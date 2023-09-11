A Look At The Asia Cup 2023 Prize Money, Schedule For The Final And More

The world of cricket is eager to witness its grandest event, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, take place later this year. All the ongoing bilateral and multi-national tournaments are just a prelude to the action that fans are hoping to enjoy in the marquee quadrennial event. The Asia Cup 2023, currently in motion in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is also a member of that club.

However, in no way does that demean the grandeur of the Asia Cup itself. As the only continental tournament in cricket, the Asia Cup features five of its full-time members and an associate nation that qualifies for the competition through a qualifier. Now in its 14th iteration, the Asia Cup is played as a 50-over One Day International (ODI) tournament. There is also a Twenty-20 International format which has been played on two occasions.

Among fans from both India and Pakistan, the Asia Cup holds a special place in the heart. After all, it is the only tournament, other than any event organised by the International Cricket Council, where the two nations play against each other. For context, India and Pakistan do not play bilateral or tri-nation series against each other owing to geopolitical conflicts between the two nations. It is, perhaps, the anticipation of this match (which is also regarded as one of the greatest rivalries in the history of cricket) that makes this tournament even more significant.

So, as the tournament approaches its business end, we bring you all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023’s prize money, the date for the final and where to watch the cricket tournament.

What is the prize money on offer at the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka?

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Asia Cup 2023 comes with a significant prize money pool. According to reports, the total prize money on offer at the continental tournament is estimated to be around USD 411,250 (INR 3.4 crores).

Out of this total prize money amount, the winners of the Asia Cup will take home a sum of around USD 200,000 (INR 1.65 crore). On the other hand, the runners-up will receive around USD 100,000 (INR 82 lakhs).

The team finishing third will get around USD 62,500 (INR 51 lakhs), while the fourth-placed team will take home approximately USD 31,250 (INR 25 lakhs). There is also a monetary reward for the fifth-placed team (the best team among the ones who failed to qualify for the Super Four stage)― they will receive around USD 12,500 (INR 10 lakhs).

In addition to the teams, the Player of the Match in the final of the Asia Cup will be rewarded with a prize money of around USD 5,000 (INR 4 lakhs) for his performance in the summit clash.

When and where will the final of the Asia Cup 2023 be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 is in its Super Four stage, with Bangladesh, India (the defending champions of the ODI format of the tournament), Pakistan and Sri Lanka left in contention for the two spots in the final. The title match will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17.

There is a reserve day for the final on Monday, September 18 in case the final match cannot be completed on the scheduled date due to rain or other unforeseeable circumstances.

Notably, all of India’s matches in the Asia Cup 2023 are being held in Sri Lanka since the Indian government did not grant permission to the team to travel to Pakistan, even though the latter is one of the host nations for the tournament.

Where can you livestream the Asia Cup 2023 final?

Like all the other matches of the tournament, the final of the Asia Cup 2023 will also be broadcast by the Star Sports network in India. In addition, the match will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the Asia Cup 2023?

The Asia Cup 2023 final will be held on Sunday, September 17. There is a reserve day for the final on Monday, September 18, in case the final cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to unavoidable circumstances.

– What is the prize money for the Asia Cup 2023?

The Asia Cup 2023 has a total prize money pool of USD 411,250 (INR 3.4 crores).

– What is the venue for the final of the Asia Cup 2023?

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

– Who is the official title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2023?

Super 11 Fantasy League is the official title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2023.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Team India and Instagram/@Pakistan Cricket)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Team India)