What Is The BWF World Tour Finals 2023 Prize Money On Offer?

The badminton action has reached its climax with the final event of the calendar year, the BWF World Tour Finals 2023, and boy, is it an important one. Whether in terms of the prize money on offer or the Badminton World Federation (BWF) points that will help determine the year-end BWF World Rankings, the participants at the BWF World Tour Finals 2023 have a lot at stake.

For the unversed, this year’s BWF World Tour Finals is the sixth edition of the tournament. It is being organised by the Chinese Badminton Association with sanction from the BWF, the sport’s apex governing body in the world.

Unlike the rest of the badminton events in the year, only the best players of the sport are eligible to partake in the BWF World Tour Finals. Needless to say, the tournament will see riveting clashes on the court.

So, on that note, here is everything you need to know about the BWF World Tour Finals 2023, including its prize money on offer, the schedule and venue for the final, and where you can live stream the matches.

A look at the BWF World Tour Finals 2023 prize money

The BWF World Tour Finals has one of the biggest payouts for its victors, more than any other BWF World Tour event in the year.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the BWF World Tour Finals 2023 stands at a whopping USD 2.5 million.

From this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will receive USD 200,000 and 12,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will get USD 100,000 and 10,200 BWF points each. In addition, the shuttlers who exit the tournament from the semi-final stage of both the singles events will each receive USD 50,000 and 8,400 BWF points.

In a similar vein, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each get to take home USD 210,000 and 12,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will receive USD 100,000 and 10,200 BWF points each. The players who get eliminated from the tournament in the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will be rewarded with USD 50,000 and 8,400 BWF points.

It is important to note that the shuttlers who finish below the fourth position in the group stage in all the disciplines will not receive BWF points or monetary rewards.

A look at the date and venue for the final of the BWF World Tour Finals 2023

The BWF World Tour Finals, which commenced on Wednesday, 13 December, will conclude with the finals on Sunday, 17 December. Just like all the matches of the tournament, the finals of all the categories will be played at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center in Xiacheng, Hangzhou, China.

Where can you live stream the final of the BWF World Tour Finals 2023?

Like all other matches, fans around the world can live stream the finals on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

