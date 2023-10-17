10 Biggest Upsets In The ODI Cricket World Cup

In the world of sports, no matter which player or team you root for, there is always a particular bias towards the underdogs. The minions performing well on the grandest stages make for spectacular lore that can be narrated for ages. Fans revel in their wins and draw inspiration from their heroics. Like every other sport, cricket has also seen its fair share of some of the biggest upsets in the ODI World Cup.

On Sunday, October 15, the ODI Cricket World Cup gave us another addition to the list of David vs Goliath tales. In the national capital of India, New Delhi, Afghanistan pulled off one of the most mind-boggling upsets in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as they defeated the reigning world champions, England, by a significant margin of 69 runs.

Afghanistan’s feat of stunning one of the favourites of the tournament has secured its place in a long list of several other shocking results in the history of the ODI Cricket World Cup. Over the years, the cricketing fraternity has witnessed many such unprecedented outcomes, notable of which are India’s World Cup triumph in 1983, Kenya’s qualification to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and England’s disastrous exit from the Group Stage of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup after losing to Bangladesh.

Picking an assortment of only a few such upsets is no less than scaling a daunting mountain as all of them are equally significant in their own right and mean the world (and then some) to the respective victors. Nevertheless, we have attempted to curate a list of the biggest upsets in the history of the ODI Cricket World Cup, listed in chronological order. Check them out!

Which are the biggest upsets in the history of the ODI Cricket World Cup?

Zimbabwe vs Australia (1983)

On one hand, you had the mighty Australians who had just started revolutionising cricket with the advent of the World Series (leading to the cricketers earning big bucks). On the other hand, the amateurish Zimbabwe team, three years after the nation’s independence and waiting to feature in its first-ever ODI match. Before the start of the game, the choice of the victor among fans and pundits alike was clear as water.

The match started in its expected fashion with Zimbabwe reeling at 84 runs for the loss of five wickets. However, captain Duncan Fletcher stood tall against the Aussies and helped the African nation reach a respectable total of 239 runs for six wickets in 60 overs (the World Cup matches were played for 60 overs instead of the now-prevalent 50 overs).

While Australia started its innings on a positive note, Fletcher returned to terrorise the Aussies, this time with the ball in his hand. He gave Zimbabwe a much-needed break and kept on picking wickets at regular intervals as Australia fell short of the target by 13 runs. Zimbabwe announced its entry on the grandest stage of world cricket by punching way above its weight and emerging victorious.

India vs West Indies (1983)

Arguably one of the greatest underdog tales in sporting history, India’s triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup marked the dawn of a new chapter in world cricket. Nobody gave India fair odds to win even a solitary game in the marquee tournament, let alone lifting the title. While India continued to emerge victorious against the West Indies, Australia and Zimbabwe in the early stages of the tournament, and even defeated England in the semi-finals of the World Cup, they entered the summit clash as the underdogs against the two-time and then-defending world champion, West Indies.

Facing a lethal West Indies pace attack (comprising of Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Malcolm Marshall) on a misty Saturday afternoon at the hallowed Lord’s cricket ground, the Indian batsmen got off to a steady start as the score stood at 100 runs for the loss of four wickets at lunch (after 32 overs). However, the Caribbean bowling proved too good for the Indians as they suffered a monumental collapse, and it was only with the help of a 22-run partnership for the final wicket that India managed to reach a paltry score of 183 runs. At the end of the first innings, it looked like a walk in the park for the West Indies en route to their third World Cup win.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu produced a moment of magic early in the second innings as he cleaned up the legendary Gordon Greenidge with one of the finest deliveries bowled in the history of the game. While Viv Richards steadied the ship with a flurry of masterful shots, the Indian skipper, Kapil Dev, gave his country yet another magical moment as he ran a long way to catch Richards at a point when the West Indies were threatening to run away with the game.

From that point on, the Indians took complete control of the match as they bundled the ‘invincible’ West Indian side for 140 runs to lift the shining World Cup trophy on the Lord’s balcony. India’s win inspired a host of young cricketers to follow cricket as a career and saw the birth of a new powerhouse in world cricket.

