ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: India To Start Its Campaign Against Australia, Final On November 19

As the tournament entered its 100-day countdown phase, the International Cricket Council dropped the schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be held in India later this year. Arguably the grandest event in the world of sports this year, the tournament is scheduled to kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The tournament opener will see a repeat of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final as England, the defending champions, lock horns with New Zealand. Hosts India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 8 as they take on five-time world champions Australia in Chennai.

Having previously co-hosted the tournament on three occasions – 1987, 1996 and 2011 – this will be the first time that India will host the Cricket World Cup all by itself. So without further ado, here is a look at how the tournament is likely to shape up, including India’s schedule for the mega event.

A closer look at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023’s schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ten venues across the country will host the matches for 46 days. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest stadium in terms of capacity with 132,000 seats, will be hosting the tournament opener as well as the final on November 19.

A total of ten teams will be taking part in the Men’s Cricket World Cup, out of which eight teams have already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. They will be joined by the finalists of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

ICC’s marquee tournament retains the round-robin format from 2019, where all the teams play against each other in a total of 45 matches. The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and finals will have reserve days.

India’s route map to lifting the World Cup

Having last won the Cricket World Cup in 2011 and an ICC tournament in 2013, India’s elusive run to win a major ICC tournament got extended earlier this month when they succumbed to Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The women’s cricket team, too, suffered a similar fate when they lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

After beginning their campaign against Australia, India will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. Four days later, India is scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the tournament in Ahmedabad.

On October 19, India will take the field at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune against neighbours Bangladesh. The action then moves to Dharamshala as India will take on New Zealand at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 22. A week later, India will face the defending champions England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

India will next face South Africa at Kolkata on November 5. The Men in Blue will then take on the runners-up and winners of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on November 2 and 11 at Mumbai and Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, respectively.

In an interesting coincidence, the previous three editions have seen the host nation lifting the World Cup title: India won in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium, Australia lifted the coveted trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2015, and England in 2019 became the world champions for the first time at Lord’s, London.

Naturally, with the World Cup being hosted in India, the entire nation will be hoping that, on the night of November 19, they pour out on the streets, singing, dancing and hugging strangers to celebrate India’s 3rd World Cup victory.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@ICC Cricket World Cup)