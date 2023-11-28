Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Arabia: A Glimpse At The Footballer’s Luxurious Middle-Eastern Lifestyle

With the arrival of one of the world’s most renowned footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr, excitement is reaching new heights in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is pulsating with a fervent belief that it can conquer any goal it sets its sights on, in the realm of soccer. Ronaldo’s presence is not just a signing; it’s a symbol of limitless possibilities and a catalyst for unprecedented success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

On December 31 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr on a free transfer, securing the highest-ever salary for a professional footballer. His two-and-a-half-year contract, lasting until June 2025, is valued at around €200 million (USD 213 million) a year, translating to approximately £3.4 million (USD 4,148,765) per week once all commercial agreements are completed.

Needless to say, the GOAT’s addition has shifted the global spotlight on Saudi football and things are only set to intensify, attracting talent, fans, and sponsors alike. The historic move marks a significant step in the evolution of Middle Eastern football, with Saudi Arabia poised to become a powerhouse in the global football arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Life in Saudi Arabia

In a plot twist that could rival the most dramatic match, the global football icon didn’t just change teams; he changed continents along with his long term partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five kids. The Ronaldo family bid adieu to Manchester United and embraced the sands of the Middle East.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

As Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage in Saudi Arabia, it comes as no surprise that the football maestro is indulging in a lifestyle that screams opulence – a well-deserved reward for his unmatched skills on the field. In this new chapter, Ronaldo is not just playing football; he’s living the epitome of luxury, a testament to the kingdom’s commitment to providing him with an uber-lavish experience. From extravagant accommodations to top-notch amenities, every aspect of Ronaldo’s lifestyle in Saudi Arabia is a reflection of the unparalleled excellence he brings to the game. It’s not just about football; it’s a showcase of living in the lap of luxury for a player of Ronaldo’s calibre.

Where Ronaldo lives in Saudi Arabia

Prior to the mutual termination of his contract with Manchester United in November 2022, the 37-year-old football sensation and his family lived in a luxurious seven-bedroom Cheshire home valued at £3 million (USD 36 million). While Ronaldo has not yet acquired a permanent residence in Saudi Arabia, he is basking in the lap of luxury in the Kingdom Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. Not too shabby for a world champion. And when you’re Cristiano Ronaldo, hotels aren’t just accommodations; they’re opulent havens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

On arriving, the football legend reportedly booked 17 suites at the Kingdom Tower’s Four Seasons hotel for his family and entourage in a move that screams, “Go big or go home.” Ronaldo himself opted for the pièce de résistance – the Presidential Suite, a lavish enclave featuring a living room, media office, private office, and dining room. The hefty price tag of up to USD 300,000 a month only adds to the intrigue.

Then, by the end of February, the Ronaldo family had moved from skyscraper living to more grounded luxury – the Ronaldo family reportedly found solace in an exclusive compound. While the exact location remains a well-guarded secret, the British media speculates it to be in Al Muhammadiyah, an area known for its liveliness and vibrant nightlife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo doesn’t collect homes; he curates experiences. From Lisbon to Madrid and beyond, he’s got an enviable real estate empire. This encompasses a seven-storey residence featuring two Olympic-sized swimming pools and a whole football pitch! And just when you thought the man had it all, cue the architects and designers at MANSIONISTI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANSIONISTI👷 (@mansionisti)

Employing the sophistication of AI, the company recently crafted a vision of opulence to augment Cristiano Ronaldo’s estate, and it promises to be the crowning jewel in his property portfolio. Envisioned for construction in Saudi Arabia, this concept villa beckons for the moment when Ronaldo wears out his hotel suite stay.

Embodying a fusion of modern and classic aesthetics, the exterior exudes traditional villa charm, adorned with a wrap-around outside area, an infinity pool, and sun-drenched lounging spots. Fears of Ronaldo braving the scorching Saudi sun are allayed by the inclusion of a substantial indoor pool room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The mansion seamlessly weaves in traditional Saudi motifs, showcasing a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity. Upon entering this architectural masterpiece, one is greeted by a grand entrance hall featuring a double staircase and a colossal chandelier—a spectacle even we might hesitate to stand directly beneath.

