Squalane is a versatile hero product that can be easily integrated into both your AM and PM routines. You can apply it directly to your skin as a serum, massage it into your scalp to nourish hair follicles or use it in your beard.

One effective method is to mix a couple of drops of squalane with your moisturiser to create a potent blend that absorbs effortlessly.

Alternatively, you can apply it on slightly damp skin after a bath or wash, as its lightweight texture allows for easy absorption.

You can also use a few drops of squalane oil after your cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM) routine to lock in moisture and create a protective layer for your skin.

Best squalane oil for men in 2023

Numerous beauty brands offer squalane oils that can revolutionise your skincare routine. Here are our top choices to elevate your grooming game:

The Ordinary 100% Plant-derived Squalane

The Ordinary’s 100% Plant-Derived Squalane is a rapidly absorbing pure oil. It’s perfect for managing frizzy hair and addressing oily skin. Suitable for all skin types, this product is non-comedogenic and will leave your skin feeling soft and supple.

Buy Here

QRxLabs Squalane CE Oil

QRxLabs Squalane CE Oil harnesses sugarcane-derived squalane to reduce inflammation and redness while supporting wound healing. Blended with gentle tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (a stable form of Vitamin C), this oil is excellent for acne-prone skin. It’s also rich in antioxidants.

Buy Here

Botanical Hydrator Squalane Oil by Kimirica

Kimirica’s Botanical Hydrator Squalane Oil is a hydration powerhouse for your face, body and hair. Derived naturally from olives, this weightless oil deeply hydrates and improves your skin at a cellular level. Bioidentical to our skin’s natural oils, it’s non-comedogenic and can be blended with moisturisers or body lotions, leaving your skin incredibly soft and plump.

Buy Here

The Inkey List Squalane

The Inkey List’s 100% plant-derived Squalane requires just a few drops for smoothing relief on dry or dehydrated skin. It can be mixed into your preferred cream or gel moisturiser to amplify hydration. This straightforward formula also regulates excess oil production and serves as added heat protection when applied to hair.

Final Thoughts

Squalane oil really is a skincare and haircare game-changer for men, offering hydration, rejuvenation, and a host of other benefits. Consider making it a vital part of your daily grooming regimen and you’ll find yourself reaching for your next bottle sooner than you ever imagined.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the benefits of Squalane?

Squalane offers deep hydration, skin repair and soothing effects. It boosts collagen, regulates sebum, tackles pigmentation, and is ideal for acne-prone and sensitive skin. It also works against skin conditions like eczema and promotes overall skin health.

– Can men use squalane oil?

Absolutely. Squalane oil is suitable for men’s skincare and haircare routines. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture makes it perfect for various skin and hair types.

– What does squalane do for the skin?

Squalane deeply hydrates, improves skin elasticity, and combats inflammation. It also promotes collagen production, reduces pigmentation, and is effective for conditions like acne and redness. Squalane oil enhances overall skin health and appearance.

– What is squalane made from?

Squalane is derived from sources like olives or sugarcane. It’s the stabilised form of squalene, a natural component of human sebum that keeps the skin hydrated, soft, and protected. Squalane’s plant-based origin makes it suitable for various skincare applications.

