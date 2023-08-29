Who Is Arshad Nadeem? A Look At The Pakistani Athlete’s Career Highlights, Stats And More

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in the world of sports sees the most enthusiastic sets of fans rooting for their respective home teams, at times even taking a hostile approach towards their counterparts. Over the years, fistfights in the stands of the stadiums have evolved into social media brawls, and at times have even become unnecessarily hurtful to nationalist and religious sentiments. However, in most cases, the sportspersons and athletes involved in the contests have nothing but mutual respect for each other― something which was once again proven by the camaraderie between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem.

The two track-and-field athletes from neighbouring countries were engaged in an edge-of-the-seat contest for the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship 2023. While Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with a throw of 88.17 metres, Arshad Nadeem secured the silver medal with his 87.82 metres throw. However, once the final was over, the two athletes were seen at the photo-op alongside Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who finished with a bronze medal. As a matter of fact, it was Chopra who beckoned Nadeem over to join them in front of the photographers while the latter was supposedly looking for a Pakistani flag.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem’s rivalry in men’s javelin throw is the first major rivalry between Indian and Pakistani track-and-field athletes since the fabled contest between Indian sprinter Milkha Singh and Pakistani runner Abdul Khaliq in the 1960s.

Both Chopra and Nadeem are held in the highest echelon of athletics at present, and have each secured many records to their names. So today, we will deep dive into Arshad Nadeem’s life, find out exactly who he is and take a look at his achievements and career stats.

A look at Arshad Nadeem’s career highlights

His early years in the world of athletics

Hailing from the Punjab province of Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem pursued shot put and discus throw before settling on javelin throw. His exceptional performances in the Punjab Youth Festivals and an inter-board meet shot him into the limelight. This is when Nadeem decided to pursue a career in javelin throw, after some persuasion from his father Muhammed Ashraf.

Arshad Nadeem started participating in international javelin throw events in 2015. In 2016, he received a scholarship from World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics, which enabled him to train at the IAAF High Performance Training Centre in Mauritius.

The Pakistani athlete won his first medal (a bronze) at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in 2017. The following year, he won another bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta where he set a national record for 80.75 metres.

Nadeem entered the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar as the only Pakistani athlete in contention and set another national record, this time for 81.52 metres. Later that year, he broke the national record once again when he recorded an 83.65 metre throw to secure the gold medal at the National Games in Peshawar. Arshad Nadeem capped off 2019 with a gold medal win at the South Asian Games in Nepal where he set yet another national record, this time with a throw of 86.29 metres. Nadeem’s throw also became a South Asian Games record.

Arshad Nadeem’s emergence as one of the best athletes in the world

In 2021, Arshad Nadeem secured a chance to represent Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics. In doing so, he achieved the feat of becoming the first-ever Pakistani track-and-field athlete to qualify for the marquee quadrennial event. Nadeem eventually went on to become the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for any track-and-field event final in the Olympics. He finished fifth with a throw of 84.62 metres.

The following year saw Arshad Nadeem participating in the World Athletics Championships 2022 as the sole representative of his nation. Once again, he finished fifth in a global sports meet, this time with a throw of 86.16 metres.

Later in 2022, Nadeem made history at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He set a Commonwealth Games record with his throw of 90.18 metres, in the process becoming the first South Asian to cross the 90-metre mark. The record-breaking throw saw Arshad Nadeem win the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event, earning Pakistan its first gold medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games since 1962. Considering that his stupendous achievement came at a time when Nadeem was suffering from an injury, his feat becomes all the more special.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Arshad Nadeem secured a silver medal with his throw of 87.82 metres. This was Pakistan’s first medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships. During the event, Nadeem also secured his qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Summing up Arshad Nadeem’s career stats and his world ranking

At the age of 26, Arshad Nadeem already boasts an illustrious career and sits at the fifth spot in the Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings. The Pakistani track-and-field athlete has won a total of nine medals on the international stage. Notable wins of his career include a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, a gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2019, and a gold medal at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey. Nadeem’s career-best performance came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he recorded a throw of 90.18 metres.

A quick glance at the rivalry between Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra

One of the most fabled rivalries in modern-day athletics is the tussle between Arshad Nadeem and his Indian counterpart, Neeraj Chopra. The two of them have faced each other on nine occasions to date, with seven of them being in senior competitions and two of them in junior sports meets.

It was at the South Asian Games in 2016 that Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem faced off against each other for the first time. While Chopra clinched the gold medal, Nadeem had to settle for the bronze medal. Even though he is a year younger than Nadeem, the Indian athlete has got the better of the Pakistani javelin thrower on all nine occasions.

While there is a sense of extreme competitiveness on the field, the two athletes share a profound kinship with each other, one which is based on mutual respect and appreciation for each other’s hard work. Both Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra have forever held each other in high esteem, and have taken to social media (such as Instagram) time and again to show it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Has Arshad Nadeem won any gold medals in javelin throw?

Arshad Nadeem has won four gold medals in international competitions, including one at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and one at the 2019 South Asian Games.

– How many titles has Arshad Nadeem won?

Arshad Nadeem has won a total of nine medals in international sports meets.

– Which was the best javelin throw by Arshad Nadeem?

Arshad Nadeem’s career-best performance came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he recorded a throw of 90.18 metres.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Arshad Nadeem Olympian)