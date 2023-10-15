33 Golf Essentials That Should Be In Your Playing Kit

This one is up for debate, given the intensity and urge to step up — but for many of us, going to the golf course is nothing short of going to war. Given the nature of the sport, it should be a daily exercise to get better at the craft. That’s easier said than done though, as the bad days on the golf course outnumber the good rounds. But while washing away the scars of a bad day, stepping up is the hallmark of the die-hard. And a good starting point for this, would be ensuring your golf bag contains all the essentials you’ll need on the course.

Golf clubs, much like weapons in an arsenal, are a player’s best allies in this endeavour. The best way to quash the demons of a bad round is to bury the past, wipe the mind clean and let the golf clubs do the talking.

Like any armoury, the golf clubs and other essentials in the bag need to be taken care of, and this exercise starts at home before a round and should culminate after the day is over at the golf course.

Other than ensuring the clubs are spanking clean, especially the grooves, before and after a round to ensure a prolonged lifespan, storing them in a clean and dry spot away from moisture should also be on the to-do list.

While clubs form the fulcrum of a golfer’s existence, allied equipment are no less critical and need care in equal measure. Having touched upon this aspect, we focus on what golf essentials a serious player needs in the bag in order to make a mark on the course.

33 golf essentials that every player needs in their bag

1. Golf Clubs

The most obvious and important essentials in a golf bag are, of course, the golf clubs. The different types of clubs have a specific use, and it’s crucial to carry the right clubs for one’s skill level. It’s always a plus to have quality golf clubs in the collection, as they are known for their innovation, outstanding performance, and aesthetics.

2. Golf Balls

Another must-have item is enough golf balls for a round, as well as the right balls for one’s skill level and style of play. Three or four sleeves should always work, depending on the level of expertise. One can have a swing at the most trending brands and find out how they suit your game.

3. Golf GPS Watches

GPS-enabled golf watches are a key piece of equipment since they allow a player to analyse the field and the course as a whole. A golf watch is ideal for instantly displaying information like short yardage, swing speed, and course layout.

4. Range Finder

A range finder can help estimate distances with reasonable accuracy, assisting in selecting the best club and strategy to use. Many golf bags have designated rangefinder pockets. Try the best-performing laser range finders the next time on the green.

5. Motion Swing Analyser

A fantastic tool for analysing the golf swing using a camera, video, or other technologies. This device has assisted numerous golfers in improving their game, and is a must-carry for many professional golfers.

6. Tees

Tees are a tiny yet significant component of the golf game. They come in a wide range of sizes, colours, and materials. Before a round, make sure there are enough tees in the bag.

7. Golf Umbrella

For sun, wind, and rain protection when playing golf, a golf umbrella is a pivotal accessory. Choose a brand with a sturdy frame and good design.

8. Gloves

Golf gloves greatly improve control when gripping the club, especially when the palms get sweaty. Purchase a pair that will endure for a long time and keep one in the golf bag at all times.

9. First Aid Kit

On the golf course, minor injuries can happen at any time, so it is important to always have a basic first aid kit in the golf bag.

10. Ball Markers

Ball markers are essential while playing in a group, as they help locate the ball on the green. They are lightweight, cool to collect, and don’t take up much space in the golf bag.

11. Club Brush

An unusual piece of golf equipment, but a club brush will come in very handy if you can’t clean the dirt or grit off the driver or set of irons with a towel.

12. Insect Repellent

Come prepared with a bottle of bug repellent because annoying insects can quickly ruin a game.

13. Sunscreen

Since you’re already wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes, why not also shield the rest of your body? Only a player knows how sensitive the skin can be to sunshine.

14. Healthy Snacks

Healthy snacks like nuts, fruit, or energy bars are excellent additions to the golf bag, as they fit conveniently into a zipped pocket and can help stay energised over a lengthy round.

15. Towels

Two towels are a must: a moist one for cleaning the balls and a dry one for drying the hands. The best bet is to keep three towels in the bag if one lives in hot and humid place. On hot days, soak the third towel in cold water and hang it around the neck.

16. Extra Scorecard

Just in case grabbing a scorecard from the club or golf cart slipped the mind.

17. Divot Tool

The marks and indentations made by golf balls on the grass can be easily repaired with the help of this two-pronged tool.

18. Spare Socks

Keep a pair of socks stashed in the golf bag’s pocket. On hot days, a fresh pair may instantly cool and comfort hot feet, and on wet days, it may come in handy when long hours of action might result in damp feet.

19. Adhesive Tape

A practical answer to the golf grip requirements! Self-adhesive tape is simple to use; just stick it to the fingers or the club grip.

20. Permanent Markers

Permanent markers can be used to label a golf ball with identification information, which makes it easier to find the ball, line up putts, and aim down the fairway.

21. Golf Ball Retrievers

With the help of these portable golf ball retrievers, one can collect the golf ball from difficult-to-reach locations on the course.

22. Raincoat

Bring a windcheater or a thin raincoat. Hours can pass on the fairway as one is exposed to a variety of weather conditions.

23. Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is essential during a round. Nowadays, a lot of golf bags come with a space made expressly to fit a water bottle. A favourite choice among golfers is the hydro flask bottle.

24. Golf Ball Alignment Tool

A lot of us would have noticed that golfers mark their ball with a straight line to aid in putt alignment. One can paint a flawless line on a ball using this inexpensive alignment tool.

25. Sunglasses

It is undoubtedly a wise choice to have lightweight sunglasses that effectively block UVA and UVB rays, and ideally fit the face while maintaining a clear line of sight. Though hats can help to some extent, eyewear is the best bet for eye protection.

26. Golf Hat

A hat may make all the difference, whether it’s sunny or rainy when one is out on the course. This fundamental golf bag item completes any look while shielding the face and eyes from UV rays.

27. Valuables Pouch

This multipurpose item is ideal for storing watches, jewellery, keys, and any other small objects in one place. With this pouch, one need not worry about anything getting misplaced or broken.

28. Lip Balm

Lip balm is another necessary golf bag accessory that protects the lips from becoming chapped and dry. As long as it contains clean ingredients, any lip balm is fine.

29. Hand Sanitiser

A modern-day necessity is to make sure that no matter what one touches on the course, your hands stay clean and germ-free.

30. Instant Ice Pack

An instant ice pack can be useful in the event of a golf mishap, and can also be used to keep the neck cool on warm days.

31. Golf Bag Cover

If it’s raining buckets, it’s advisable to use a cover to shield the golf bag so that the golf clubs stay dry because they’re a lot easier to use that way.

32. Pencils

A player needs a pencil for filling out the scorecard, so it’s helpful to keep a couple around just in case.

33. Yardage Book

A yardage book is always essential. It enables a player to jot down tactical notes on how to approach each hole.

