Everything We Know About The Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023: Schedule, Prize Money And More

Now in its 22nd edition, the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship in 2023 has reached its climax, with the final set to be played today, September 6. Originally a biennial tournament, the championship is being held this year after a four-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship is being organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. Thailand is currently serving as the host nation for this year’s edition, with the tournament being held from August 30 to September 6. Interestingly, this is Thailand’s sixth time serving as the host nation.

With the hosts Thailand set to face off against China in the battle for the continental crown today, we bring to you everything you need to know about the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023, including details about the teams, schedule and venue for the final, where to watch it and if there is any prize money for the tournament.

What is the format of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023?

According to the regulations of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship this year featured 14 teams in the preliminary round slotted into four groups. While Pool A and Pool B had three teams each, Pool C and Pool D featured four teams each.

The top two teams from each of the pools qualified for the classification round as entrants in Pool E and Pool F, while the remaining teams were drawn into Pool G and Pool H for the same round. From the classification round, the top two teams from Pool E and Pool F make it to the semi-finals, while all the remaining teams play each other to achieve the best possible result.

Notably, the top three teams of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023 will gain direct qualification for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 as the AVC representatives.

A look at the teams playing in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023 final

With wins in their respective semi-finals, China and Thailand automatically qualified for the world championships in 2025. Vietnam and Japan, on the other hand, will face each other in the third-place decider, with the victor of the match qualifying for the global event.

The showdown for the trophy promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both nations having won the title in the past. While China is the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 13 titles, Thailand has won the Asian crown twice before.

Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023: Where will the final take place and where can you watch it?

The final of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship between China and Thailand will take place on September 6 at Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

Like all other matches of the tournament, the final will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

What is the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship prize money?

Despite being a prestigious continental tournament in the world of volleyball, no information is available regarding the prize money on offer at the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many teams are participating in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023?

A total of 14 teams are taking part in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship.

– What is the prize money on offer at the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023?

Albeit being a prestigious continental tournament in the world of volleyball, no information is available regarding the prize money on offer at the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship.

– When is the final for the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 2023?

The final of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship will take place on September 6.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Asian Volleyball Confederation)