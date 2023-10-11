A Close Look At The Arctic Open 2023 Prize Money On Offer

As the curtains come down on the Asian Games 2023 with the closing ceremony on Sunday, October 8, the stars of the badminton world will be returning to action on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour. The first tournament after a long hiatus is the Arctic Open 2023, which began on October 10.

For the uninitiated, the Arctic Open 2023 is the eighth BWF Super 500 tournament on the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the Arctic Open championships which has been contested since 1990. There is a lot at stake for the shuttlers participating in this tournament, both in terms of the prize money on offer and the BWF points which will help determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year.

A lion’s share of the top badminton players in the world, across all disciplines of the sport, will be seen in action at the Arctic Open. However, there will be a few notable absentees as well.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Arctic Open 2023, including its prize money, schedule, the star badminton players participating in it and where you can possibly stream the matches.

What is the Arctic Open 2023 prize money on offer?

Since the Arctic Open 2023 is a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the prize money on offer is greater than what is offered at Super 300 tournaments but less than all other badminton championships.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Arctic Open 2023 is worth USD 420,000.

From this prize money pool, the champions in both the men’s and women’s singles events will be taking home USD 31,500 and 9,200 BWF points each. The runners-up of both the singles events will be rewarded with USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points each. The shuttlers who get knocked out from the semi-final stage of both events will each receive USD 6,090 and 6,420 BWF points.

On the other hand, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each receive USD 33,180 and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will get to take home USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points each. Those who bow out from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each get USD 5,880 and 6,420 BWF points.

It is important to note that the shuttlers who get knocked out from the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary reward.

When is the Arctic Open 2023 final and where will it be played?

The Arctic Open 2023 commences today, October 10 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to conclude with the finals on Sunday, October 15. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland.

Star players to look out for at the Arctic Open 2023

After taking a break from the BWF World Tour at the BWF World Championships 2023, the reigning world champion in the men’s singles category, Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, will be returning in action. The Thai shuttler will be entering the Arctic Open 2023 as the top-seeded player in the absence of world number one Viktor Axelsen. Anders Antonsen, Lu Guangzu and Chou Tien-chen are some of the other players in the men’s singles category who will be looking to challenge Vitidsarn for the crown.

The absence of current world champion An Se-young of South Korea will mean that Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying will enter the women’s singles event at the tournament as its top-seeded player. China’s Han Yue and India’s PV Sindhu (who is also the richest female badminton player in the world at present) will be among the title contenders in this discipline.

Where can you livestream the tournament?

Fans across the world can livestream all the matches of the Arctic Open 2023 on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the prize money for Arctic Open 2023?

According to reports, the total prize money pool on offer at the Arctic Open 2023 is USD 420,000.

– When is the final of the Arctic Open 2023?

The Arctic Open 2023 will conclude with the finals across disciplines on Sunday, October 15.

– Where can I stream Arctic Open 2023?

Fans across the world can stream all the matches of the tournament live on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Kunlavut V. and Instagram/@PV Sindhu)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Kunlavut V.)