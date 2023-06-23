Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s Career Stats, Net Worth And More

In the simplest of terms, a game of football is won by the team that scores the most goals. This universal fact is the reason why the goal scorers like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Neymar usually get catapulted to superstardom. Be it a centre forward, a winger or an attacking midfielder, the one who finds the net tends to have a larger fan following. On the other hand, the guards between the poles who thwart the opposition’s attacks seldom receive the credit they deserve. They often remain the unsung heroes of their teams’ success. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the ‘numero uno’ of the Indian football team who is a superstar in his own right.

A colossal figure standing guard to the goal―the sight of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on a football field is enough to strike terror in the hearts of his opponents. His towering height of 198 centimetres can only be rivalled by his monumental career stats. The 31-year-old goalkeeper is one of the most popular football stars in India, second only to the talismanic marksman Sunil Chhetri. As it happens, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is also one of the highest-paid Indian football players.

The world of football is no stranger to goalkeepers rising to fame and garnering a massive fan base. For millennials, the heroics of former Manchester United captain Peter Schmeichel and the finesse of the legendary German player Oliver Kahn are the benchmarks for what a goalkeeper can achieve on the field. If you were born in the late ’90s, the memory of the former Spanish football team captain Iker Casillas lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2010 might also be etched in your memory. Many of you may have also owned football jerseys with his name and the number ‘1’ printed on them. Present-day football fans are more familiar with the likes of Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, and Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning hero Emiliano Martinez, among others.

The Indian footballing fraternity has also witnessed several talented and promising goalkeepers over the years. Some of the notable names include the 1960 Rome Olympian Peter Thangaraj, the veteran Subrata Pal who, for years, guarded the goal for the national side, and Dheeraj Singh, the boy wonder who impressed fans and pundits alike with his performance in the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup. However, none of them had the popularity that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu currently enjoys. Today, several young players across the country look up to him.

So, considering his dominance on the field, we decided to take a look at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s career statistics, including the awards he has won so far, the records to his name, his net worth and more.

A closer look at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s football career

Sandhu’s early days as an amateur footballer

Born in Punjab on February 3, 1992, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu started playing football at the age of eight. To ensure he receives sound guidance and ample opportunities on the football field, he joined Chandigarh’s St Stephen’s Academy in 2000. For the next six years, he exhibited exemplary skills on the field on a regular basis.

He was soon rewarded with a chance to play for the Punjab Under-16 team and made his debut for the state side in 2006 at Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Sandhu continued studying at St Stephen’s Academy and playing for the institution’s team until 2009, when he joined the youth team of East Bengal, one of India’s top division clubs based in Kolkata.

His entry into the world of professional football

Sandhu officially signed a professional contract with East Bengal in 2010. He made five appearances for the club in the remainder of the 2009-10 season. In 2011-12, he started as East Bengal’s second-choice goalkeeper in the Federation Cup, a domestic football competition in India which was discontinued in 2017. However, Sandhu soon took over as the first-choice goalkeeper of the club for the I-League, the then-top-division football league of India.

He started the I-League campaign in a match against Churchill Brothers, a team based out of Goa, where he ended on the losing side in a narrow 1-0 defeat. He also made his debut in Asian continental competitions later that season in an Asian Football Confederation Cup match against Qatari side Al-Oruba. This too ended in a 1-0 defeat. In total, he made 24 appearances for the Kolkata club that season.

For the next couple of seasons, Sandhu made 59 appearances for East Bengal across all competitions, of which he played 22 matches in the I-League. Word about his goalkeeping skills started spreading in the footballing fraternity, both in India and abroad. Around this time, a few European clubs, impressed with his gameplay, started knocking at his door.

A career-altering move to Europe

On August 15, 2014, a red-letter day in his professional career, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu signed for Stabaek, a Norwegian football club. By doing so, he joined an elite group of Indian players who have played in Europe including the likes of Mohammed Salim, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Subrata Pal.

Sandhu made his debut for the Norwegian side in a friendly match against Follo, a second-tier club, on January 18, 2015. He featured regularly in Stabaek’s 2016 Norwegian Football Cup campaign and earned his league debut against IK Start in late May of the same year. Sandhu maintained a clean sheet in his debut and helped his side secure a 5-0 victory. He also became the first Indian footballer to play in a European top-division league match.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu added another feather to his cap when he became the first Indian footballer to feature in an UEFA Europa League match. On June 30, 2016, Sandhu started in Stabaek’s first leg UEFA Europa League qualifying round match against Connah’s Quay Nomads. He played for the opening 30 minutes before being replaced by Ivorian goalkeeper Sayouba Mande.

Incidentally, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was also linked with a move to Everton, an English football club which plays in the top division league of England and one of the most popular football leagues worldwide, the Premier League. In 2014, the then-Everton manager Roberto Martinez reportedly showed interest in signing Sandhu. However, Sandhu chose to join Stabaek over Everton.

The homecoming of Sandhu: A star is born

In 2017, Sandhu returned to India, joined Bengaluru FC and made his debut for the club in an AFC Cup knockout stage match on April 25. The same year, he also made his debut in the Indian Super League, the present top-division football league in India, against Mumbai City FC on November 19. The clean sheet he maintained in his debut was a prelude to his breathtaking performances throughout the season. He helped his side reach the finals of the Indian Super League, where they eventually lost the title to Chennaiyin FC by a margin of 3-2.

The following season saw Gurpreet Singh Sandhu continue his stellar run of performances from the previous season. He kept seven clean sheets throughout the 2018-19 campaign, and Bengaluru FC, on the back of his heroics, won their maiden Indian Super League trophy.

Even though Bengaluru FC failed to repeat the glory of 2018-19 in the following season, bowing out to Kolkata-based ATK in the semi-finals, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was awarded the Golden Glove for keeping 11 clean sheets. He eventually became the vice-captain of the club in 2021 and has led the Bengaluru-based club on a few occasions in the absence of their regular captain Sunil Chhetri.

Sandhu’s career in the international sphere

After a brief spell with the India Under-19 team in 2009, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu earned his first call-up to the senior side for the AFC Asian Cup in 2011. He made his debut against Turkmenistan in that tournament, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sandhu’s involvement with the national team remained limited for the next few years while he was climbing the ladders of European football playing for Stabaek. It was in 2015 that he made his mark playing for the Indian football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His first clean sheet in international football came against Guam on November 12, 2015. Sandhu then backed up his performance with a second clean sheet later that year, this time against Sri Lanka in the SAFF Suzuki Cup.

In 2016, Sandhu was handed the captain’s armband for the first time. He marshalled his men to a memorable 4-1 victory against Puerto Rico. The most memorable moment of his international career, however, came in 2019 when he led the Indian team in the absence of Sunil Chhetri against the AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar. In a match where the Asian champions were the overwhelming favourites, a resolute Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved 11 shots on target as India successfully held Qatar to a goalless draw.

Sandhu was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2019 by the Indian government. He became the 26th football player to receive the prestigious honour.

A look at Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s career stats

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu can be proud of his career stats courtesy of 12 years in professional football. Here is a look at the numbers in the order of the teams he has played with, as per Transfermarkt.

East Bengal (2010-2014)

In 64 appearances for the Kolkata-based club, Sandhu maintained 32 clean sheets and never picked up a card for any foul play.

Stabaek (2014-2017)

In Europe, Sandhu made 22 appearances for the Norwegian side, including a solitary match in the UEFA Europa League. The Indian goalkeeper maintained 12 clean sheets and kept his nose clean with zero cards for any foul play.

Bengaluru FC (2017-Present)

Bengaluru FC remains the only team for which Sandhu crossed the three-figure mark in terms of appearances, taking the field 290 times in six seasons. He has 98 clean sheets to his name for the Bengaluru-based club. The referees have also had to reach for their pockets on Sandhu’s account, with the goalkeeper being shown the yellow card on 14 occasions and the red card twice.

Indian Football Team (2011-Present)

So far, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has represented India on 59 occasions and has 23 clean sheets to his name. He has also been shown the yellow card twice in his international career.

What is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s FIFA rating?

In the latest edition of the football video game developed by EA Sports, FIFA 23, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a rating of 62, with a similar potential rating. His highest rating in the video game series so far has been in the previous edition, FIFA 22, where he received a rating of 64.

What is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s net worth in 2023?

As per various reports, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s net worth in 2023 stands approximately at USD 5 million. Most of his income comes from his footballing career. Sandhu’s salary in 2023 is around USD 254,250, making him one of the highest-paid Indian footballers.

Which brands does Gurpreet Singh Sandhu endorse?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@gkgurpreet)

Like many celebrity sportspersons, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has multiple brand endorsements to his name. The most significant of them is his partnership with Puma, a leading German sportswear manufacturer that roped in Sandhu in 2019 as its brand ambassador for the Indian market. Last year, the Indian goalkeeper signed a new four-year endorsement deal, extending his association with Puma till 2026.

In 2018, Sandhu signed a multi-year deal with energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull as their brand ambassador, the details of which remain undisclosed.

MuscleBlaze, one of India’s renowned sports nutrition brands, also signed a deal with Sandhu in 2021 for endorsing its #NaamHaiZiddi campaign.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Gurpreet Singh Sandhu)