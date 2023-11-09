Not Over Glenn Maxwell’s 201? Take A Look At All The Double-Centuries In ODI Cricket

Scoring a century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is no mean feat. It is a test of character, resilience and discipline of the highest order. The players, who reach the coveted three-figure landmark are celebrated by their teammates, fans and the rest of the cricketing fraternity for all the right reasons. But to score a double century in ODIs is an even bigger deal, and hence, worth revisiting.

Most recently, on Tuesday, 7 November 2023, both Australia and Afghanistan were desperate for a win to land a place in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having proved its mettle to the rest of the world by coming out of its ‘underdog’ shell in this edition, Afghanistan posted a mammoth total of 291 runs for the loss of five wickets against one of the fiercest bowling line-ups in limited-overs cricket at present. If that was not enough, they brought the Aussies to their knees, restricting their batting order to a modest 91 runs for seven wickets within 20 overs.

However, the vastly experienced campaigner in Glenn Maxwell was not ready to go down without a fight. With captain Pat Cummins holding the fort at the other end, Maxwell caused carnage to the Afghani bowlers, taking Australia to a win with an unbeaten double-century — the third in the history of ODI World Cups and 11th overall in limited-overs cricket.

As the world celebrates the heroics of Maxwell (many have gone to the extent of deeming it as the greatest innings in the history of international cricket), we take a moment to take a close look at all the double centuries that have been scored in ODIs to date. Interestingly, it was an Indian player who scored the first double-century in ODI cricket.

All double-centuries in ODI cricket to date

Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata (2014)

Runs Scored: 264

Ever since Rohit Sharma started to open the batting for the Indian national team (since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy), he has been one of the most prolific batsmen in world cricket. The hard-hitting batsman hailing from Mumbai scored his first double-century in ODIs in 2013. However, it was his 2014 knock at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata that placed him in the highest echelons of limited-overs cricket.

Batting first against Sri Lanka, Sharma got a lifeline early on in his innings when the islanders couldn’t capitalise on a chance to send him back to the pavilion. He accepted the invite for a longer stay in the middle with open arms, hitting the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park. He ended the innings at a mammoth score of 264 runs, with nine sixes and 33 fours to his name.

In the process, Sharma became the only batsman to cross the 250-run landmark in an ODI innings, and he created the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format of the game. He also became the only batsman to score more than one double century in ODIs. All of his records remain intact to date. India eventually won the match by a margin of 153 runs.

Martin Guptill vs West Indies, Wellington (ICC ODI World Cup 2015)

Runs Scored: 237

The fourth quarter-final of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup saw New Zealand playing in their own backyard in Wellington as they faced an out-of-form West Indies side. While fans and experts deemed New Zealand as the favourites in this knockout tie, none expected this match to be as one-sided as it was.

Martin Guptill took the West Indies bowling to the cleaners as he struck 11 sixes and 24 fours en route to a magnanimous knock of 237 runs (he remained unbeaten at the end of the innings). The opener registered the second double-century in the history of ODI World Cups (also the second double-century in the same edition of the tournament), and his score of 237 runs became the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup match (the record remains intact to date).

New Zealand left no stone unturned to make the most of Guptill’s efforts as the Kiwi bowlers restricted the West Indies to 250 runs, winning the match by 143 runs and advancing to the semi-finals of the quadrennial tournament.

Virender Sehwag vs West Indies, Indore (2011)

Runs Scored: 219

In the absence of regular skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, veteran opening batsman Virender Sehwag took up the mantle of leadership in a bilateral ODI series against West Indies. It was in Indore, in the fourth match of the series, that Sehwag showed the world why he is one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game.

Opening the Indian batting alongside Gautam Gambhir, Sehwag launched an assault on the Caribbean bowling as he hit them for seven sixes and 25 fours. Virender Sehwag registered the second-ever double-century in ODI cricket and the then-highest score in the 50-over format of the game. The belligerent batsman eventually got out on 219 runs, and India posted a massive total of 418 runs for the loss of five wickets.

The 400-plus total was too big a target for the West Indies to chase, particularly against the Indian bowling lineup in their own backyard, as the men in blue won the match by a big margin of 153 runs.

Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe, Canberra (ICC ODI World Cup 2015)

Runs Scored: 215

Even though West Indies wasn’t in the best of shape as an overall unit heading into the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, there was one name in the lineup that sent a chill down the spine of the opposition bowling attack on the hottest summer afternoon — Chris Gayle. Known for his hard-hitting abilities, the ‘Gayle-storm’ was dreaded by the best bowlers around the globe back in the day.

With a relatively smaller outfield in comparison to other cricket grounds in Australia, the Manuka Oval in Canberra served as the perfect setting for Chris Gayle to launch an onslaught on Zimbabwe’s bowling lineup. With 16 sixes and 10 fours, Gayle registered the first-ever double-century in the ODI World Cups and the then-highest score in the tournament’s history (which was broken by Guptill later in the same edition of the ODI World Cup). Gayle’s knock of 215 runs is also the highest score by a Caribbean batsman in ODI cricket.

Riding on the back of his double century in the first innings, West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by a margin of 73 runs (via the Duckworth-Lewis method).

Fakhar Zaman vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo (2018)

Runs Scored: 210

Fresh from their ICC Champions Trophy win a year back, Pakistan was going through a rebuilding phase as the side, with Sarfaraz Ahmed at the helm, was gearing up for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Even though they had talented individuals, the Asian giants were in need of a few players the rest of the team could look up to. In Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2018, Fakhar Zaman decided to take a step toward becoming a beacon of hope.

