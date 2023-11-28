A Look At The Biggest IPL Player Transfers Ahead Of The 2024 Season: Hardik Pandya To Cameron Green

Often referred to as the “showbiz of the cricketing world”, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the pioneering competition in the world of franchise-based leagues. With the involvement of several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity and the leading industrialists of the country, the league got off to a flying start in 2008 with almost every major cricketer of the early 2000s partaking in it. It was the success of the IPL right from its onset that paved the way for the addition of features such as a dedicated transfer window.

While they did not have star-studded squads on paper before the start of the tournament, the two teams which qualified for the final of the inaugural edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, gave a platform for the relatively lesser-known faces to emerge on the big stage. The success story of the Rajasthan-based franchise in 2008 also went on to prove that the mere inclusion of big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shaun Pollock, Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble (among several others) cannot guarantee you a title win; the entire unit has to come together and perform on the big stage, for at its core, cricket is a team sport.

It was in the initial years of the IPL that Chennai Super Kings proved to the rest of the franchises how pertinent it is to have a solid core of youngsters in a side. Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Chennai-based team made it to two finals in the first three years of the IPL, and eventually won the title in 2010. Players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay, who later went on to become established players in the international sphere, are the products of the IPL.

The path to success shown by a few teams in the first three seasons of the IPL led the rest to think along the same lines of acquiring players based on the team’s needs rather than filling the team sheet with superstars. Kolkata Knight Riders provided a huge example of the same as the team did not retain a single player ahead of the mega auction in 2011. The decision to not retain hometown darling Sourav Ganguly saw the Kolkata-based franchise land in the face of severe backlash from the people of the City of Joy. However, the team’s stark improvement in performances in the next few seasons (they finished in the top four for the first time in 2011 and won the title in 2012 and 2014) made people eventually realise the vision that the owners had while reconstructing the side.

At present, the IPL franchises aim to build a core team even before they head to the auction tables. This happens by virtue of the trade window, or a transfer window, which, like the international club football transfer market, remains open for a certain time period during which the teams are free to enter into negotiations for a particular player. The teams can acquire players of their choice either through cash deals or by offering other players in exchange. In the past few years, such deals have proven to be game-changers for certain franchises.

The ongoing 2023 trade window of the IPL has already seen two of the biggest transfer deals in the history of the league. As such, we take a look at the list of the biggest IPL player transfers of all time as we head to the 2024 edition.

Looking at the biggest player transfers in IPL’s history ahead of the 2024 auction

1. Cameron Green (2023)

Transferred from: Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore

In the absence of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, Mumbai Indians were in desperate need of a batting all-rounder heading into IPL 2023. The prospect of acquiring a young talent like Cameron Green seemed too alluring for the side as they splurged a whopping INR 17.5 crores for him in the auction prior to the 2023 season. And, one cannot blame them for the same — the Australian looked like the perfect fit for the Mumbai-based franchise with age on his side.

The punt on Green reaped great dividends for Mumbai Indians — he featured in all of his side’s 16 games in IPL 2023 and scored 452 runs at an average of 50.22, with a top score of 100 not out. The Australian all-rounder also picked up six wickets in his debut IPL season.

However, the decision of the Mumbai-based side to build a strong Indian core before IPL 2024, which involves including an Indian all-rounder of Pandya’s calibre, meant that the franchise had to offload one of its big-budget players. To that end, Green was traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a cash deal of INR 17.5 crores, which was the price he fetched in the last auction. The Australian’s move to the Bengaluru-based team became the biggest player transfer in the history of the IPL.

2. Hardik Pandya (2023)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Transferred from: Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians

One of the most successful players in the history of IPL, Hardik Pandya played for the Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021, during which time he won four titles. However, ahead of the mega auction in 2022, every franchise was allowed to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indians, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians. The Mumbai-based side went ahead with its selection of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, meaning that there was no room for Pandya in their squad.

In the run-up to the auction, the then-new franchises, Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, were given the liberty to pick up to three players each with a maximum of two Indians and one overseas player. As it happened, the Titans picked Pandya and subsequently named him the captain of their side heading into IPL 2022.

The Indian all-rounder, in his maiden season as a full-time captain, proved his worth as an able leader of men. He led the Gujarat-based franchise to its first IPL title in the debut season. In the process, Pandya became the first captain after Shane Warne to lead a team to an IPL crown in its first year. Pandya came tantalisingly close to winning his second successive title in 2023 and joining MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to have achieved that feat (Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final).

Ahead of the 2024 season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians showed great interest in the player in the 2023 transfer window and eventually reached an agreement with the Titans to sign Hardik Pandya for a cash deal of INR 15 crores.

