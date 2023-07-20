2023 Japan Open Prize Money: How Much Will The Winners Earn At This Year’s Tournament?

The 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour returned to Asia this month with the ongoing Korea Open 2023, scheduled to conclude on Sunday, July 23. Soon after, the action will shift to Japan for the Japan Open 2023 which begins on Tuesday, July 25. With a number of top players entering the tournament, it promises to be a blockbuster event.

For the unversed, the Japan Open 2023 is a Super 750 tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the Japan Open championships which have been held since 1977. The tournament is an alluring prospect for the participating shuttlers, both in terms of the prize money on offer and the BWF points which help determine the BWF World Rankings.

As you continue enjoying the Korea Open 2023, we bring to you everything you need to know about the Japan Open 2023 including its prize money, schedule and the star players participating in the tournament.

What will be the Japan Open 2023 (badminton) prize money?

Being a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, the prize money pool at the Japan Open 2023 is greater than what the Super 300 and 500 tournaments have to offer.

According to a report by Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool for the Japan Open 2023 amounts to USD 850,000.

From this, both the men’s and the women’s singles champions are set to receive USD 59,500 each, along with 11,000 BWF points. The runners-up of both events will be rewarded with USD 28,900 and 9,350 BWF points. The shuttlers who bow out from the semi-final stage of the men’s and women’s singles events will each receive USD 11,900 and 7,700 BWF points.

In the doubles category of the Japan Open 2023, the winners of men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 62,900 and 11,000 BWF points. The runners-up of all three doubles events will receive USD 29,750 and 9,350 BWF points. The players who get ousted in the semi-finals of the three doubles events will get USD 11,900 along with 7,700 BWF points.

For all the events, in both the singles and the doubles categories, the players who get knocked out of the tournament before the Last 16 will receive BWF points but no prize money.

A look at the schedule of the Japan Open 2023 (badminton)

The Japan Open 2023 will commence on Tuesday, July 25 and will conclude on Sunday, July 30. All the matches will be played at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Japan Open 2023 (badminton): Star players to watch out for

Reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Victor Axelsen will return to the court at the Japan Open 2023 for the first time after the Indonesia Open 2023 in June. The Danish professional shuttler will be the top-seeded player in the tournament’s men’s singles event. Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Japan’s Kodai Naraoka will also feature in the tournament.

In the women’s singles event, Japanese shuttler and reigning two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi will enter the Japan Open 2023 as the top-seeded player. South Korea’s An Se-young and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon will also partake in the women’s singles event.

What is the next badminton tournament after Japan Open 2023?

After the Japan Open 2023, the badminton action will shift to Sydney, Australia for the Australia Open 2023 (Badminton), scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 6.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka and Instagram/@AKANE.YAMAGUCHI)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka)