The New BT21 Store In Mumbai Offers Exclusive BTS Merch For Fans In India

Some of the best things that the Hallyu wave brought to India were K-dramas, K-beauty products, and K-pop bands like BTS. The Korean boy band has a huge fan base in the country, and a huge part of the BTS ARMY belongs to India. To honour the same, a dedicated BTS merchandise store has now opened in Mumbai. The official BT21 flagship store has been brought to India through the lifestyle brand, Winterbear a couple of weeks ago.

BT21 sells BTS merchandise globally across different offline stores as well as online. For Indian fans, the only option till now was to get the inventory online, but with the new store in Mumbai, they can easily get their hands on different products instantly. The store has been launched at the Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai. Winterbear aims to popularise the product line next in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi. A new store will also be launched in Pune on 23 May. Here’s everything we know about the Mumbai store dedicated to the boy band.

The BT21 merchandise store will have products including notebooks, pens & more

BT21 took birth from a collaborative project between the South Korean creative studio, LINE FRIENDS and BTS. The band created eight characters named Tata, Mang, Chimmy, RJ, Koya, Cooky, Shooky and Van back in 2017. Each character represents the members of BTS in some way or the other. BT21 became wildly popular in no time.

What can you buy at the BT21 merchandise store?

Apart from notebooks and pens, one can also get the BT21 characters in the store. You will also find tote bags, stickers, tumblers, keychains, mugs, posters, and other products featuring the faces of idols from different K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and more.

Posters of your favourite K-dramas and several popular anime characters are also going to be available at the BT21 store. The merchandise store will also have the famous BTS coffee and other ramen products.

When can you visit the store?

The store is located inside Phoenix Marketcity so the timings align with the mall timings. The BT21 store will be open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm every day.

All about India’s first BTS merchandise store

The first BTS merchandise store opened in Chennai back in February 2023. This first-ever flagship store is in Anna Nagar and it sells official BTS merchandise, including BT21 characters. The pop-up store is decorated with BT21 character toys and other soft toys. The BTS merchandise shop is also accepting online orders from all over India.

