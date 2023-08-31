A Look At The Important 2023-24 Carabao Cup Fixtures

While Club football in England for the 2023-24 season has been on the road for a while now, the action in the English Football League (EFL) Cup 2023, currently known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, has become quite interesting following the conclusion of the second-round on August 30. However, before we take a look at the fixtures for the third round, let us take a quick look at what the Carabao Cup 2023-24 is all about.

Colloquially known as the League Cup, the Carabao Cup is in its 64th year in 2023-24. The tournament is open to all the clubs from the top four levels of the English football league system, namely the Premier League, the EFL Championship, English Football League One and the English Football League 2. A total of 92 teams are participating in the competition this year.

The Carabao Cup is played over seven rounds of single-leg matches in a knockout format, except for the semi-finals which are two-leg affairs. The final is played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Since 2021, the winners of the Carabao Cup qualify for the following season’s UEFA Europa Conference League. Should the winner of the Carabao Cup also qualify for any other European competition (UEFA Champions League and/or UEFA Europa League), the spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League gets transferred to the highest-ranked Premier League club that has not qualified for any European competition.

As the fixtures for the third round of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 have been announced, here are all of the important matches that will take place in September (games involving popular teams such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool).

2023-24 Carabao Cup fixtures and when they will be played

The third round of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 will see as many as five all-Premier League fixtures, while a few other big clubs in England will face off against lower-division teams. With the Carabao Cup 2023 already seeing its fair share of surprising upsets, no team can take its place in the knockout tournament for granted.

Winners of the coveted treble (Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League) in 2022-23, Manchester City will take on Newcastle United, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season, at St James Park in Newcastle.

Defending champions and winners of the Carabao Cup on six occasions, Manchester United will host fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Runners-up of the Premier League in 2022-23, Arsenal will make a trip to the Brentford Community Stadium to play against Premier League club Brentford.

Chelsea, one of the most successful sides in the Premier League, will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in an all-Premier League affair at Stamford Bridge in West London.

Aston Villa and Everton will face off against each other in the final all-Premier League clash of the Carabao Cup 2023-24’s third round at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Liverpool, the most successful team of the tournament with nine titles, will play against Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool.

All the matches of the third round of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 will be contested on September 26.

Where to watch the Carabao Cup 2023-24?

Football fans in India can livestream all the matches of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many teams are participating in the Carabao Cup 2023-24?

As many as 92 teams are participating in the Carabao Cup this year.

– When is the final for the Carabao Cup 2023-24?

The date of the final for the Carabao Cup 2023-24 has not been announced yet.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@The Carabao Cup)