Zimbabwe vs England (1992)

As is often the case with England, they entered the 1992 ODI World Cup as one of the title contenders.

In their match against Zimbabwe at the small Lavington Sports Ground in New South Wales, Australia, things were going according to plan as the English bowlers were on top of the opposition at 77 runs for six wickets. However, Zimbabwe’s lower-middle order put up a brave fight and the African nation somehow dragged its score to 134 runs.

The Zimbabwe team then started the second innings with a bang, with Eddo Brandes dismissing the English captain Graham Gooch for a first-ball duck. Brandes broke the back of the English batting order with figures of four wickets for 21 runs. While England attempted to recover from the precarious position of 43 runs for five wickets through a vital 52-run stand between Neil Fairbrother and Alec Stewart, the Zimbabwe bowlers came back to haunt the English batsmen as another collapse saw the African nation clinch the game by nine runs.

England did manage to make it to the final of the 1992 ODI World Cup (where they eventually lost to Pakistan), but this shock defeat did rattle their confidence early on in the tournament.

Kenya vs West Indies (1996)

Coming to play the World Cup in the Indian subcontinent in 1996, not many, including the Kenyans themselves, were giving the African nation great odds to win a single match. In one of those fixtures, the Kenyan team, filled with less-popular faces, went head-to-head in a match against the West Indies team that had the likes of Brian Lara, Richie Richardson, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Ian Bishop in its ranks.

The first innings of the match did tell an expected story― the Kenyan side was bowled out for 166 runs and their top performer (Steve Tikolo with 29 runs) was short of the extras conceded by the West Indies bowlers by six runs.

However, the drama unfolded in the second innings of the match. The West Indies batsmen were clueless against the Kenyan bowling line-up as they fell like ninepins. Kenya eventually dismissed the West Indies team for a meagre 93 runs and earned its first win in an official ODI match. It was also the first time that the West Indies had lost to a non-Test cricket-playing nation.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa (1999)

By the time Zimbabwe went on to compete against the best in the world at the 1999 Cricket World Cup, they had already earned the title of ‘giant killers’ that was being bestowed upon them by several experts. And even though they weren’t the favourites to win the coveted title, all the big teams were wary of the African nation.

It was in such a setting that Zimbabwe faced South Africa in an intercontinental derby at the County Ground in Chelmsford. All-rounder Neil Johnson was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with a knock of 76 runs and helped his side register a total of 233 for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs.

However, it was with the ball in his hand that Johnson proved to be imperious that day. Partnering with Heath Streak, the duo tore apart the South African batting as the Proteas were left hanging by a thread at a score of 40 runs for six wickets. While Lance Klusener and Shaun Pollock gave some semblance to the innings, Zimbabwe kept their cool and eventually managed to bowl South Africa out for 185 runs.

Zimbabwe recorded its first-ever victory against the Proteas, and Neil Johnson picked up the Man of the Match award for his stupendous all-round performance.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan (1999)

While Pakistan had already qualified for the semi-finals of the 1999 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh was all but certain of their empty-handed return from England, making their face-off in the marquee tournament inconsequential. However, that failed to dampen the spirits of the Bangladeshi cricketers who were desperate to make their mark on the grandest stage in world cricket.

Being put to bat first by Pakistan at the County Ground in Northampton, Bangladesh managed to muster a mere total of 223 runs for the loss of seven wickets. But the Bangladeshi ‘tigers’ turned the heat on the Pakistani batsmen and had them dancing to their tunes like the Pied Piper of Hamlin. Pakistan was reeling at 42 runs for the loss of five wickets before the lower order tried to launch a recovery mission, and while the tailenders did put up a good fight, the team got out for 161 runs.

Back in the day, Bangladesh was yet to receive its status as a Test-playing nation, so even this victory against Pakistan in a dad-rubber encounter meant a lot for the cricketers and their fans.

