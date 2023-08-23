What Is The Prakash Raj Chandrayaan-3 Tweet Controversy All About?

Prakash Raj, known for his versatile acting skills in South Indian and Bollywood films, is in hot waters. The actor is being slammed for his sarcastic take on India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3. A few days ago, he posted a sarcastic meme on Twitter that lead to some heavy backlash from social media users, including a minister. He is now in legal trouble as a case has been filed against him in Karnataka over the aforementioned tweet.

Facing major repercussions, Raj has now addressed his trolls and explained the meme’s meaning and context. So, in case you wanted to know what this entire Prakash Raj Chandrayaan-3 tweet controversy is all about, just scroll on.

What is Prakash Raj’s Chandrayaan-3 tweet controversy all about?

Chandrayaan-3, the spacecraft that left India in July, is scheduled to achieve a historic feat by attempting a soft landing on the lunar south pole on 23 August at 6.04 pm. Raj took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share a meme concerning the developments surrounding Chandrayaan-3. The actor posted a cartoon that portrayed a man pouring tea, referencing the well-known ‘Mallu Chaiwala’ meme. In his post, he penned, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.”

Although the actor didn’t explicitly mention who the individual depicted in the cartoon was, numerous users on social media criticised him for ridiculing K Sivan, the former head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

After receiving widespread criticism, the actor went on to address his tweet by clarifying the following:

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

For the uninitiated, Raj has been an outspoken critic of the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). While the actor’s opinions on opposing some of the policies of the ruling government have found many takers, his recent meme regarding Chandrayaan-3 was heavily criticised. Many pointed out that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a venture of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and is a proud achievement for all Indians.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India is striving to become the fourth nation in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. If successful, India would join the ranks of the United States, Russia and China. Chandrayaan-3 marks India’s third lunar mission and second attempt to achieve a gentle touchdown on the lunar surface. In 2019, Chandrayaan-2 was launched with similar intentions but unfortunately, ended up failing during its final stages.

What are people saying about Prakash Raj’s Chandrayaan-3 tweet controversy?

Netizens expressed their thoughts and views over the Chandrayaan-3 tweet by Prakash Raj. Here is what they have been saying over the last few days.

Those who know only hate will see only hate. If it makes any difference, @prakashraaj is referencing a joke (that predates anyone you feel he is insulting) about how we find Keralites at every corner of the world and how the first thing Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin saw when they… pic.twitter.com/reJJKkgHeY — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) August 21, 2023

Prakash Raj doesn’t hate Modi he hates India pic.twitter.com/swuM9Y86zk — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) August 22, 2023

Mr. #PrakashRaj is insulting our scientists, mocking our #ISRO. He needs to be asked:

• For whom he is doing this?

• For what he is doing this? Shameful. pic.twitter.com/3wOujmxHq3 — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) August 21, 2023

When Prakash Raj said the same thing, an FIR is lodged against him. https://t.co/HICiE68yGO — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 23, 2023