3. Shardul Thakur (2022)

Transferred from: Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur became a real asset in the Chennai Super Kings side. In 2021, he picked up 21 wickets and paved the way for the franchise’s title win at the end of that season (the team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final). During the same time, he also started making his mark in international cricket. Thakur was a part of the Indian side that won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in January 2021.

In IPL 2022, Thakur played for the Delhi Capitals where he enjoyed a decent season, picking up 15 wickets in 14 matches. He also made an impact as a pinch-hitting lower-order batsman. His performances in the IPL and in the international circuit prompted the Kolkata Knight Riders to make a move for him in the 2022 trade window. The Kolkata-based side, owned by movie star Shah Rukh Khan, eventually signed Thakur for a cash deal worth INR 10.75 crores (which was the amount the Delhi Capitals paid for him in the auction ahead of IPL 2022).

The big-budget deal, however, did not prove to be beneficial for the Knight Riders. Barring a match-winning innings of 68 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Thakur was a flop show with the bat in his hand. His bowling figures were even more underwhelming — in 11 matches the speedster picked up only seven wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders released him from its squad prior to IPL 2024.

4. Lockie Ferguson (2022)

Transferred from: Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders

An ICC ODI World Cup finalist (in 2019), Lockie Ferguson was instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders’ successful campaign in IPL 2021. The New Zealander picked up 13 wickets in eight matches and helped the Knight Riders overcome their shaky start to the campaign by staging a remarkable turnaround in the latter half of the 2021 season. Even though KKR failed to win the title against the Chennai Super Kings in the final, Ferguson’s prowess with the ball did not go unnoticed.

In the run-up to IPL 2022, the Kiwi was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in the auction. Ferguson played 13 matches that season and picked up 12 wickets. He was an integral part of the Titans’ bowling attack which guided the team to its maiden IPL title in the debut season.

Kolkata Knight Riders showed interest in bringing the New Zealand pacer back to the purple-and-gold brigade. In the 2022 trade window, a cash deal of INR 10.5 crores was made between the Knight Riders and the Titans for Ferguson, and he returned to the Kolkata side. Ferguson, thus, secured the biggest player transfer deal by an overseas bowler in IPL.

Unfortunately, he played only three games in IPL 2023 and managed to secure a solitary wicket. The Kolkata-based team eventually released Ferguson ahead of the 2024 season.

5. Shikhar Dhawan (2019)

Transferred from: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals

One of the greatest Indian opening batsmen of all time, Shikhar Dhawan was an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team that won the IPL title in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner. He was also a part of the Sunrisers squad that reached the final of the Twenty-20 (T20) league with Kane Williamson at the helm.

While he featured for the Delhi Daredevils side in IPL 2008, Dhawan did not return to any Delhi-based franchise till 2019. The trade window prior to the 2019 season saw the explosive Indian batsman being traded to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for three players, namely Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan’s trade to the Delhi Capitals became one of the most fruitful player transfer deals in IPL’s history. In three seasons, he piled up 1,695 runs for the Delhi-based team. He also helped the Delhi Capitals reach its first-ever IPL final (in 2020), where they eventually lost to Mumbai Indians.

6. Quinton de Kock (2019)

Transferred from: Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

Summing up the list of the biggest player transfers in IPL ahead of the 2024 season is Quinton de Kock. A regular in the South African international side across all formats of the game, he struggled a bit in the IPL till 2018, during which time he played for three franchises — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengaluru-based side never found great success in the league post their appearance in the final in 2016 (where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad). As such, the team looked at letting go of a few of its big international stars prior to the 2019 edition, de Kock being one of them.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians needed a long-term solution to its wicketkeeping woes, and the prospect of getting an experienced wicketkeeper-batsman like the South African seemed alluring. They agreed on a cash deal with the Royal Challengers Bangalore worth INR 2.8 crores to secure the services of de Kock.

The South African had an instant impact on the Mumbai-based franchise. He ended the 2019 edition of the IPL as the team’s leading run-scorer (de Kock scored 529 runs in 16 matches), and riding on his performance, Mumbai Indians won the league title at the end of the season. He was also a part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians team in 2020.

In three years, de Kock scored a staggering 1,329 runs for the Mumbai-based side, making his trade deal in 2019 one of the most successful in IPL’s history. He eventually made his way to the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 after the Mumbai Indians released him at the end of the 2021 season.

(Hero Image Credits: Courtesy Hardik Himanshu Pandya/Instagram and Cameron Green/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Hardik Himanshu Pandya/Instagram)