Bangladesh vs India (2007)

After the heroics of the 1999 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh became a far more confident side with the belief of harnessing the potential to topple any big team from its pedestal. They carried the same belief to the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup when they faced a star-studded Indian team in Trinidad.

Opting to bat first, the Indian side, led by Rahul Dravid, found itself amidst all sorts of troubles as the batting lineup decorated with names such as Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (among others) crumbled like wafers. Barring Sourav Ganguly’s patient knock of 66 runs, none of the other batsmen could find their rhythm as India got bowled out for a paltry total of 191.

Chasing the low total, Bangladesh never really looked to be under pressure as a young Mushfiqur Rahim guided them to a famous victory against India by five wickets. The defeat threw India under the bus, and even though they managed to win against Bermuda in the next match, they lost to Sri Lanka in a do-or-die encounter and got eliminated from the initial round of the tournament.

Ireland vs Pakistan (2007)

With a loss in their first match against the West Indies, Pakistan faced Ireland in a do-or-die encounter with their 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign on the line. While conventional wisdom hinted at Pakistan winning, an exciting story was about to unfold.

The Irish bowlers launched an onslaught on the Pakistani batsmen, and the 1992 World Cup champions could not get their campaign up and running at any stage of the match. Pakistan eventually got bowled out for 132 runs in 46.1 overs.

Overcast conditions did favour the Pakistani bowlers when Ireland stepped out for the chase, with Mohammad Sami picking up the two quick wickets of Jeremy Bray and Eoin Morgan. However, Niall O’Brien came to Ireland’s rescue by scoring a brisk innings of 72 runs before being dismissed.

Niall’s younger brother, Kevin O’Brien, stayed in the crease till the end and helped Ireland notch up one of the most famous wins of their cricketing history. The Asian nation, on the other hand, failed to progress further in the tournament.

Ireland vs England (2011)

Going into the mid-innings break of the match against Ireland in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, England was confident of securing an easy win as Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen all notched half-centuries to guide their team to 328 runs. The Englishmen could not have asked for a better start to their run chase as Graeme Swann picked up three wickets for 13 runs to push Ireland on the backfoot at 111 runs for five wickets.

At such a time of need, Kevin O’Brien stepped out in the middle with the required run rate nudging around nine runs per over. Joining forces with Alex Cusack, the duo put up a partnership of 162 runs for the sixth wicket off just 115 deliveries. O’Brien himself scored his century off 50 balls, which was the fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup back in the day.

Even though Kevin O’Brien got out for 113 runs, his teammates ensured that Ireland completed its famous run-chase against England in what remains one of the most memorable upsets in World Cup history. England went on to lose against Bangladesh in the Group Stage before getting knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan vs England (2023)

Entering the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as the defending world champions in both the ODI and Twenty-20 (T20) International formats of the game, England stands as one of the most formidable sides in the world in the modern era. Even though their title defence did not get off to a bright start with a loss against New Zealand in the opening fixture, the Englishmen under Jos Buttler managed to win rather comfortably against Bangladesh before heading to New Delhi to take on Afghanistan.

On being asked to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a flying start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz making merry of the English bowlers as he scored 80 runs off 57 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes. Even though Adil Rashid and Mark Wood picked up wickets at regular intervals, Afghanistan managed to post a competitive total of 284 runs for England to chase.

What followed in the second innings was nothing short of a nightmare for the English batsmen. Stumps of great batsmen such as Joe Root and Jos Buttler were seen flying all around as England’s batting seemed to be all over the place. Barring Harry Brooks and Dawid Malan, none of the other batsmen could negate the Afghans as they bundled England for 215 runs. Afghanistan’s 69-run win against England is their second win in all the World Cups that they have participated in so far, with their previous win coming against Scotland in the 2015 edition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is an upset in cricket?

Like any other sport, an upset in cricket happens when an underdog team wins against a more powerful side.

– Is England out of the Cricket World Cup 2023?

No, England will continue to feature in the Group Stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@ICC Cricket World Cup and Instagram/@Bangladesh Cricket: Tigers)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Afghanistan Cricket Board)