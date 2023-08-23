All You Need To Know About The AFC Champions League 2023-24: Its Schedule, Participating Teams And More

Like every year, the battle for continental supremacy in club football is just a few weeks away in every corner of the world. Two of the biggest intercontinental club football tournaments in the world, the UEFA Champions League in Europe and the AFC Champions League in Asia, are gearing up for some main event action later in 2023.

The main attraction in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be the inclusion of a few world-class players, thanks to the massive signing spree that the Saudi Arabian clubs have been on in the past nine months. Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr will be hogging a fair share of the limelight, largely owing to their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, as they did in the qualifiers. The Portuguese legend led the Saudi Pro League side to a 4-2 win over the Dubai-based outfit Shabab Al-Ahli in the qualifiers to secure Al-Nassr’s place in the main event of the AFC Champions League 2023-24.

The excitement around Asia’s premier continental tournament is also at its peak with the draw for the group stage scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24. So on that note, here is everything you need to know about the AFC Champions League 2023-24, including its schedule, the teams participating in it, the top players to watch out for and more.

The AFC Champions League 2023-24 schedule

Now in its 42nd edition (21st under the current name), the AFC Champions League began with the qualifying play-offs on August 15 (they concluded on August 22). However, there’s still a fair amount of time left before the main event kicks off.

According to the official website of the AFC Champions League, the group-stage fixtures of the tournament are scheduled to begin on September 18. Once the group stage is over, the tournament will move to its knockout phase with the round of 16 action scheduled to start on February 12, 2024. The final of the tournament will be played as a two-match affair on a home-and-away basis. The first leg of the final will take place on May 11, 2024, while the return leg will be played on May 18, 2024.

It is interesting to note that the 2023-24 edition is the final edition of the AFC Champions League. The competition will be renamed to the AFC Champions League Elite starting from the 2024-25 season.

A quick glance at the stats, teams and star players of the AFC Champions League 2023-24

A total of 40 teams take part in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. The teams make it to the most prestigious club football tournament in Asia by virtue of their performances in their respective domestic leagues in the previous season.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have enjoyed the most success in the AFC Champions League. Riyadh-based club Al-Hilal leads the stats in the AFC Champions League for most wins with four titles to its name. With Neymar Jr in their squad for the 2023-24 season, Al-Hilal will be hoping to win the title for a record fifth time.

Al-Nassr, the runners-up of the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League, will be banking on their leader Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian footballer Anderson Talisca to help them win the silverware in May 2024.

Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten Al-Hilal in the final last season to lift their third title.

Malaysian football club Johor Darul Ta’zim will also be playing in the AFC Champions League after they won the 2022 Malaysia Super League which earned them a berth in Asia’s premier club tournament.

Indian club Mumbai City FC will also be taking part as they qualified for the tournament after winning the additional play-off between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Indian Super League champions.

Where can you watch the AFC Champions League 2023-24?

Fans in India can live stream the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on Sony LIV and Jio TV, the official broadcasters of the tournament for the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many teams are participating in the AFC Champions League 2023-24?

A total of 40 teams will be participating in the AFC Champions League 2023-24.

– When will the AFC Champions League 2023-24 start?

The AFC Champions League 2023-24’s group stage will kick-start on September 18.

– When did Al-Nassr qualify for the AFC Champions League 2023-24?

Al-Nassr qualified for the main round of AFC Champions League 2023-24 on August 22 after defeating Shabab Al-Ahli by a score of 4-2 in the play-offs.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@نادي النصر السعودي and Instagram/@URAWA RED DIAMONDS)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@نادي النصر السعودي)