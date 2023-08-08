Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Hockey): What Is The Prize Money On Offer?

In the run-up to the much-awaited Asian Games 2023, scheduled to start in China’s Hangzhou on September 23, the top athletes in both individual and team sports events are busy with their last-minute preparations. The Asian giants in the world of hockey are getting enough game time in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023, with the possibility of adding some silverware in their trophy cabinets acting as an added incentive.

The tournament, now in its seventh edition, will enter its business end with the conclusion of the group stage on Wednesday, August 9. India, the host nation, has already qualified for the semi-finals after securing a narrow victory over defending champions South Korea by a margin of 3-2 on Monday, August 7. While their last group stage match against arch-rivals Pakistan is inconsequential to their qualification scenario, for Pakistan and other teams in the hunt for a last-four berth, it will be of prime importance.

So join us as we take a look at the prize money that the players will receive for their performances in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Hockey), the schedule for the knockout games and where to live stream the matches.

A quick look at the history of the Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) 2023

The Asian Champions Trophy is a men’s hockey tournament organised by the Asian Hockey Federation that kick-started in 2011. It features the season’s top six teams from Asia competing against each other. The inaugural edition of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2011 was played in Ordos, China. In the final, India emerged victorious against Pakistan in a penalty shootout (4-2) after the match ended in a goalless draw.

Since its inception, the Asian Champions Trophy has been played in six different countries till 2021. In 2023, India became the seventh nation and Chennai became the seventh city to host the tournament. India and Pakistan remain the most successful teams in the tournament’s history with three titles each (in 2018 they had to share the title).

In 2021, South Korea became the only team other than India and Pakistan to win the Asian Champions Trophy as they defeated Japan in the final at Dhaka, Bangladesh to lift their maiden crown.

India, Pakistan and Japan are the only three nations that have participated in all the editions of the tournament so far.

What is the schedule for the knockout matches of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Hockey)?

Once the group stage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 concludes on Wednesday, August 9, the semi-finals will be played on Friday, August 11. The losers of the two semi-finals will face each other in the playoff for the third place, while the victors will compete for the title in the final on Saturday, August 12.

What is the prize money on offer at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Hockey)?

While there is no information available on the prize money on offer at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, reports suggest that the individual hockey federations have announced a prize money amount for the players depending on their performances.

According to reports, Hockey India, the country’s apex governing body in hockey, has decided to reward individual players with a maximum of USD 60,000 each if they win the tournament. The Chinese Hockey Association has decided to give USD 50,000 to each player of the Chinese hockey team should they emerge victorious in the tournament.

Similarly, the reported amounts that each player can receive from their respective associations upon winning the tournament are as follows: USD 25,000 for the Japanese players, USD 15,000 for the Malaysian players, USD 5,000 for South Korean players and USD 3,500 for the Pakistani players.

Where can you watch the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 (Hockey)?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is being broadcasted on the Star Sports network. Fans can also live stream the matches on the FanCode app.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Hockey India)