Opening the batting alongside Imam-ul-Haq, Zaman put up an exhibition of masterful shots, hitting boundaries all around the ground. Imam lent him great support as both the openers registered three-figure scores. However, Imam-ul-Haq failed to convert his century into a big knock as he was dismissed for 113 runs. Zaman, however, went on to score the first ODI double century by a Pakistani batsman with a knock of 210 runs that included five sixes and 24 fours. He also became the first non-Indian Asian batsman to score a double century in ODIs (and remains the only one to date).

Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 399 runs for the loss of a solitary wicket, and the 400-run target was too big for Zimbabwe to chase as the African nation got bowled out for a paltry score of 155 runs.

Ishan Kishan vs Bangladesh, Chittagong (2022)

Runs Scored: 210

Having already been handed a shock ODI series defeat by Bangladesh, India took the field in Chittagong with nothing to lose in the final match of the bilateral series. Opening the batting for the men in blue, youngster Ishan Kishan was under immense pressure when senior Shikhar Dhawan was out cheaply early on in the innings.

However, it was Virat Kohli who lent support to the youngster, holding the fort at one end and allowing Kishan to free his arms and play his natural game. Kishan did not disappoint either as he registered a score of 210 runs, becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to score a double century in ODI cricket. He hit 10 sixes and 24 fours before losing his wicket to speedster Taskin Ahmed.

Kohli also scored a century and propelled India to a total of 409 runs for the loss of eight wickets. The 400-plus total proved to be too big for Bangladesh to chase down as they were skittled for a score of 182 runs, handing India a win by 227 runs.

Rohit Sharma vs Australia, Bengaluru (2013)

Runs Scored: 209

The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy saw the rise of Rohit Sharma as the destructive opener he is now revered to be. It was his and Shikhar Dhawan’s partnership at the top of the order that set the platform for India to eventually win the title.

Late in 2013, India took on Australia in a bilateral ODI series, and Sharma performed decently in the run-up to the final match of the series. With the series up for grabs in Bengaluru, both Sharma and Dhawan started strongly before the latter got dismissed for 60 runs. Sharma, however, kept on going and ultimately, became the third Indian and the third batsman in the world to score a double-century in ODIs.

With 16 sixes (which, back then, was a world record in a single innings in ODIs) and 12 fours, Sharma scored 209 runs before his innings was cut short by Clint McKay. India posted a huge total of 383 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs, and while the Aussies fought valiantly, they fell short of the target by 57 runs.

Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Mohali (2017)

Runs Scored: 208

With Virat Kohli being rested for a bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka, the responsibility of leading the Indian team fell on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma. Under his leadership, the men in blue took on the islanders in the second match of the series in Mohali.

While Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer made valuable contributions, it was the Sharma show in Mohali that afternoon. The then-stand-in captain of India notched up his third double century in ODI cricket, the most by any batsman in the history of the sport. He hit 12 sixes and 13 fours en route to his knock of 208 not out.

Sharma’s exploits meant that India set Sri Lanka a daunting target of 393 runs to win the match. The islanders found it difficult to navigate their way against the Indian bowling attack as they fell short by 141 runs.

Shubman Gill vs New Zealand, Hyderabad (2023)

Runs Scored: 208

The Indian prodigy has been taking giant strides in the world of cricket in the last few years, and the advent of 2023 saw him take another step towards achieving greatness.

In an ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill made light work of the Kiwi bowling attack, particularly at a time when the Blackcaps were on song with the ball in hand. While no other Indian batsman could cross the 40-run landmark, Gill played all his flamboyant strokes with ease. With nine sixes and 19 fours, the youngster scored 208 runs to take India to a total of 349 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Even though it was a big total, the match became extremely close as India eventually snatched a win out of New Zealand’s jaws by just 12 runs.

Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan, Mumbai (ICC ODI World Cup 2023)

Runs Scored: 201

Arguably one of the finest innings in the history of cricket, Glenn Maxwell played a knock for the ages to come. In a battle between the spirit of Afghanistan and the experience of Maxwell, the latter prevailed as he took the game deep to seal the win for the Aussies. That the Australian all-rounder staged a comeback from a position where defeat looked inevitable is what makes this knock all the more special.

The double-century scored by Glenn Maxwell in the 2023 ODI World Cup is studded with ten sixes and 21 fours. It also came at a strike rate of 157.03, the best among all the double-centuries scored in ODIs. Maxwell’s score of 201 not out is the highest by an Australian batsman in ODI cricket and is being talked about in the same vein as Indian legend Kapil Dev’s historic 175 not out against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983.

Sachin Tendulkar vs South Africa, Gwalior (2010)

Runs Scored: 200

Rounding off the list of double-centuries scored in ODI cricket is the first one ever, dating as far back as 2010. The Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar, achieved the then-impossible feat of scoring 200 runs in a single innings of an ODI match, that too against a lethal South African bowling attack.

The unbeaten knock of 200 runs by Tendulkar included three sixes and 25 fours as the master batsman reached the landmark in 147 deliveries. Tendulkar’s double ton took India to a gigantic total of 401 runs for the loss of three wickets. South Africa, being put under the pressure of chasing a 400-plus total, succumbed to the Indian bowling lineup as they were skittled out for 248 runs. With this win, India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match ODI series against the Proteas (the match at Gwalior was a part of the same series).

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy ESPNcricinfo/Instagram and Shubman Gill/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which Indian player scored a double century in ODI cricket?

As of November 2023, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are the Indian players who have scored double centuries in ODI cricket.

– Which player recently scored a double century in ODI cricket?

On 7 November, Glenn Maxwell of Australia scored a double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup.