Who Is Igor Stimac? Meet India’s Football Coach Who Was Shown Two Red Cards

While the Indian national football team has been making headlines for their recent run of impressive performances, one person who’s hogged the limelight from the players on the field is Igor Stimac, the coach of the Indian team.

On Tuesday, India, having already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023, took on Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with the aim of finishing the group stage at the top of the table. Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team, gave his team an early lead as he scored in the dying stages of the first half. The solitary goal would’ve been enough for the Blue Tigers to secure three points had Indian defender Anwar Ali not put the ball in his own net to cancel Chhetri’s goal. The 1-1 draw ensured Kuwait qualifies as the top-ranked team from the group by virtue of a superior goal-scoring record in the tournament.

However, it wasn’t Anwar Ali’s own goal or even the result of the fixture for that matter which caught the attention of the football fraternity as much as the antics of the Indian team’s coach. Stimac was sent off for the second time in the SAFF Championship 2023 because of exhibiting certain behavioural traits that the match officials deemed to be improper.

Coaches and managers picking up red cards from the touchlines isn’t a new phenomenon. Jose Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time and a popular name in the world of football, has often been on the receiving end of red cards because of his theatrics. In the 2022-23 season, the present AS Roma boss was shown a red card on three occasions in Serie A, the premier football league in Italy. Other renowned football managers, such as David Moyes, Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone, have also been sent off in their respective careers by virtue of their unacceptable behaviour.

Last year, while working with a broadcaster as a guest panellist, Igor Stimac made a prediction regarding the four semi-finalists of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Among a panel which had footballing legends like Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo, Stimac was the only one to predict all four semi-finalists accurately― namely Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco.

With the Indian team’s Croatian coach being the talk of the town, we decided to take a look at Igor Stimac’s career, both as a player and as a manager, his salary and more.

A look at Igor Stimac’s career as a footballer

Igor Stimac played for the Croatian club Hajduk Split as a centre-back where he made over 100 appearances and scored seven goals. He also played for Spanish side Cadiz where he scored four times in 62 matches during his two-year stint.

Stimac’s most notable stint in club football was with England’s Derby County, where he scored a goal on his debut against Tranmere. Derby, however, lost the match by a huge margin of 5-1. In four years, he made 84 league appearances for Derby County, in addition to playing seven matches in the FA Cup and two matches in the League Cup. He also played for West Ham United from 1999 to 2001, during which he found the back of the net only once.

In international football, Igor Stimac made 53 appearances for the Croatian national team and scored two goals. He was also a part of the Croatian side which won the bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup in 1998. Stimac also played for the Yugoslavia Under-20 team that won the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1987. He played four games and scored twice in that tournament.

Deep diving into Igor Stimac’s managerial career

His early days as a football manager

Igor Stimac started his managerial career with Hajduk Split in 2001, taking charge of their football academy. He was also appointed as the club’s Football Director. Hajduk Split won two consecutive championships during this time― the first in 2003-04 and the second in 2004-05. For the 2004-05 season, Stimac was handed over the responsibility of managing the Croatian club side for the last ten games of the season. He succeeded in winning the league title with much difficulty but ended up losing the domestic cup final to HNK Rijeka.

Stimac spent a few months in 2006 managing Croatian first-division side Cibalia and saving them from relegation. He was appointed as the manager of the Croatian club NK Zagreb in 2009 after the club lost its first seven matches. Stimac managed to save Zagreb from getting relegated to the lower division and left the club at the end of the season.

Stimac’s entry into international football as a coach

On July 5, 2012, Igor Stimac was appointed as the manager of the Croatian national football team. He made his managerial debut with Croatia in a friendly international match against Switzerland. Croatia, however, ended up losing the match by a margin of 4-2. In spite of that defeat, Croatia sealed their place in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a rather decent record, racking up 16 points from the first six games.

The following few months saw a poor run of form for the Croatian team as they lost to Scotland, Portugal and Belgium in the World Cup qualifiers. They barely managed to sniff a win against Liechtenstein – a team ranked 148th – and played out a 1-1 draw against Serbia. During this time, Stimac became widely unpopular with Croatian fans who started asking for his sacking.

Igor Stimac’s last match while in charge of the Croatian national team ended in a 2-0 defeat against Scotland on October 15, 2013. After the match, he tendered his resignation to the Croatian Football Federation President and former teammate Davor Suker.

Despite all the criticism that he was subjected to, Igor Stimac managed to take Croatia to fourth place in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings during his tenure, only trailing Spain, Germany and Argentina on the list.

His journey with the Indian football team

After brief managerial stints with the Croatian club outfit NK Zadar and Iranian side Sepahan, Igor Stimac replaced English football coach Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the Indian national football team on May 15, 2019. His first assignment with the Indian national team was the 2019 King’s Cup in Thailand, in which he lost the first game against Curacao. Six players made their international debuts in that 3-1 defeat. In the next match, he saw his side secure a 1-0 win over hosts Thailand and finish the tournament in third place.

In the Asian Football Confederation’s second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Igor Stimac’s Indian team managed to win just one match against Bangladesh. Even though they lost both their matches against Oman and drew twice against Afghanistan, who are ranked far below India in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, India managed to secure a respectable draw against Qatar. They finished third in the group with six points. While the points earned weren’t enough to get them a place in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Stimac’s side was through to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification round.

In June 2022, India played the AFC Asian Cup qualification round matches at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Under the guidance of Igor Stimac, they won all their matches― against Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong― to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar next year. This also marked the Indian football team’s second AFC Asian Cup qualification in a row, a feat they achieved for the first time.

Igor Stimac has led the Indian football team to three international titles so far― the SAFF Championship in 2021, as well as the Tri-Nation Series and the Intercontinental Cup in 2023. In 39 matches, he has managed the Indian team to 16 wins.

Why was Igor Stimac shown a red card?

In India’s SAFF Championship 2023 group stage encounter against Kuwait, Igor Stimac was shown the red card by the referee in the 81st minute of the match after being previously warned with a yellow card for handling the ball and bringing the game to a halt. This was also his second red card in as many appearances in the tournament. Earlier, Stimac received a red card in India’s match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener, which India won by a huge margin of 4-0.

Igor Stimac, however, was unapologetic and even predicted his second red card. After being sent off in the first match against Pakistan, he took to Twitter to state “I will do it again.”

Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. 🇮🇳💙🇭🇷 You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. pic.twitter.com/Jgps3hrmDP — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) June 22, 2023

Indian football team’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli also voiced support for Stimac after the match, stating that the standards of referring in the ongoing SAFF Championship had fallen.

What is Igor Stimac’s salary?

As per a statement by the All India Football Federation, the country’s apex football governing body, the monthly salary of Igor Stimac is USD 24,000 (INR 19,69,000 approx.) Annually, Stimac makes USD 288,000 (INR 2.36 crore) from his deal with AIFF.

Stimac’s contract with the Indian team ends in September this year. In the past, the Croatian gaffer has been vocal about certain drastic changes which need to be incorporated if the board wishes for him to continue in his position at a much lower salary than his market price. The changes include putting more emphasis on international matches than the Indian Super League, the top-division league of the country.

(Main and Feature Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Indian Football Team)