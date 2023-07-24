Who Is Indian Badminton Player Chirag Shetty? Meet The Winner Of The Korea Open 2023

If you religiously follow badminton as a sport, then Chirag Shetty’s name is one you will be familiar with. Alongside his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Shetty has won several major titles. In fact, it’s safe to say that the Indian shuttler duo has taken the world of badminton by storm in recent years.

On Sunday, July 23, Chirag Shetty, along with his partner Rankireddy, defeated the Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to win the men’s doubles title at the Korean Open 2023 in Yeosu, South Korea. Alfian and Ardianto are currently at the top of the Badminton World Federation’s Men’s Doubles Rankings, so the win against them is being celebrated across India with much pomp.

As Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy revel in their famous win at the Korea Open 2023, we take a look at the former’s career highlights, stats and other achievements.

A closer look at Chirag Shetty’s career highlights

Chirag’s golden start to his international badminton career

Coached by Danish badminton player and 2012 London Olympics silver medallist Mathias Boe, Chirag Shetty was a key member of the Indian badminton contingent that took part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia. The Indian shuttler, hailing from Mumbai, soon became a part of history as India secured the gold medal in the mixed team event of the Commonwealth Games. In the same edition of the Commonwealth Games, Shetty partnered up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for the men’s doubles event. The duo ended up winning a silver medal in this category.

Shetty did not have to wait for long to clinch his maiden BWF World Tour title. Teaming up with Rankireddy, he won the men’s doubles event at the 2018 Hyderabad Open after defeating Indonesia’s Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the final.

Rewriting the pages of India’s badminton history

In 2019, Chirag Shetty turned to his trusted partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for taking on the world. Shetty soon tasted blood at the Thailand Open that year when the Indian pair won the men’s doubles title by beating Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen from China in the final. By winning the tournament, Shetty and Rankireddy became the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super Series in the BWF World Tour (the Thailand Open is a BWF Super 500 series).

Far from becoming complacent and resting on his laurels after their incredible achievement in Thailand, Chirag Shetty took his partner along with him to the French Open (badminton) later that year, where they came close to emulating their previous success. The Indian duo lost to the Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s doubles final. By this time, word about the Indian pair had started spreading in the badminton fraternity.

Chirag Shetty’s barren spell of achievements

While the entire world was brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 2021 saw the resumption of sporting action across the globe. However, the Midas touch of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was nowhere to be seen when they returned to the court. The duo failed to defend their men’s doubles open title at the 2021 Thailand Open as they bowed out of the tournament after losing to the Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the second round.

The Tokyo Olympics, held later in 2021, offered Chirag Shetty the perfect platform to stage a comeback on the grandest of stages. However, Shetty and Rankireddy crashed out of the men’s doubles badminton event in the group stage itself, following a loss to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia. The only consolation for Shetty at the multi-sporting event was his win against the eventual gold medallists of the men’s doubles category at the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, in the opening group stage encounter.

December 2021 saw Chirag Shetty qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for the first time in their careers. However, luck was not in their favour as they withdrew from the tournament after losing to the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in their first group stage match.

2022: Chirag Shetty’s year of redemption

If 2021 was a rough patch for Chirag Shetty, he made up for it and then achieved some more in the following year. Shetty began the year by winning the men’s doubles title at the India Open 2022 along with his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The shuttler from Mumbai then played a huge role with Rankireddy to guide India to a win against Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup 2022 and bagging the first Thomas Cup win in the country’s badminton history.

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bettered their result from four years back to clinch the gold in the badminton men’s doubles category, defeating the English duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the final at Birmingham. Shetty was also a part of the Indian team that won the silver medal in the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Later in 2022, Chirag Shetty, along with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, won the bronze medal in the men’s doubles category at the BWF World Championships 2022. The Indian duo defeated the defending champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan en route to their bronze medal win. Shetty and Rankireddy became the first Indians to win a medal in the men’s doubles category.

Chirag Shetty capped off a very successful 2022 by winning the men’s doubles event at the French Open 2022 (badminton) alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. They beat the Taiwanese pair of Lui Ching-yao and Yang Po-han in the final to clinch their maiden BWF Super 750 title.

Chirag Shetty’s meteoric rise in 2023

The purple patch of Chirag Shetty continued from 2022 as he started 2023 by being a part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Tea Championships in February. Shetty teamed up with his fabled partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to clinch the men’s doubles title at the 2023 Swiss Open (badminton) by beating the Chinese pair of Ren Xiangyu and Tan Qiang in the final.

Chirag Shetty won the title of Asian champions alongside Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as the Indian pair won the men’s doubles event at the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 held in Dubai. Soon after, they emerged victorious in the Indonesia Open 2023 men’s doubles final against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The win at the Indonesia Open 2023 marked Shetty and Rankireddy’s first BWF World Super 1000 title.

Chirag Shetty’s win at Korea Open 2023 and ascent to number 3 in world ranking

In the final of the Korea Open 2023, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy came from behind to defeat the men’s doubles world number 1 duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto from Indonesia as the shuttlers from India won by a scoreline of 17-21, 21-13, 21-14.

The victory at Yeosu propelled Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to their career-best third spot in the latest BWF Men’s Doubles Rankings.

A summary of Chirag Shetty’s career stats

Chirag Shetty, at the age of 26, has become an icon in the world of badminton by virtue of his accomplishments, particularly in the men’s doubles category alongside his trusted fellow countryman Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The duo has won seven titles in BWF World Tour events and six titles in the BWF International Challenge/Series events. In addition, Shetty has won a gold each at the Commonwealth Games and the Badminton Asia Championships along with Rankireddy. Chirag Shetty also has three titles in BWF Junior International events where he partnered with Arjun Madathil Ramachandran.

Because of his incredible achievements over the years, the Indian government honoured Chirag Shetty with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest award that the government offers in the field of sports, in 2020.

What is Chirag Shetty’s net worth?

According to various reports, Chirag Shetty’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at an estimated USD 5 million. Most of Shetty’s fortune has come from his earnings on the BWF World Tour tournaments.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Chirag Shetty)