A Look At India’s Impressive Medal Tally At The Asian Games 2023 So Far

Over the past couple of weeks, China’s Hangzhou has been hosting the Asian Games 2023 and, as expected, the host nation continues to dominate the medal tally. However, the 2023 edition of the Asian Games is also witnessing the emergence of India as a global powerhouse in the world of sports. With a few days left before the conclusion of the Asian Games 2023, India has already broken its previous record of medals at the intercontinental meet. However, before we take a closer look at the athletes responsible for waving the tricolour flag high in the Chinese sky, let us take a closer look at India’s contingent at the multi-sporting event.

A total of 655 athletes are representing India at the Asian Games 2023 across 40 sports. Some of the best athletes in Asia across a myriad of sporting disciplines are a part of this Indian contingent. The number of athletes representing India has also seen a significant increase from the previous edition of the intercontinental sports meet. For context, India fielded 570 athletes at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta and they participated in the meet across 36 sports.

With 71 medals won to date at the ongoing Asian Games 2023, India has already surpassed its previous medal hauls at the marquee quadrennial sporting event. The previous best was a tally of 70 medals that India achieved at the 2018 Asian Games.

It is not just in terms of the total medals won that India has shown an improvement. As of October 4, India ranks fourth in the 2023 Asian Games’ medal tally, trailing only China, Japan and South Korea. At the 2018 Asian Games, India finished in eighth place on the medal tally, behind China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Chinese Taipei.

There is still a fair bit of time left before the Asian Games 2023 draw to a close on October 8, which means India still has room to rack up a few more medals to add to its tally. For instance, current world and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who coincidentally is also the defending Asian Games champion in javelin, is yet to be seen in action. Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams are also slated to compete in the semi-finals of their respective categories. While the women’s cricket team has already bagged the topmost honour at the ongoing Intercontinental meet, the onus will be on the men’s cricket team to replicate the same feat in their category as they look forward to their semi-final match.

So, on that note, let us take a detailed look at India’s tally of total medals won (so far), including gold, silver and bronze medals, at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

India’s record-breaking medal tally at the Asian Games 2023

The Indian athletes have put up a scintillating display at the ongoing Asian Games 2023, securing a record-breaking medal haul for the country in the sports meet’s history. As of October 4, India has 71 medals to its name. This includes 16 gold medals, 26 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

Here is a closer look at each of the medals India has won and the athletes or teams that have secured them in their respective disciplines.

Gold medals

Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in the men’s 10-metre air rifle team event for shooting.

The women’s team in women’s Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela for the team dressage event in equestrian.

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in the women’s 25-metre pistol team event for shooting.

Sift Kaur Samra in the women’s 50-metre rifle 3 positions event for shooting.

Arjun Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal in the men’s 10-metre air pistol team event for shooting.

Swapnil Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3 positions team event for shooting.

Palak Gulia in the women’s 10-metre air pistol event for shooting.

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale in the mixed doubles team event for tennis.

Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh and Mahesh Mangaonkar in the men’s team event for squash.

Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman in the men’s trap team event for shooting.

Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000-metre steeplechase event for athletics.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the men’s shot put event for athletics.

Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 5000-metre race event for athletics.

Annu Rani in the women’s javelin throw event for athletics.

Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the mixed team compound event for archery.

Silver medals

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita Jindal in the women’s 10-metre air rifle team event for shooting.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in the men’s lightweight double sculls team event for rowing.

The men’s team in the men’s eight-team event for rowing.

Neha Thakur in the girl’s dinghy (ILCA4) event for sailing.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra in the women’s 50-metre rifle 3 positions team event for shooting.

Esha Singh in the women’s 25-metre pistol event for shooting.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka in the men’s skeet event for shooting.

Naorem Roshibina Devi in the women’s 60-kilogram sanda event for wushu.

Esha Singh, Divya TS and Palak Gulia in the women’s 10-metre air pistol team event for shooting.

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men’s doubles event for tennis.

Esha Singh in the women’s 10-metre air pistol event for shooting.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3 positions event for shooting.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event for shooting.

Karthik Kumar in the men’s 10,000-metre race event for athletics.

Aditi Ashok in the women’s golf event for golf.

Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari in the women’s trap team event for shooting.

Harmilan Bains in the women’s 1500-metre race event for athletics.

Ajay Kumar Saroj in the men’s 1500-metre race event for athletics.

Murali Sreeshankar in the men’s long jump event for athletics.

Jyothi Yarraji in the women’s 100-metre hurdles event for athletics.

The men’s team in the men’s team event for badminton.

Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase event for athletics.

Ancy Sojan in the women’s long jump event for athletics.

Muhammad Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan in the mixed 4×400-metre relay race event for athletics.

Mohammed Afsal in the men’s 800-metre race event for athletics.

Tejaswin Shankar in the men’s decathlon event for athletics.

Bronze medals

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in the men’s pair event for rowing.

Ramita Jindal in the women’s 10-metre air rifle event for shooting.

Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish in the men’s four-team event for rowing.

Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh in the men’s quadruple team event for rowing.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the men’s 10-metre air rifle event for shooting.

Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh and Anish Bhanwala in the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol team event for shooting.

Eabad Ali in the men’s windsurfer (RS:X) event for sailing.

Ashi Chouksey in the women’s 50-metre rifle 3 positions event for shooting.

Ananjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in the men’s skeet team event for shooting.

Vishnu Saravanan in the men’s dinghy (ICLA7) event for sailing.

Anush Agarwalla for the individual dressage event in equestrian.

Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna and Dipika Pallikal in the women’s team event for squash.

Kiran Baliyan in the women’s shot put event for athletics.

Gulveer Singh in the men’s 10,000-metre race event for athletics.

Kynan Chenai in the men’s trap event for shooting.

Nikhat Zareen in the women’s 50-kilogram event for boxing.

Jinson Johnson in the men’s 1500-metre race event for athletics.

Nandini Agasara in the women’s heptathlon event for athletics.

Seema Punia in the women’s discus throw event for athletics.

Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, Arathy Kasturi Raj and Sanjana Bathula in the women’s speed skating 3000-metre relay team event for roller skating.

Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman in the men’s speed skating 3000-metre relay team event for roller skating.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women’s doubles event for table tennis.

Priti Lamba in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase event for athletics.

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam in the men’s canoe double 1000-metre event for canoe sprint.

Preeti Pawar in the women’s 54-kilogram event for boxing.

Vithya Ramraj in the women’s 400-metre hurdles race event for athletics.

Praveen Chithravel in the men’s triple jump event for athletics.

Narendra Berwal in the men’s +92-kilogram event for boxing.

Manju Rani and Ram Baboo in the mixed team race walk event for athletics.

Where can you watch the Asian Games 2023 in India?

Fans in India can livestream all the events of the Asian Games 2023 on Sony LIV, the official broadcaster of the event for this region.