With its meticulous design, this AI-crafted mansion is poised to redefine luxury living for Cristiano Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The Middle East welcomed Ronaldo with open arms

To begin with, in Saudi Arabia, where strict laws typically prohibit unmarried couples from cohabitating, a notable exception has been made for football luminary Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo, experiencing VVIP treatment, enjoys a unique privilege in a country known for its adherence to conservative norms. This exception underscores the exceptional status and influence that Ronaldo commands, transcending customary legal constraints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

What’s more, in honour of his lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a unique Jacob and Co. timepiece worth a whopping USD 768,981. The Saudi-themed watch, designed in dark green to symbolise the country’s flag and Islam, boasts 338 exceptionally rare gemstones. Crafted from 18k white gold and measuring 47mm by 15.85mm, the timepiece features an alligator-green leather strap.

The watch, named ‘Caviar Flying Tourbillon Tsavorite,’ is composed of 216 components, adorned with 27 jewels, and offers a 42-hour power reserve. Notably, instead of traditional emeralds, the watch incorporates tsavorite, considered the most expensive and rare garnet, outshining emeralds in sparkle and rarity as it’s 200 times scarcer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPORTbible (@sportbible)

The Kingdom of Saudi seems to have welcomed Ronaldo and his family with open arms. Mundo Deportivo, the enchanting amusement park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reportedly shut its gates for an exclusive two-hour visit by Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. The extraordinary experience was captured by Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina, who shared a captivating Instagram post featuring a series of photos from their magical trip. Among the snapshots, one showcases Georgina standing proudly in front of the exhilarating “Sky Loop” ride, clutching three impressive prizes they conquered within the confines of the park.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has also embraced Saudi traditions with gusto. Sporting traditional Saudi attire alongside his Al-Nassr teammates, he celebrated Founding Day this year, sipping Saudi coffee while donning a white thobe. Rodríguez, equally captivating, turned heads in a black abaya at the official Al-Nassr unveiling, igniting trends in the Gulf Kingdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronaldo Karan7 (@ronaldodrug)

In a heartwarming video shared online, Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-year-old daughter, Alana, takes on a new linguistic adventure. The clip captures her effortlessly reciting the days of the week in Arabic: “Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” beams the enthusiastic little learner. Georgina was by her side, using Google Translate to decode Alana’s Arabic prowess, she shared the translated text for all to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: A historic move in football

In 2020, Ronaldo, a five-time FIFA player of the year, achieved a significant milestone as the first active team-sport athlete to surpass USD 1 billion in career earnings. Beyond his on-field success, his financial empire includes a lucrative lifetime deal with Nike, along with ventures in CR7-branded clothing, accessories, hotels, and gyms. And let’s not overlook his social media earnings, the guy has 611 million followers on Instagram alone, and is most likely generating millions through sponsored posts, even while he sleeps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia stands as a landmark moment in the annals of sports history. The transfer marks not only a pivotal shift in Ronaldo’s illustrious career but also a testament to the global appeal and evolving dynamics of football. As one of the most iconic and accomplished footballers of his generation, Ronaldo’s decision to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia adds a new dimension to the sport’s landscape. The move not only underscores the growing influence of Middle Eastern football but also highlights the allure of Saudi clubs in securing top-tier talent. Ronaldo’s presence in the Saudi league is bound to reshape the narrative of football in the region and further solidify the country’s standing in the global football community.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@CristianoRonaldo and Al Nassr Football Club

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will Cristiano Ronaldo play at the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to have expressed his intention to participate in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Reports suggest that he has informed Al Nassr of his desire to extend his contract with the club until at least the start of 2027, coinciding with his anticipated retirement from professional football.

– Why is Cristiano Ronaldo called CR7?

Cristiano Ronaldo adopted the number 7 jersey at Manchester United, previously worn by David Beckham. The fans, inspired by his initials and jersey number, coined the nickname CR7.

– What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth?

As of April 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo had a net worth of USD 849 million. Then, the football star made history as the first football athlete to earn a billion dollars in 2023. His annual earnings of over USD 105 million secured him the fourth spot in the Forbes Celebrity 100, outpacing Lionel Messi.