Who Are The Top Players Taking Part In Asia Cup 2023?

With the grandest event in the world of cricket, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, just over a month away, preparations have entered their final stages. Almost every team will be looking at finalising their starting XI before the start of the mega tournament. The bilateral events happening across the globe till the end of September, including the Asia Cup 2023, will provide the participating nations with a chance to figure out their respective top players.

Asia, as always, has had a strong hold on the global cricket landscape. No other continent can boast of an intercontinental tournament in cricket. Furthermore, Asia features the most nations among the top ten in the International Cricket Council’s rankings across all formats. The upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to start at the fag end of August, will feature six teams, out of which five will be taking part in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

To be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 will offer the five teams playing in the upcoming World Cup, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, some much-needed game time before the start of the marquee tournament in India. However, it is important to note that the Asia Cup, in itself, is a prestigious tournament as well. The India vs Pakistan rivalry, arguably the most high-voltage rivalry in the history of the game, is also a part of the Asia Cup’s history.

So, as the countdown for the Asian crown enters its single-digit phase, we take a look at the top players taking part in the Asia Cup 2023, ones who can provide some edge-of-the-seat entertainment with their performances on the field.

A look at the top players in the Asia Cup 2023

Mohammad Nabi

The former captain of the Afghanistan cricket team, the veteran Mohammad Nabi is perhaps the most experienced player taking part in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 thereafter. Even at the age of 38, the Afghani all-rounder shows little sign of slowing down. A dangerous player on his day, Nabi ranks second on ICC’s list of best men’s all-rounders in ODIs. The right-handed attacking batsman is also a prolific off-break bowler and holds the 12th spot in the ICC ODI bowlers rankings. However, more than his individual brilliance, Afghanistan will need Nabi’s vast experience to come into play as his insights will be crucial for their success in both the multi-national tournaments.

Rashid Khan

One of the modern-day greats of the sport, Rashid Khan has been at the cynosure of Afghanistan’s meteoric rise through the ranks of world cricket. Arguably the nation’s first cricketing superstar, Khan is also one of the most feared bowlers of recent times.

The right-handed spin bowler is the captain of Afghanistan’s cricket team in the T20 format and is a key member of the ODI and Test teams as well. He has made a name for himself by virtue of his participation in several domestic franchise-based cricket leagues across the globe. Alongside his bowling, his hard-hitting ability with the bat also strikes fear in the hearts of the opposition, especially during the last overs of a match. As of August 2023, Rashid Khan holds the third spot in the ICC men’s ODI bowlers’ rankings and the fourth position in their ranknigs of all-rounders for ODIs. The 24-year-old Afghani cricketer will be raring to perform in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, and the hopes of an entire nation rest largely on his shoulders.

Litton Das

While Litton Das’ career has been a mixed bag of hits and misses, he remains Bangladesh’s most trusted opener after the legendary Tamim Iqbal. An aggressive right-handed batsman, Das is a graduate of the modern-day counter-attacking school of cricket, and his style of play has reaped dividends so far. He holds the record for the highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODI cricket, a feat he achieved with his innings of 176 runs against Zimbabwe in 2020. Das has also impressed fans and experts alike with his wicket-keeping skills and has widely been seen as a long-term successor of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Going into the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as vice-captain of the Bangladesh team, Litton Das will be hoping to make his mark in both tournaments and lift Bangladesh’s chance of winning the silverware on the continental stage.

Shakib Al Hasan

Widely regarded as the greatest Bangladeshi cricketer of all time, Shakib Al Hasan ranks among the all-time greats in world cricket. The veteran all-rounder has aged like fine wine, with his form and performances only getting better each year. He finished as the third-highest run scorer in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and will be looking to replicate some of his form from four years ago in the 2023 edition and the upcoming Asia Cup.

The world’s number one all-rounder in ODI cricket is also the leading wicket-taker in men’s T20 internationals. He is popular among cricket fans in almost every cricket-playing nation, having played in many of the domestic franchise-based leagues across the globe over the years. Being entrusted with the responsibility of captaining Bangladesh in both mega tournaments, Shakib Al Hasan will be hoping to lead the Tigers to great success by putting his illustrious experience to good use.

Rohit Sharma

One of those batsmen who has had a significant impact on white ball cricket in the past decade, Rohit Sharma undoubtedly ranks among the best cricketers of his generation. India’s long-standing opening batsman is revered for leadership skills and his ability to immaculately time the ball. He is also one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League, a tournament in which he has led the Mumbai Indians to glory on five occasions. While he has not been able to exhibit the same success on the international stage with the Indian team so far, expectations from him remain sky-high as a billion cricket fans in India hope for a third ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup win in 2023.

