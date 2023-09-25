Shooters Hand India Its First Gold Medal At The Asian Games 2023, Break World Record

India’s aim for racking up gold medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 got a much-needed boost as three shooters opened India’s gold medal tally with a win in the 10m air rifle men’s team event on the wee hours of Monday, September 25.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar scored a team total of 1,893.7 points, breaking the world record of 1,893.3 points in 10m men’s air rifle team shooting held by China till now. For the uninitiated, China had set this world record at the World Championships in Baku just a month ago. The Indian shooters got the better of South Korea, who came in second place and won the silver medal, while China secured the bronze.

As the entire nation celebrates the incredible win in shooting earlier today, we take a look at what this gold medal win means for the individual players and how many medals India has won at the Asian Games 2023 so far.

Were the Indian shooters seen in action in the 10m men’s air rifle individual event?

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil was the best among the three Indian shooters in the gold medal-winning team. He finished third in the standings and was consistent with his performance throughout the series, notching up an overall individual score of 632.5 points.

The 19-year-old is the reigning world champion in the 10m men’s air rifle discipline (he won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo). Not to mention, with his win at the individual event of the 2022 ISSF World Championships, Patil has also secured his place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished fifth in the standings. He registered an overall individual score of 631.6 points and, along with Patil, qualified for the 10m men’s air rifle individual event final at the Asian Games 2023.

Even though he couldn’t secure a spot in the finals of the men’s individual event, Divyansh Singh Panwar kept up pace with his compatriots to ensure that India finished with a record-breaking tally of 1,893.7 points, securing the country’s first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in the process.

How many medals has India won in shooting at the Asian Games 2023 so far?

As of the time of writing this, India has secured a total of nine medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. In addition to the aforementioned gold medal win at the 10m men’s air rifle team event, this medal tally also includes three silver medals and five bronze medals.

In shooting, India has won four medals. Besides the highest honour in the men’s team event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the bronze medal in the 10m men’s air rifle individual event final, while the defending world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil finished fourth.

Women, too, have shone in shooting events at the Asian Games 2023. Ramita Jindal won the bronze medal in the 10m women’s air rifle individual event and, alongside Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh, secured the silver medal at the 10m women’s air rifle team event. Notably, the women’s team’s medal win marked the inception of India’s medal-winning spree at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

