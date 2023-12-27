A Look At The ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup And Its New Format, Schedule And Venue For 2024

Cricketing action in the new year will begin with a set of new, young faces as 16 nations head to the first major tournament of 2024 in the latter half of January. Along with a fresh set of future stars comes a new format for the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In a social media post, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex global governing body of the sport, announced the schedule for the upcoming U-19 World Cup. The post also saw the tournament shifting from its traditional Plate-and-Super-League format to a round-robin-and-knockout one.

So how does this new structure of the aforesaid tournament look? Join us as we take a look at the revised format for the ICC U-19 World Cup, the venue and the schedule for the fixtures of the competition.

Everything to know about the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024

Decoding the new format

Much akin to the previous editions, the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 will be a One Day International (ODI) tournament. As many as 16 teams will participate in the Group Stage, where they will be divided into four groups of four sides each.

The change in the format starts from the next round. While eight teams used to progress from the Group Stage in the previous editions, according to the new structure, 12 teams will remain in contention for the silverware at the conclusion of the opening stage.

The top three sides from each group will qualify for the next phase, and the teams will retain their points and net run rate achieved from the previous stage against their fellow Super Six teams. The teams will be placed in two groups of six teams, and each team will play two matches in the Super Six stage against teams from other groups who finished in different positions.

To cite an example, the top three teams from Group A will be clubbed with the top three sides from Group D in one group of the Super Six, and the same goes for the corresponding Super Six group which will consist of teams from Group B and Group C. Now, the top team from Group A will face the second and third-ranked teams from Group D in the Super Six.

At the end of the Super Six phase, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages (namely the semi-finals and the final).

A look at the venue and schedule of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024

Initially slated to be held in Sri Lanka, the U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 was shifted to South Africa by the ICC after it suspended the Asian island nation’s membership on 10 November 2023. It also marks South Africa’s second successive year hosting an ICC U-19 event after the women’s U-19 World Cup (played in the Twenty-20 format) in the African nation in 2023, which India won.

The 16 participating teams will feature in a total of 41 matches. According to the ICC, the matches will be played in five venues across South Africa, namely the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Buffalo Park in East London, Kimberley Oval in Kimberley, JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and Willowmoore Park in Benoni (which will also host the final of the tournament).

The ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 kick-starts with the hosts, South Africa, facing the West Indies on 19 January 2024 (Ireland and the United States of America will simultaneously go head-to-head in a Group Stage encounter).

Meanwhile, India, the defending champions and five-time winner of the tournament, will start its campaign against Bangladesh on 20 January.

After 24 days, two teams will go head-to-head against each other in the final of the tournament on 11 February 2024.