Before the World Cup however, Sharma will look at the Asia Cup 2023, a tournament in which he previously led India to glory in 2018, as the perfect practice ground to get his squad in place and give his key players some much-needed game time before the marquee quadrennial event.

Virat Kohli

A modern-day legend and arguably one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Virat Kohli has become synonymous with cricketing excellence. The 34-year-old Indian batsman holds numerous records to his name and has scored the second-most centuries in international cricket (76).

The Asia Cup is a tournament where Kohli has enjoyed great success in the past― his career-best ODI score of 183 runs came against Pakistan in the 2012 edition. While he has struggled in the post-pandemic era, the past year saw Virat Kohli return to form. He currently holds the ninth spot in the ICC men’s ODI batsmen’s rankings and will be looking forward to continuing his fine run of form in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, followed by the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Cricket fans in India have already started dreaming of a World Cup win, and much of their expectations fall on the shoulders of Virat Kohli.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Perhaps the only cricketer from Nepal who has garnered widespread international attention in the nation’s history, Sandeep Lamichhane has taken giant strides in world cricket in a short span of time.

The 23-year-old former captain of Nepal’s cricket team is a right-handed spin bowler who is known in several parts of the world, mostly because of his participation in the domestic franchise-based T20 leagues. In 48 ODI matches, Lamichhane has picked up 110 wickets, which speaks volumes about his potential as a world-class bowler. While Nepal missed out on a berth for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, they will be taking part in the upcoming Asia Cup. Having been drawn in the same group as India and Pakistan, Nepal will be banking on their marquee spinner to rise to the occasion and cause an upset or two in the intercontinental tournament.

Babar Azam

One of the finest batters in contemporary cricket, Babar Azam has been a pivotal force in Pakistan’s resurgence in world cricket in the past couple of years. The captain of the Pakistani cricket team has already proved his mettle as a fierce leader as the Asian giants made it to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022. As a batsman, no praise is enough for describing Azam’s prowess. He sits at the top of the ICC men’s ODI batsmen’s rankings, besides holding the third spot in the T20 batsmen’s rankings and the fourth position in the Test batsmen’s rankings. The 28-year-old has scored 18 centuries in the 100 ODIs that he has played so far, has scored over 5,000 runs at an impressive average of 59.17 and is undoubtedly one of the finest Asian batsmen of all time.

Pakistan’s hopes of winning both the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in the next few months will depend heavily on their captain’s form with the bat.

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan has long been renowned for producing some of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket. Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz have all given the best batsmen of their respective eras some serious nightmares. At present, that mantle has been taken up by Shaheen Afridi, the 23-year-old speedster who has rattled the cages of international cricket.

Afridi has been one of the most consistent cricketers of the past few years, currently ranking ninth in ICC’s list of ODI bowlers. With 70 scalps in just 36 ODIs, he has proven his worth as a dangerous pace bowler for Pakistan in the international sphere. Shaheen Afridi will be spearheading the Pakistani bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 later in the year, and captain Babar Azam will be hoping for his star performer to deliver on the biggest stages of international cricket.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Regarded as one of the best bowlers in limited-overs cricket at present, Wanindu Hasaranga has been the torch-bearer of Sri Lankan cricket in the past few years. The right-handed spin bowler, who is also capable of having an impact with the bat, has made his mark in both international cricket and domestic franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. Hasaranga is best known for taking a hat-trick on his ODI debut, becoming the only leg-spinner to do so. He has been instrumental in handing the island nation the Asia Cup T20 title in 2022 as well as helping the former world champions secure a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by winning the Qualifiers for the tournament in July 2023.

Sri Lanka will be hoping to repeat the success of the T20 edition of the tournament from last year when they play in the Asia Cup 2023, and much of their expectations will be dependent on Wanindu Hasaranga’s form.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will the Asia Cup 2023 begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30.

– Which country will host the Asia Cup 2023?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly host the Asia Cup 2023.

– How many teams will participate in Asia Cup 2023?

A total of six teams will be participating in the Asia Cup 2023.

– Which players are in the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023?

Captained by Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 features star players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be making a comeback after their respective injuries kept them away from cricket for a long time.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Babar Azam and Instagram/@Team India)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Virat Kohli)