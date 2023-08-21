BWF World Championships 2023: Its Schedule, Star Players And More

Badminton action returns this week with one of the grandest events on the calendar, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2023. With the biggest stars in the world of badminton taking part, the tournament promises to be a blockbuster event.

The two-week hiatus in badminton events served as a much-needed break for shuttlers across the globe to get in shape for the mega tournament. Formerly a biennial event, the BWF World Championships have been held on an annual basis since 2009, barring the years in which the Summer Olympics take place. As such, the results of the BWF World Championship 2023 will produce a world champion (in each category) for the last time before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

While there is no prize money on offer, unlike the BWF World Tour events, the marquee event comes with the highest points on offer at any BWF event in a calendar year. The points collected by the players during the championship will heavily influence the badminton world rankings and help determine which players qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

So on that note, we take a look at everything there is to know about the BWF World Championships 2023, including its schedule, venue, star players participating in the tournament and where to watch it.

A look at the schedule for the BWF World Championships 2023

The tournament kick-starts today, August 21, with the Round of 64 matches in all categories. The finals of the BWF World Championships 2023 will be played on Sunday, August 27.

Where is the BWF World Championships 2023 taking place?

This year, the world championships will be played at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. It is interesting to note that Copenhagen is the only city to have hosted the BWF World Championships for the fifth time (it previously hosted the tournament in 1983, 1991, 1999 and 2014). No other city has had the privilege of hosting the marquee tournament on more than three occasions.

Star players to look out for at the BWF World Championships 2023

Current world number one and reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen will be the local hero to cheer for in the tournament as he enters the men’s singles event as the top-seeded player. With the withdrawal of Indonesian badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn enters the tournament as the second-seeded shuttler. Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka, China’s Li Shi Feng and India’s Prannoy HS and Lakshya Sen are the other star players to keep an eye out for in the men’s singles event.

In the women’s singles event, world number one An Se-Young of South Korea enters the tournament as the top-seeded player, followed by the second-ranked player in the world and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi from Japan. Chinese shuttler Chen Yu Fei, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon and ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu are among the other prominent players in this category to take part in the tournament.

Where can you watch the BWF World Championships 2023?

Badminton fans across the world can live stream all the matches of the BWF World Championships 2023 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV. They can also check the official website of the BWF for the live scores of the World Championships.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the final for the BWF World Championships 2023?

― The finals of the BWF World Championships 2023 will be played on Sunday, August 27.

What is the prize money on offer at the BWF World Championships 2023?

― Unlike other BWF World Tour events, the BWF World Championships 2023 will have no prize money on offer.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Viktor Axelsen and Instagram/@AKANE.YAMAGUCHI)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka)