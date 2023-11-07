A Look At The Highest Winning Margins In ODI Cricket’s History

Albeit not a regular occurrence, the best teams in the world of sports stamp their authority once in a while to underline their calibre when they blow away the opposition. In cricket, particularly in the limited-overs formats, there have been such moments of brilliance when all the 11 players of a team come together to excel in every department of the game. And, some of the biggest victory margins in One Day International (ODI) cricket’s history, help do exactly that.

On Thursday, November 2, India produced one of the most clinical performances in the history of limited-overs cricket as they brushed aside Sri Lanka by a 300-plus run margin in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a venue that has been made iconic by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six from twelve years back (against the same opponents), Sri Lanka looked in total shambles as they got bowled out for a paltry two-digit score, the second time it happened to the islanders against India in a span of a little over a month.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, registered one of the highest winning margins in the history of ODI World Cups (in terms of runs), and their exploits by the Arabian Sea ranks among the top 10 biggest wins in ODIs. With this win, India took a step in the direction of winning the coveted title as it secured its place in the semi-finals of the marquee quadrennial event.

Funnily enough, India’s massive win isn’t the biggest in terms of runs in the 2023 edition of the Cricket World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, Australia, the five-time winner of the ODI World Cup, defeated the Netherlands by seven runs more than the margin India scripted on November 2 against Sri Lanka. It is also the fourth occasion on which a team has won an ODI match by 300 runs or more in the game’s history, and all of them happened in 2023.

Boggled by the aforementioned statistics? Join us as we bring to you a curated list of the highest winning margins in ODI cricket in terms of runs.

Which are the highest winning margins in ODI cricket?

India vs Sri Lanka – ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Margin: 317 runs

The advent of 2023 saw India register the first victory in ODIs by a margin of 300 runs or more. In a match against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023, India posted a mammoth total of 390 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs, with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill notching up sublime centuries. When it came to the bowlers, speedster Mohammed Siraj broke the floodgates open with an impressive spell of four wickets for 32 runs as Sri Lanka got skittled out for a meagre 73 runs, lasting around 22 overs out in the middle. India won the match by a massive margin of 317 runs and scripted the record for the highest win in ODI cricket by runs, and the record stands intact to date.

Australia vs Netherlands – ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Margin: 309 runs

Losing the first couple of games in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, five-time world champions Australia were pushed on the back foot, and it needed some show of astute character from the men in yellow to get their World Cup campaign back on track. While they registered comfortable wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their next two games, the Aussies still needed to make a loud and clear statement to live up to the tag of being one of the favourites in the tournament.

Opting to bat first in Delhi, Australia piled up a gargantuan total of 399 runs for the loss of eight wickets, courtesy centuries from David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. The latter also scored the fastest century in ODI World Cup’s history. The Netherlands were left with a target of 400 runs to chase in 50 overs, and with Australian spinner Adam Zampa on song (he picked up four wickets for eight runs in three overs), the Dutch never got going as Australia bundled them out for 90 runs, completing the demolition job with a win by 309 runs. It became the highest win margin in ODI World Cups, and the second overall in ODI cricket.

Zimbabwe vs USA – ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Margin: 304 runs

In the run-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the Qualifiers of the tournament in June 2023 saw Zimbabwe take on the United States of America (USA) in a group-stage encounter at the Harare Sports Club. The USA won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first, and from whatever followed thereafter, it perhaps was the only win for the Americans that day.

Zimbabwe’s captain Sean Williams led from the front with a stellar innings of 174 runs, and with valuable contributions from Joylord Gumbie, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, the African nation posted an imposing total of 408 runs for the loss of six wickets. Raza returned to haunt the Americans in the second innings of the match, this time with the ball in his hand. Partnering with the other Zimbabwe bowlers, the veteran African player ensured that the USA never found any ground beneath its feet as the Americans got bowled out for 104 runs. Zimbabwe thrashed the USA by a huge margin of 304 runs to make an entry in the records book.

India vs Sri Lanka – Asia Cup 2023

Margin: 302 runs

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 saw India handing Sri Lanka a nightmare in their own backyard as the islanders got bowled out for 50 runs in a 50-over match. Coincidentally, that was the last time these two sides faced each other before their game in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Being asked to bat first, the Indians exhibited a stellar performance as a unit, putting up a massive total of 357 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were the stars of the Indian innings, although none of them could notch up three-figure scores.

When it came to India’s bowling looked as if history was repeating itself, with the Sri Lankan batsmen falling like ninepins. Mohammed Shami picked up his second five-wicket haul in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup, and with some brilliant assistance from Mohammed Siraj, the hosts limited Sri Lanka to a score of 55 runs. India won the match by a margin of 302 runs, its highest in ODI World Cups and the second-highest in the history of the tournament by any nation.

New Zealand vs Ireland – 2008

Margin: 290 runs

By virtue of pulling off an upset against Pakistan in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, Ireland ensured that their opponents were wary of their ability as giant killers. It was in such a setting that the European nation took on New Zealand in an ODI Tri-Series in Scotland in July 2008.

