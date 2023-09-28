What Is The Trevor Noah Controversy And Why Did He Cancel His Bengaluru Show?

International comedian Trevor Noah lit up Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 22 with the start of his Off The Record tour. Following this, he did two more shows in Delhi the same week.

The Emmy-winning funnyman, celebrated worldwide for his comedic skills, had fans eagerly snapping up tickets like they were the last chocolate chip cookies in a jar. The Delhi shows were a rollicking success, but a curious and controversial twist of fate awaited Trevor Noah’s fans in Bengaluru.

In case you’re interested in more details about the Trevor Noah controversy surrounding his India tour, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a recap of everything that went down in Bengaluru yesterday.

A comedy of errors in Bengaluru

Noah’s schedule had him performing live at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28. However, as the evening of September 27 rolled around, fans in Bengaluru found themselves in a comedy of errors. The show, scheduled for 7.30 pm, began almost 30 minutes late. And when it did commence, it abruptly ended after just a few minutes, with audience members unable to hear a thing due to what can only be described as “bad acoustics.”

In a surprising turn of events, Trevor Noah himself stormed out of his show. Later, on his Twitter/X account, he extended a heartfelt apology to his fans. He mentioned how he was looking forward to performing in Bengaluru but had to cancel both shows due to technical glitches.

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru controversy: Fans left disappointed

Fans in Bengaluru were left fuming in the wake of the show’s cancellation, directing their ire at the organisers for the logistical chaos. Complaints ranged from parking woes and inadequate air conditioning to cramped venues and narrow roads. Fans even took to Twitter/X to express their disappointment over the fiasco. One fan humorously remarked, “Trevor has been Bangalored, not in a nice way though! The joke is on Silicon City.”

Another disgruntled fan tweeted, “But what about the people who have braved today’s #bangaloretraffic and came to your show? Refund won’t cut it.” A third netizen chimed in, “Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru.“

Amid the controversy and complaints, some fans pointed fingers at the comedian’s team for not checking venue logistics beforehand. “Shouldn’t your team first check the venue logistics before agreeing to the show? Looks like this is a failure on the part of your team,” commented one user, suggesting that a comedian of Noah’s calibre should know better.

Best memes about the Trevor Noah controversy

On social media, videos from the venue showed Noah’s brief appearance on stage before the audio issues forced his exit. Others expressed their frustration in words and memes.

Heard the joke Trevor Noah made about Bangalore? Nobody did. Bad acoustics. — Adman (@adman_i) September 27, 2023

Thank you Bangalore for giving a lifetime worth of standup material to Trevor Noah. — Praveen Gopal Krishnan (@peegeekay) September 27, 2023

This has to b the shortest performance I have ever paid and braved through Bangalore traffic to watch!

Beyond disappointed about @Trevornoah ‘s show getting canned in Bengaluru!! I only have @bookmyshow to blame for their absolutely shoddy job of organising the most basic thngs pic.twitter.com/Q6TaMz2ufv — Aanchal Bhargava (@BhargavaAanchal) September 27, 2023

Trevor Noah got stuck in Bengaluru Traffic & reached his own show late. People stuck in ORR traffic for 2-3 hours unable to move, sold their tickets on IG/X. Some reached & Trevor cancelled the show cause of bad acoustics. He’s probably already writing jokes on BLR’s traffic. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZmM9L2xySu — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) September 27, 2023

The Trevor Noah show in Bangalore where audience spent 3 hours on the road each way, and hours in the auditorium waiting for the sound to be fixed is sponsored by Black Dog, which has the ironic tagline “Savour the pause”. Pretty much on brand. pic.twitter.com/sxSnbCjsPx — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) September 27, 2023

What about Trevor Noah’s show in Mumbai?

As Noah’s India tour continues, two more shows are scheduled to take place at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1. Fans are now wondering if Mumbai will follow Delhi’s lead or if it’ll meet the same fate as Bengaluru.

Well, there’s no official word on any cancellations yet, so fans can still hold onto their hopes for the Mumbai shows. Bengaluru fans might consider booking flights to Mumbai for a second shot at the laughter dose they missed out on (if they can manage to secure tickets that is).

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Trevor Noah)