10 Best Players To Watch Out For During The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Season

Kabaddi — one of the most ancient sporting disciplines in India — was almost obliterated from the minds of the masses with the passage of time as it failed to keep up with the ever-growing popularity of cricket, football and other sports. That is, until 2014 when the emergence of the Pro Kabaddi League got people hooked on the seemingly dying sport. Now, one of the most-watched sports leagues in India, the Pro Kabaddi League’s best players rank among the most sought-after athletes in the country.

The franchise-based league, which follows a structure similar to that of the Indian Premier League (IPL), became an instant hit in its debut season. As many as 435 million people watched the 2014 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, and the final game recorded 86.4 million viewers. Such figures for a league in its infancy were unthinkable, and it guaranteed widespread success in the ensuing years.

There are reasons for the league to flourish in the manner it did. Kabaddi might not have a global fan following, but the sport is popular in grassroots community settings across the country. Moreover, the mid-2010s saw the boom of online streaming platforms in India, and that got a much-needed boost from the expansion of high-speed cellular internet networks to almost every rural part of the nation. Whether the birth of the kabaddi league in the same era was a strategic move by the parent company or a happy coincidence is a debatable topic, but it did benefit the sport and the ones associated with it.

The growth of the league saw the kabaddi players rise to stardom. A decade since its inception, several players have now become topics of discussion in the tea-stall gabfests all over the country. They are followed by millions on social media platforms, and with high-paying contracts and brand endorsements, their lives have changed drastically.

As such, a pertinent question arises in the minds of every kabaddi fan — who are the players to keep an eye on in the league? If you, too, are looking to answer the same, you have come to the right place. We bring to you a curated list of the best players to watch out for in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 from all the participating teams.

Best players in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 season

Arjun Deshwal

One of the most exciting youngsters in the landscape of Indian kabaddi, Arjun Deshwal had his breakthrough season in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He ended with 296 raid points that year, the most by any player, and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. It was on the back of his performance that the Jaipur Pink Panthers won the league title at the end of the season. He was also a part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asian Games in 2023.

Deshwal has started the ongoing 2023-24 season of the Pro Kabaddi League with a bang, sitting at the top of the players’ leaderboard with 90 raid points from nine matches so far. Like the previous season, his consistency will be the key to the Jaipur-based franchise’s success in 2024 as well.

Maninder Singh

A veteran of the Pro Kabaddi League, Maninder Singh has been a part of the tournament since its inception in 2014. While he started his career with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, in 2017 Singh joined the Bengal Warriors, and in 2019 he led the side to its maiden league title. He is widely regarded as one of the finest raiders in the history of the league.

The captain of the Bengal Warriors made a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign, accumulating 89 raid points from nine matches and trailing only Arjun Deshwal in the leaderboard. Fans of the Kolkata-based team will be hoping for the squad to draw inspiration from its skipper and better their position in the league table (they sit at the ninth spot as of 4 January) to have a shot at winning the silverware for the first time since 2019.

Pardeep Narwal

Often regarded as the greatest raider in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, Pardeep Narwal made his debut for the Bengaluru Bulls in the 2015 edition of the tournament. However, he blossomed into a fine raider after joining the Patna Pirates in the following season. Narwal carried the Patna-based side to three consecutive Pro Kabaddi League titles, leading them in the latter two wins. He was also named the league’s MVP in 2016 and 2017.

Beyond the boundaries of the domestic league, Narwal has represented India on the international stage as well. He was a part of the national side that won the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016, the Asian Kabaddi Championship in 2017 and the Kabaddi Masters Dubai in 2018.

Now a part of the UP Yoddhas, Narwal has been his side’s best player in the 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League so far, with 87 raid points to his name from 11 matches.

Sachin

Sachin Tanwar, popularly known as Sachin, became the successor of Pardeep Narwal’s rich legacy in the Patna Pirates side as a talismanic raider. The young player, hailing from Rajasthan, has gone past the 150-raid-points mark multiple times in the Pro Kabaddi League, and has already established himself as one of the finest raiders of the tournament. He was also a part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Southeast Asian Games in 2017 and at the Asian Games in 2023.

In the ongoing 2023-24 season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Sachin has scored 79 raid points in nine matches to date. The youngster has a knack for collecting do-or-die raid points, and in crunch situations, it is Sachin that the Patna-based side and its followers look up to.

Pawan Sehrawat

One of the finest raiders in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, Pawan Sehrawat has won everything but the league title. He was named the MVP in the 2018 season and finished as the league’s top raid points scorer in 2018, 2019 and 2021-22 editions. In addition, he holds the record for being the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by the Telegu Titans for a sum of INR 2.6 crore (around USD 312,368) in 2023.

So far in the 2023-24 campaign, Sehrawat has lived up to his price tag, notching up 78 raid points from eight matches. However, his team has not shared the same form as they sit at the bottom of the league table, and fans will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes to come soon.

Sunil Kumar

If Arjun Deshwal’s attacking raids were instrumental in the Jaipur Pink Panther’s Pro Kabaddi League title win in 2022-23, it was Sunil Kumar’s rock-solid defence at the back that laid the foundation for the same. The experienced campaigner, who is also the captain of the Jaipur-based franchise, was the best cover defender in the 2022-23 season with 64 tackle points to his name.

Kumar was also a key member of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023. He will be pivotal to Jaipur Pink Panthers’ success in the 2023-24 season as the side aims for two Pro Kabaddi League titles on the trot.

Gagan Gowda

The UP Yoddhas have arguably one of the finest squads in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24. Known for its formidable lineup of raiders such as Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, the franchise went for a backup raider in the form of Gagan Gowda prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. The youngster can be a key asset for the side as he has a knack for scoring raid points in pressure situations. If nurtured and utilised well, Gowda can be one of the best players of the Pro Kabaddi League, not just in 2023-24 but even in the years to come.

Surender Gill

While the focus primarily stays on Pardeep Narwal in the UP Yoddhas lineup, Surender Gill prances on the opposition defence like a dark horse. The experienced raider is a key member of the Yoddhas squad, and in the occasional absence of Narwal, acts as the side’s de facto lead raider. Gill ended the 2022-23 season with 140 raid points and has made a solid start to the 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League as well, accumulating 86 raid points from nine matches to date.

Abhijeet Malik

With the likes of Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal in the lineup, the Jaipur Pink Panthers were in need of creating a solid bench strength so that their title defence does not rest on the shoulders of one or two players. To that end, they acquired the services of Abhijeet Malik before the start of the 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League.

A young raider with immense potential, Malik was a part of the core Indian team that emerged victorious in the Junior Kabaddi World Cup in 2023. The onus is on the Jaipur-based side to use the youngster well and help him realise his true potential.

Naveen Kumar

Summing up the list of the best Pro Kabaddi League players in 2023-24 is Naveen Kumar, the young Indian player who is considered to be one of the best raiders in the league in recent times. Nicknamed ‘Naveen Express’, the youngster hailing from Haryana won the league title with Dabang Delhi KC in 2018, besides being named the MVP of the tournament on two occasions (in 2017 and 2018).

Kumar was a part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asian Games in 2023. He has made a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign of the Pro Kabaddi League, notching up 72 raid points in just six appearances.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Arjun Deshwal/Instagram and Pardeep Narwal/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Arjun Deshwal/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the best player in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24?

Arjun Deshwal is arguably the best player in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 with the most raid points in the season to date.

– Which is the best team in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24?

Puneri Paltan sits at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 points table as of January 2024.