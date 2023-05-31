2023 FA Cup Final: How Much Prize Money Will The Winners Get This Year?

The 2023 FA Cup final is all set to take place on June 3 and it will see a clash of the titans, with Manchester City taking on Manchester United.

For the uninitiated, the FA Cup, which is also known as the Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout competition in England which holds the unique distinction of being the oldest national football competition in the world. Its first iteration took place in…. wait for it… the 1871-1872 season.

Get set for a historic Battle of Manchester at @WembleyStadium. For the first time in history, @ThomasLyte engraved on the #EmiratesFACup trophy before the final. Will it be ‘City’ or ‘United’ that follows? — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 29, 2023

The FA Cup involves teams from all levels of English football, be it the top-tier Premier League clubs or the less-known non-league clubs. The competition begins with multiple rounds, with teams progressively being eliminated until only two teams remain for the final.

The final is traditionally held at Wembley Stadium in London and is considered to be one of the most prestigious fixtures in English football. The winning team is awarded the FA Cup trophy and earns a place in the following season’s UEFA Europa League. Some of the most successful teams in the FA Cup’s history include Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

What is the prize money for the 2022-2023 FA Cup season?

All clubs that advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup automatically receive GBP 105,000 from the competition prize fund. The teams that reach the final receive GBP 1,000,000 each, with the eventual winners doubling their tally and taking home GBP 2,000,000. The teams that make it to the semi-finals will get GBP 500,000 each, whereas the winners of the quarter-finals will get GBP 450,000.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for this year’s season, as per the FA:

Winners of the Extra Preliminary Round: GBP 1,125

Losers of the Extra Preliminary Round: GBP 375

Winners of the Preliminary Round: GBP 1,444

Losers of the Preliminary Round: GBP 481

Winners of the First Round Qualifying: GBP 2,250

Losers of the First Round Qualifying: GBP 750

Winners of the Second Round Qualifying: GBP 3,375

Losers of the Second Round Qualifying: GBP 1,125

Winners of the Third Round Qualifying: GBP 5,625

Losers of the Third Round Qualifying: GBP 1,875

Winners of the Fourth Round Qualifying: GBP 9,375

Losers of the Fourth Round Qualifying: GBP 3,125

Winners of the First Round Proper: GBP 41,000

Winners of the Second Round Proper: GBP 67,000

Winners of the Third Round Proper: GBP 105,000

Winners of the Fourth Round Proper: GBP 120,000

Winners of the Fifth Round Proper: GBP 225,000

Winners of the Quarter-Finals: GBP 450,000

Winners of the Semi-Finals: GBP 1,000,000

Losers of the Semi-Finals: GBP 500,000

Runners-up in the Final: GBP 1,000,000

Winners of the Final: GBP 2,000,000

Which teams are playing in the 2023 FA Cup final?

As mentioned above, Manchester City will be competing against Manchester United in the upcoming FA Cup final on June 3 2023. Manchester City, which has already won the Premier League title, can increase its winning streak by securing the FA Cup as well