However, not every script turns into a fairytale for the underdogs. Batting first, the Blackcaps had both their openers launching an onslaught on the Irish bowling lineup. James Marshall and Brendon McCullum both registered 160-plus scores as the Kiwis reached a mammoth total of 402 runs for the loss of just two wickets in their stipulated 50 overs.

The Irish got no respite from the blows it received from the New Zealand batting as speedsters Michael Mason and Tim Southee came out all guns blazing, sharing six wickets among themselves. New Zealand restricted Ireland to a paltry score of 112 runs as they won the match by a huge margin of 290 runs which, till January 2023, was the biggest victory margin in ODIs in terms of runs.

Australia vs Afghanistan – ICC ODI World Cup 2015

Margin: 275 runs

Playing in their own backyard, Australia were the favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2015 (which, as it happens, they eventually did). Afghanistan, on the other hand, was making their debut appearance in the marquee quadrennial tournament, so the outcome of the match was almost pre-determined even before the coin was flipped for the toss. The margin of victory, however, was unprecedented.

On being asked to bat first at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground in Perth, the hosts gleefully accepted the invitation to pile up runs on the board as they made merry of the Afghan bowling. Opener David Warner scored a sensational knock of 178 runs, while Steve Smith was shy of his century by five runs. Australia put up a total of 417 runs or six wickets, the then-highest team total in ODI World Cups.

If David Warner was the star of the show in the first innings, Mitchell Johnson hogged the limelight in the second innings as the fast bowler registered figures of four wickets for 22 runs in a little over seven overs out of his quota of ten. Afghanistan fell short of the target by 275 runs, handing Australia the record of the then-biggest victory margin in the ODI World Cup’s history.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe – 2010

Margin: 272 runs

In an intercontinental encounter at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, the hosts took on Zimbabwe in a bilateral ODI series match. Batting first, the Proteas registered a massive score of 399 runs for six wickets in their stipulated 50 overs, riding on the back of two belligerent centuries by Jean-Paul Duminy and AB de Villiers. When it came to their turn with the ball, South Africa found a hero in fast-medium bowler Rusty Theron, a relatively unknown name in the world of cricket, who played less than 20 ODI matches for his country. Theron picked up three wickets and was supported by impressive bowling performances from Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell and Johan Botha (who all picked up two wickets each).

Zimbabwe was restricted to a mere total of 127 in 29 overs, meaning South Africa swept the match by a massive margin of 272 runs.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – 2012

Margin: 258 runs

At the start of 2012, two powerhouses in the world of cricket, South Africa and Sri Lanka, locked horns in Paarl in bilateral ODI series. Batting first, the Proteas put up a competitive total of 301 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Opener Hashim Amla scored a magnificent century for South Africa, while Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers made valuable contributions down the batting order as well.

What followed in the Sri Lankan innings was nothing short of a nightmare for the visitors. A star-studded batting lineup with names like Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Angelo Mathews, among others, could not navigate their way against the hostile pace bowling duo of Morne Morkel and Lonwabo Tsotsobe as they shared seven wickets between them. Sri Lanka got bowled out for 43 runs, one of the lowest totals in the history of ODI cricket, as South Africa registered a win by a margin of 258 runs.

India vs Bermuda – ICC ODI World Cup 2007

Margin: 257 runs

Having lost their opening match in the 2007 Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh, the Indians had their backs on the wall as another defeat would’ve seen them crash out of the tournament in the preliminary round itself. It was in such a backdrop that India arrived at the Port of Spain to take on Bermuda.

Virender Sehwag scored a blistering knock of 114 runs, and half-centuries by Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar propelled India to a total of 413 runs for the loss of five wickets, the nation’s highest in ODI World Cup to date. In response, Bermuda could not get past 156 runs as Ajit Agarkar and Anil Kumble picked up three wickets each. India won the match by 257 runs and got a lifeline in the 2007 edition of the Cricket World Cup.

South Africa vs West Indies – ICC ODI World Cup 2015

Margin: 257 runs

South Africa headed into the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup as one of the title contenders, while the West Indies team was going through a phase of hits and misses and was thoroughly inconsistent with their performances. In their Group Stage encounter at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia, South Africa opted to bat first and set West Indies a daunting target of 409 runs to win the match. For the African nation, AB de Villiers was the star performer as he scored a rapid-fire knock of 162 runs off just 66 deliveries. Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis also chipped in with 50-plus scores.

When it was their turn to bowl, spin bowler Imran Tahir broke the back of the West Indies batting with a five-wicket haul, conceding only 45 runs in his quota of ten overs. Even though captain Jason Holder scored a fighting fifty, West Indies could not help but succumb to South Africa by a huge margin of 257 runs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the highest winning margin in the ODI World Cup ever?

As of November 2023, Australia’s win against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is the highest winning margin in the ODI World Cup’s history.