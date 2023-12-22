A Complete Timeline Of The European Super League Controversy: Decoding The Major Events

“There can only be one.”

This celebrated quote from the 1986 film Highlander starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery serves as the bedrock for arguably the greatest wrangle of the football world in the 21st century. The European Super League (now officially known as The Super League) has been a recurrent topic of controversy and has faced vehement opposition from the UEFA and all its members for years. And the idea was shelved for good around two-and-a-half years back. Or so it seemed…

On Thursday, 21 December 2023, the European Court of Justice, in its ruling on the aforesaid matter, found the rules by the apex governing body of European football restricting the creation of new competitions to be “unlawful”. This verdict by Europe’s top court brought the plans for The Super League back to life, with the tournament receiving support from club football behemoths Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Then again, most of the top-tier European leagues and their clubs have shown solidarity with the UEFA and stuck to their stance of opposing the ‘rival’ competition. However, that did not fail to mar the enthusiasm of A22 Sports Management (the organising body of the European Super League) to release a detailed format for the proposed tournament.

According to the proposals, the league will feature 64 teams in the men’s edition and 32 teams in the women’s one. The organisers of the Super League are looking at the competition as ‘Champions League killers’, which explains the problem that UEFA had with this tournament right from the onset and the controversy that ensued.

With so much chatter going on in the sports fraternity regarding the proposed new tournament, join us as we take a look at the timeline of the European Super League vs UEFA controversy.

European Super League controversy explained: A look at its timeline

1990: The concept of a new league is born

Let us start the journey by saying, “There was an idea,” in Samuel L. Jackson’s voice. In 1990, four clubs from across Europe, namely FC Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester United (England) and Ajax (Netherlands), secretly joined heads to plan a league, then known as the ‘Super League’, that would rival the UEFA Champions League. The idea was to create a league featuring 36 teams to be split into three groups, and a play-off stage at the end of the season to determine the eventual champions.

There were also plans to create a secondary tournament (called the ‘ProCup’) that would feature 96 teams. This tournament was looked at as a replacement for the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and the UEFA Cup (both these competitions were later discontinued). An Italian corporation named Media Partners vouched to sponsor the planned tournaments.

However, the UEFA, alongside all its affiliated national associations and FIFA (the apex global governing body in football), announced sanctions against all the clubs involved in the project. Hence, the planned competitions never came to being.

2018-2020: A new league becoming the “need of the hour”

While Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, expressed his desire to create a new league in 2009 since the UEFA Champions League, in his opinion, was “too obsolete and problematic” for the quality of the sport, there were no concrete measures taken to that end until 2018. He explored the idea of a new competition to rival the premier European club football tournament along with a few clubs from England, Spain and Italy. The clubs, who secretly participated in this discussion, were lured by the concept of a new league that would provide them with strong financial backing.

After most club football juggernauts were financially hit following the COVID-19 lockdowns, the proposal of a new league resurfaced with Perez being its loudest advocate, calling it the “need of the hour”. This idea got a much-needed push with American investment firm JPMorgan Chase pledging USD 5 billion towards its creation.

2021: The inception of the European Super League

On 18 April 2021, Florentino Perez announced the formation of the European Super League. He also announced the names of the 12 clubs that had signed up to be involved in the competition. These included English clubs (namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur), Italian clubs (namely AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus) and Spanish clubs (namely Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid).

At the time of this announcement, 10 of the founding clubs (barring AC Milan and Inter Milan) were in the top 14 of the UEFA Club coefficient rankings, and all the 12 teams were in the top 16 of the 2021 Forbes list of the most valuable football clubs (back then, their combined value stood at a massive USD 34.4 billion).

2021: Restrictions from UEFA and FIFA and the proposed league getting shelved

A day after the announcement of the European Super League, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed his strong disapproval of the project in UEFA’s annual Executive Committee meeting. Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, issued a warning to all the players who were slated to become a part of the rival league, stating that they could receive a ban from representing their respective nations.

With such widespread backlash from prime football confederations, all six Premier League sides were the first to drop out of the European Super League. Other teams followed their lead, and eventually, only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona remained in the project with meek support from AC Milan and Juventus. Several lawsuits were filed by both the European Super League and the UEFA against each other, and in the process, developments regarding the league came to a standstill.

2023: Verdict by the top European court and resumption of plans for the Super League

On 21 December 2023, the European Court of Justice granted clearance for the formation of the European Super League. The judges added that the UEFA blocking a new competition like the league in question is contrary to the laws of the European Union.

While the A22 Sports Management has already presented a format and plans for the proposed European Super League, there are concerns regarding the participation of clubs across the continent. The Premier League released a statement soon after the conclusion of the hearing, stating that:

“The ruling does not endorse the so-called ‘European Super League’ and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept. Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a ‘breakaway’ competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.”

In a similar vein, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have issued statements to make clear that their stance on the matter remains unaltered and that they remain committed to participating in UEFA competitions.

While we have explained the controversy around the European Super League, only time will tell if the world will indeed see a rival competition to the coveted UEFA club competitions (Champions League and Europa League).

