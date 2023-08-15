Decoding Hockey Player Harmanpreet Singh’s Stats, Career Achievements And Rise To Stardom

The emotional resonance that hockey holds in the hearts of Indians can even rival cricket. While they cannot compete in popularity, given its history in Indian sports, hockey can still rile up the emotions of spectators, both in the stadium as well as those watching from the comfort of their homes.

So naturally, when India won a hard-fought victory (4-3) over Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, a wave of joy swept over the country. As the Men in Blue also secured their fourth Asian Champions Trophy in the process, they firmly established themselves as the nation’s pride. While the entire team demonstrated top-notch skills, a significant share of the credit for this remarkable victory rests upon the shoulders of the Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Blessed with finely-honed skills and an unwavering determination to find the back of the net, this young drag-flicker has unleashed a storm on the global hockey stage. Despite his primary role as a defender, the 27-year-old phenom has proven to have a killer aptitude for goal-scoring.

So, as India basks in the glory of its recent victory and Harmanpreet Singh’s captaincy continues to lead the Indian men’s hockey team, we explore the hockey player’s career highlights, statistical accomplishments, net worth and ascend to sporting stardom.

Hockey player Harmanpreet Singh’s remarkable career milestones

Hockey player Harmanpreet Singh’s formative years

Harmanpreet Singh was born into a modest family of farmers in Jandiala Guru township, a village in Amritsar, Punjab on January 6, 1996. Growing up, he actively helped his father in agricultural work, an experience he attributes to honing his hockey skills. Interestingly, his familiarity with a tractor played an unexpected role in shaping his powerful drag-flicking prowess.

While driving the tractor, he grappled with its rusty gear stick, in turn strengthening his arms. This unintended workout laid the foundation for his future lethal drag flicks, showcasing how life’s unexpected twists can shape destinies.

His arrival on the hockey scene

At 15, Harmanpreet joined the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy, harbouring dreams of playing as a forward. His breakthrough came on the international stage while representing the India Under-19 team at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. His exceptional performance, including a remarkable 9 goals, earned him the coveted Man of the Tournament award.

Harmanpreet’s defensive prowess and drag-flicking abilities swiftly gained attention during his junior years, setting the stage for a promising future.

Cutting through professional challenges

In April 2015, Harmanpreet received his first senior team call-up for the three-match bilateral series against Japan. While he tasted early success, he also encountered some setbacks. His omission from the roster during the 2014–15 Men’s FIH Hockey World League semifinals was a blow. However, he rallied during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2016, scoring his first national team goal against Japan and decisively contributing to India’s 2-1 victory. The subsequent game against Canada saw him net another goal in a 3-1 triumph. Harmanpreet was also part of the Indian squad for the championship match against Australia that, unfortunately, experienced a humbling 4-0 defeat.

Amidst these triumphs and setbacks, Harmanpreet also faced challenges that tested his resilience. The Rio Olympics 2016 was one such instance where his performance fell short. Criticism from his coach highlighted his unrealized potential and unfulfilled talent.

However, Harmanpreet’s resurgence was marked by his selection for the Dabang Mumbai team, acquired for a substantial USD 51,000. Since then, he has consistently demonstrated his drag-flicking ability and played a vital role in the Indian hockey team’s 2017 squad. His exceptional skills often rescued the Indian team from precarious situations.

Harmanpreet Singh’s rise to hockey stardom

Harmanpreet Singh’s journey at the Olympics began when he was first selected for India’s Olympics squad during the 2016 Summer Games. However, he tasted his first big bite of success four years later when, with six goals, he became the Indian hockey team’s top scorer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In pursuit of their first Olympic medal in over four decades, the Indian men’s hockey team drew inspiration from Harmanpreet Singh’s standout performances. Right from the outset of the quadrennial showcase, Singh left an indelible mark. The defender swiftly found the net twice in the opening game against New Zealand, converting both goals through penalty corners and decisively winning the match for India. This resounding victory marked the commencement of India’s spectacular campaign at Tokyo 2020.

Harmanpreet’s prowess continued to shine, as he added two more goals during the group-stage matches leading up to the critical knockout stage. His contributions extended to the semi-final clash against Belgium, where he secured another goal. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, India fell short of reaching the final. However, Harmanpreet made up for India’s semi-final loss by playing a pivotal role and scoring a crucial goal in the Indian team’s triumph against Germany in the bronze medal match.

Simply put, his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication played a significant role in India’s impressive performance at the 2020 Olympics. In recognition of his consistent excellence, Harmanpreet was honoured with the prestigious Player of the Year award for men in both the 2020–2021 and 2021–2022 FIH Player of the Year Awards. Adding to his accolades, he secured a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

After amassing over 150 appearances and a century of goals, Harmanpreet ascended to the captaincy of the Indian hockey team for the 2023 Hockey World Cup in January 2023. India’s recent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament serves as a testament to Harmanpreet’s leadership skills and an indication of things to come.

Navigating Controversies

Harmanpreet’s journey was marred by controversies as well. A heated on-field exchange during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup drew attention to questions of sportsmanship and fair play in the hockey community. Moreover, his ascent to prominence was accompanied by selection controversies. Periodically excluded from significant tournaments or matches, his absences prompted discussions about the selection process within the Indian field hockey team.

Harmanpreet Singh’s impressive net worth and salary

As of June 1, 2023, reports indicate that Harmanpreet Singh’s net worth is an impressive approximately $5 million. His entry into the limelight began when Dabang Mumbai secured him for $51,000 in the 2015 Hockey India League. While details of his salary remain undisclosed in the public domain, Harmanpreet’s tireless dedication undoubtedly positions him as one of India’s wealthiest field hockey players.

A family man at heart

Harmanpreet Singh may be just 27 years old but he exemplifies the heart of a family man. He shares his life with his fan-turned-sweetheart Amandeep Kaur, a union that has been blessed with a beautiful three-month-old daughter named Ruhanat. Singh’s deep affection for his family shines brightly through his social media presence. The champion openly expresses his profound love for his family, emphasising their significance in his life.

This aspect adds another layer to Harmanpreet’s persona, showcasing his values beyond the hockey field.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is the captain of the Indian Hockey team?

– Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of Indian hockey team

How much does Harmanpreet Singh earn annually?

– Harmanpreet Singh’s salary remains undisclosed in the public domain, however he is touted to be one of the wealthiest field hockey players in India with a net worth of an impressive approximately $5 million.

How many medals has Harmanpreet Singh won?

– He has won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Harmanpreet Singh)