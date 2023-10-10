Who Is Neeraj Chopra’s Coach? Meet Klaus Bartonietz, The Man Training India’s ‘Golden Boy’

In recent years, if there is one Indian name that has been dominating the world of athletics, it is that of Neeraj Chopra. The 25-year-old has attained the pinnacle of glory in almost every competition that he has been a part of, which is why it’s not surprising that he is the defending champion of almost every major tournament and sports meet in javelin throw. While Chopra gets all the limelight, the man behind his ‘golden arm’ is worthy of recognition as well― Klaus Bartonietz.

Regarded as a master in reading the art of javelin throw, Bartonietz has been associated with Neeraj Chopra since 2018. Back then, however, Klaus Bartonietz played second fiddle to fellow German coach and former javelin thrower Uwe Horn, who also held the record for the longest throw. Bartonietz took complete charge of coaching Chopra after the track and field athlete parted ways with Horn in 2021.

For context, Uwe Horn is the only person to date to throw a javelin over 100 metres. However, a new javelin design was introduced in 1986 and the entire record for the sport had to be restarted, thus wiping off Neeraj Chopra’s former coach’s world record of 104 metres.

Having tasted success in a number of prestigious international tournaments, the partnership between Neeraj Chopra and Klaus Bartonietz is set to continue till the Paris Olympics in 2024. As such, here is everything you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s coach including his life, career highlights, relationship with the Indian javelin thrower and more.

Deep diving into Neeraj Chopra’s coach Klaus Bartonietz’s career highlights

His early days working with Neeraj Chopra

A biomechanics expert hailing from Germany, Klaus Bartonietz joined forces with Uwe Horn in 2018 as part of Neeraj Chopra’s coaching team. Under the tutelage of Horn, Neeraj Chopra won gold medals at both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

However, the Indian javelin thrower felt like he needed a change in his training method and as a result, absolved his partnership with the former world record owner in 2020. He then appointed Klaus Bartonietz as his head coach.

In 2019, the javelin thrower from Haryana picked up an injury on his throwing arm’s elbow that ruled him out for almost a year. Klaus Bartonietz and the rest of Chopra’s team had to put in tremendous effort and work tirelessly to pick the javelin thrower up from the ground and ensure that he went through a smooth recovery process.

Tasting success in the Olympics with Neeraj Chopra

After recovering from his injury post a 16-month hiatus, Neeraj Chopra won the Athletics Central North West League Meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa in January 2020 with a throw of 87.86 metres. Clearing the cutoff of 85 metres, the Indian javelin thrower secured a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, as fate would have it, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill, inadvertently posing itself as a huge impediment to Neeraj Chopra’s preparations ahead of the grandest sports meet. But Klaus Bartonietz refused to have any roadblocks in his endeavour to keep the Indian in good shape. The German coach worked with Chopra throughout the lockdown, polishing his fitness and flexibility. Once the lockdown restrictions were lifted, the duo spent a few more months at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Following this training period, Klaus Bartonietz travelled with Neeraj Chopra to Europe where the Indian javelin thrower tasted success in Portugal at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa in June 2021. He carried on his winning form to Sweden at the Karlstad Meet and won the gold medal later that month.

With preparations in place, the Bartonietz-Chopra duo flew to Tokyo, Japan for the Olympics (which were deferred by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic). On August 7, 2021, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58 metres. In doing so, the Indian javelin thrower became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, and the second Indian individual overall to do so after Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (he won it in the 10-metre air rifle event).

Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win was, in truth, orchestrated by Klaus Bartonietz, who achieved his aim of harnessing the Indian javelin thrower’s innate flexibility to its maximum advantage. The German coach went on record to term Neeraj Chopra’s achievement as “great”, and added that the accomplishment of the Indian under trying circumstances, especially after his rehabilitation, underlined his immense potential.

Life beyond the Olympic gold medal and his personal ventures

While an Olympic gold medal is arguably a peak most athletes in the world cannot ever dream of surmounting, the same is not true for the Klaus Bartonietz-Neeraj Chopra duo. Even though he wasn’t able to defend his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, Neeraj Chopra recovered from his injury with the German coach at the helm and came back stronger.

In August 2023, Neeraj Chopra became the first athlete from India to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. His throw of 88.17 metres was enough to win him the title of world champion. Chopra, under the guidance of Klaus Bartonietz, went on to defend his gold medal at the Asian Games in September 2023 with a throw of 88.88 metres.

While his identity has been linked with Neeraj Chopra and all the incredible feats of the Indian athlete, Klaus Bartonietz himself is one of the world’s leading experts on javelin throw and the mechanisms involved in the sporting discipline. He is also part of the podcast series named Secrets of Sports Science and has his own segment titled ‘The Art of the Javelin Throw by Dr. Klaus Bartonietz’, in which he talks about release momentum, the biomechanics of braking, the varied releasing angles and other technical nitty-gritty of javelin throw as a sport.

