Abhishek Sharma’s Stats In IPL And T20 Cricket: Total Runs, Wickets And More

Hailing from Punjab, Abhishek Sharma has earned quite a name for himself in the world of cricket. Starting his career in 2017, Sharma has put up some truly commendable skills on the field, especially in T20 cricket. While he stands out as a batting all-rounder, he has also displayed good instances of left-arm slow bowling.

Hence, for those who have been following him lately, it is good to take a look at Abhishek Sharma’s stats as well as his net worth, especially since the young player might be on the cusp of greatness.

Note: We will be looking at Abhishek Sharma’s T20 and IPL stats.

Abhishek Sharma’s career highlights

Abhishek Sharma was born in Amritsar, Punjab in the year 2000. While the details of his childhood and education are sparse, Sharma got his big break in 2017 when he got the opportunity to play in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy as part of Punjab’s team. Later in the year, he made his debut in first-class cricket by playing in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy for the state of Punjab.

His performances in 2017 earned him a place in India’s U-19 World Cup squad for the 2018 tournament held in New Zealand. The same year, he was picked up by the Delhi Capitals (at that time, Delhi Daredevils) for the 2018 IPL season for a fee of INR 55 lakhs. His IPL debut was quite impressive as he scored 46 runs off just 19 balls.

In 2021, Sharma scored the fastest hundred of his career in just 42 balls while playing for Punjab against Madhya Pradesh. The next year, Sharma was offered a contract by the SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 6.5 crores.

Abhishek Sharma is yet to make his debut in international cricket.

Abhishek Sharma’s net worth in 2023

Abhishek Sharma’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around INR 11 crores (USD 1.5 million). Most of this comes from his aforementioned IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information available about his properties or cars.

Abhishek Sharma’s stats in batting, bowling and fielding

Sharma has scored centuries in First Class and T20 cricket, in addition to his three centuries in List A cricket. In his T20 career, he has an impressive strike rate of 136.24 and a high score of 107 runs.