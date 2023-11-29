Cameron Green’s Net Worth: Salary And Career Stats Of IPL’s Most Expensive Trade Deal Player

A nation with over a century of cricketing heritage, Australia has produced several star performers throughout the sport’s history. Every chapter of cricket has seen Australian players ranking among the greats of their respective generations. From Don Bradman, Dennis Lillee, Allan Border, David Boon, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee to modern-day legends like Michael Clarke, Mitchell Johnson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner, the list is long (and seemingly never-ending). In recent times, there is one name with the potential to rank in the pantheon of greats in the future — Cameron Green.

A batting all-rounder, who has been a part of the international cricketing landscape since the turn of the decade, Green has proved his mettle as a promising cricketer across all formats of the game. In addition to his impressive performances in international cricket, the youngster has also turned heads with his exploits in the domestic franchise-based leagues around the world.

Of late, Green has made the headlines for being on the winning team of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on 19 November and securing a record deal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the auction for the 2024 season, a week later. On 26 November, the Australian cricketer was traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping USD 2.1 million (INR 17.5 crores). The amount that he landed in the trade deal made Green the highest-paid cricketer in the history of IPL’s transfer window.

Join us as we bring you everything to know about Cameron Green, including his net worth, stats, achievements, records and other highlights from his career to date.

Deep diving into Cameron Green’s stats, records, IPL salary and other career highlights

His early days as a cricketer

Born on 3 June 1999, Cameron Green grew up in Subaico, Perth where he played for the Subaico-Floreat Cricket Club. He started playing in the under-13s league at the tender age of 10. The all-rounder’s rapid progress in the junior domestic cricketing sphere earned him his Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) first-grade debut at 16. Green also received a rookie contract from the WACA ahead of the 2016-17 Sheffield Shield season.

The youngster made his List A debut for Cricket Australia XI against Pakistan during the Asian team’s tour of Australia in January 2017. A month later, Green made his first-class debut for Western Australia in the 2016-17 Sheffield Shield against Tasmania in Hobart. The all-rounder picked up five wickets for 24 runs in the first innings of the match, thereby scripting the record of becoming the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in the Sheffield Shield’s history.

Green was picked up by the Perth Scorchers for the 2018-19 Big Bash League. He made his Twenty-20 (T20) debut for the Perth-based franchise against the Sydney Sixers on 13 January 2019. Even though he began his career as a bowling all-rounder, Green worked on improving his batting skills after a series of injuries, which forced him to the sidelines on numerous occasions. The Aussie’s breakthrough moment with the bat in hand came in the 2018-19 Sheffield Shield — in a game against Queensland, he scored 87 not out in the first innings and followed it up with a blistering knock of 121 not out in the second innings.

Green’s entry into the world of international cricket

In October 2020, Cameron Green was named in Australia’s squad for the limited-overs matches against India. A month later, he got his maiden call-up to the Australian Test side for the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Green made his debut in international cricket in a One Day International (ODI) match against India on 2 December 2020. Later that month, he also made his Test debut against India at the Adelaide Oval in a day-night Test match.

The Australian all-rounder scored his maiden double-century in first-class cricket against Queensland in the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season (he scored 251 runs in that innings which, to date, remains his top-score in first-class cricket). On the back of his impressive showing in the domestic circuit, Green was included in Australia’s T20 International squad in February 2022 for their tour of Pakistan later that year. He made his debut in T20 Internationals on 5 April 2022 against Pakistan in Lahore.

Green picked up the first five-wicket haul of his ODI career against Zimbabwe in Townsville in August 2022. A month later, the Aussie scored two half-centuries against India in a bilateral T20 International series. Taking his performances into consideration, Australia named Green in its squad for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as a replacement for the injured Josh Inglis.

The rise of Cameron Green as one of the promising stars of world cricket

The Boxing Day Test of 2022 (typically played between 26 December and 30 December) saw Cameron Green flourish against a visiting South African side as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test matches in the first innings of the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Green’s exploits across all formats of the game, both as a batsman and a bowler, did not go unnoticed. The IPL 2023 auction saw him generate interest from several teams of the elite franchise-based league. Eventually, Mumbai Indians bought him for a mammoth USD 2.1 million (INR 17.5 crores), making him the second-most expensive overseas player in the IPL and the most expensive Australian player in the league’s history.

In the run-up to the IPL 2023, Green proved once again why he is held in high esteem by experts and fans. Faced with a hostile Indian bowling attack, the Aussie scored a defiant century under pressure at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His knock of 114 runs also marked his first ton in Test cricket.

The Australian all-rounder lived up to the price tag at which Mumbai Indians secured his services. In IPL 2023, Green racked up 452 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 50.22, which includes a top score of 100 not out. In addition, he also picked up six wickets in his debut IPL season.

The year 2023 brought a lot of luck to Green, both in terms of personal milestones and achievements with his national side. He was a part of the Australian squad that won the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final at the Oval in London against India in June. Around five months later, Australia once again got the better of the Men In Blue in a major tournament, this time in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup (considered the grandest prize in the world of cricket). Coincidentally, Green was a part of the World Cup-winning Australian side.

Cameron Green’s net worth

In the past few years, Green has earned quite a fortune by virtue of his earnings from cricket. Winning international tournaments with Australia has only given his overall wealth a significant boost.

According to a 2023 report by CAknowledge, Green enjoys a net worth of around USD 7 million (approximately INR 58.3 crores). His monthly income is estimated to be around USD 40,000 (around INR 33.3 lakhs).

Besides his earnings from professional cricket, Green also earns a hefty sum from his sponsorship deals. According to reports, the Australian all-rounder has several big brands in his endorsement portfolio such as Gray-Nicolls, Asics, Red Bull and DESG World Wide, among others.

Cameron Green also has a significant presence on social media platforms like Instagram. The Australian cricketer has over 440,000 followers on the Meta-owned social media platform.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Cameron Green/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much is Cameron Green’s net worth?

As of November 2023, Cameron Green has a net worth of around USD 7 million (approximately INR 58.3 crores).

– How much does Cameron Green earn annually?

According to reports, Cameron Green has a monthly income of around USD 40,000 (INR 33.3 lakhs), which translates to an annual income of an estimated USD 480,000 (a little over INR 4 crores).