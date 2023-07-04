Canada Open 2023: Prize Money, Schedule And Top Players Of The Badminton Tournament

Since the conclusion of the Taipei Open 2023 last month, all eyes in the world of badminton have turned to North America for the Canada Open 2023. Scheduled to start today, some of the top players in the world will be battling it out for glory throughout this week.

For the participants, there is a lot at stake at the Canada Open 2023, both in terms of prize money and Badminton World Federation points that help determine the BWF World Rankings.

The tournament is the fourth Super 500 tournament of the BWF World Tour and is also a part of the Canada Open Championship, which has been held since 1957. So, as you buckle up for some enthralling badminton action for the week ahead, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

What will be the Canada Open 2023 prize money?

Being a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the prize money pool for the Canada Open 2023 is more than what the Super 300 tournaments have to offer. However, it is still lower than other badminton tournaments of the season.

According to the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool of the Canada Open 2023 is set at USD 420,000 (INR 3.44 crores). From this pool, the winners of both the men’s and women’s singles events will be rewarded with USD 31,500 (INR 25.82 lakhs) and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up for both events will receive USD 15,960 (INR 13.08 lakhs) and 7,800 BWF points. The two players who will get knocked out of the tournament from the semi-finals of both the men’s and women’s singles events will each receive USD 6,090 (INR 5 lakhs) and 6,420 BWF points.

In the doubles category, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each receive USD 33,180 (INR 27.2 lakhs) and 9,200 points. The runners-up from each of these events will receive USD 15,960 (INR 13.08 lakhs) and 7,800 points. The semi-finalists of all three doubles events will be rewarded with USD 5,880 (INR 4.8 lakhs) and 6,420 BWF points.

For all the events in both the singles and the doubles categories, those who bow out of the tournament before the Last 16 will only receive BWF points.

Canada Open 2023’s schedule

The Canada Open 2023 will begin today (July 4) and conclude on Sunday, July 9. All the matches will be live-streamed on BWF’s official YouTube channel BWF TV.

Where is Canada Open 2023 being hosted?

The Canada Open 2023 will be taking place at the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada.

Canada Open 2023: The star players participating in the tournament

Right before the start of the tournament, the 2022 Men’s World Champion Viktor Axelsen withdrew from the Canada Open 2023 owing to fatigue. However, there will be no dearth of star players on the court this year. Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes over as the top-seeded player in the men’s singles event in the absence of Axelsen. Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, Kenta Nishimoto and Kanta Tsuneyama will also be taking part in the tournament.

World number 19 Lakshya Sen will be India’s only player in the main draw and will face Vitidsarn in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Parupalli Kashyap will start in the qualifiers against German badminton player Kai Schaefer.

In the women’s singles event, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi enters the Canada Open 2023 as the top-seeded player, followed by Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. India’s PV Sindhu will be making a comeback in the women’s singles category after missing the Taipei Open last month.

Axel Lanier and Michelle Li were the winners of the men’s and women’s singles events, respectively, at the Canada Open 2022.

What is the next badminton tournament after Canada Open 2023?

Right after the conclusion of the Canada Open 2023, the US Open 2023, a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, will begin in Texas on July 11 and run till July 16.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Kodai Naraoka and Instagram/@Michelle Li)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Kodai Naraoka)