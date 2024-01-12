You Can Now Get The Red Sofa From Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Ad For Free!

Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein ad from January 2024 had us all hooked to the steamy images of him reclining on a red corduroy sofa, bathed in sunlight on a terrace. While chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto of The Bear (2022) had us exclaiming “Yes Chef!” in response to these photos, one lucky fan of the series will have the chance to own the iconic sofa.

Yes, you read that right. The red sofa featured in the ad shoot is available for free on the Facebook Marketplace.

Details about Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein ad shoot and the listed sofa on Facebook

The Calvin Klein ad

Ahead of winning the Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy at the 81st Golden Globes, White collaborated with the renowned underwear brand for their Spring 2024 campaign. Directed by Mert Alas, the ad film depicts the actor strolling down a bustling New York City street, ascending apartment stairs to the terrace. Stripping down to his white Calvin Klein briefs, he reached the rooftop and settled onto the iconic red corduroy sofa, with the glittering NYC skyline as the perfect backdrop.

The red sofa on Facebook Marketplace

The red sofa is currently listed for free on Facebook Marketplace, originating from New York. The post enthusiastically declares, “Guess what? I’ve got the hottest seat in town – the legendary red corduroy couch that a famous celebrity chef (in not-so-many clothes) sat on in the commercial everyone’s talking about. Long story short, my husband (who works for an agency that works with Facebook) asked me, “Why don’t you list it on Facebook Marketplace?” So here it is! We know there are lots of fans out there who’d love to get their hands on it. Must be willing to pick up in New York.”

Providing additional details, the post describes the condition as used-fair and the type as vintage. If you are eager to secure the hottest seat in town, grab this opportunity before it’s gone.

In other news, The Bear has been renewed for season 3, set to release in 2024.

(Hero and feature image credit: Jeremy Allen White/ @jeremyallenwhitefinally/ Instagram)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur