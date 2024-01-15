India Open 2024’s Schedule, Venue And Other Details

After a grand opening of the 2024 season with the Malaysia Open, the badminton action now shifts to India. However, before we delve deep into the schedule of the tournament’s 2024 edition, let us take a look at the history of the India Open.

Founded in 1973, the India Open was held intermittently till 1998, including a long gap between 1986 and 1996. Some of the yesteryear Asian superstars have their names on the honours board at this competition, such as Indonesian shuttler Dhany Sartika (1979 champion) and the Indian legend Prakash Padukone (1981 winner). Former Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei remains the most successful shuttler in the India Open’s history with three titles to his name.

From 2008 to 2010, the India Open was held as a BWF Grand Prix Gold event. In 2011, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) upgraded it to a Super Series tournament. The global federation categorised the competition as one of its seven BWF World Tour Super 500 events in 2018. In 2023, the India Open became a BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

Now that we have brought you up to speed about the India Open, we bring you the schedule, including the dates for the finals, the venue for the 2024 edition of the badminton competition, and where you can live stream the matches.

Deep diving into the India Open 2024 badminton tournament

A look at the dates of the India Open 2024 matches

The year 2024 marks the 21st edition of the India Open. The tournament will kick-start with the Round 1 matches across all the categories (men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles) on Tuesday, 16 January.

The shuttlers will engage in what promises to be an action-packed week of badminton matches to earn a place in the finals of their respective categories. The final matches of all the categories will take place on Sunday, 21 January.

Several modern-day stars will be seen participating in the competition. In the men’s singles category, current world number one Viktor Axelsen will embark on the mission to grab his first crown of the year against Wang Tzu Wei from Chinese Taipei. The Danish shuttler will face a steep challenge for the title from the likes of Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand (who is also the defending champion at the India Open), and local hero Prannoy HS, among others.

On a similar note, South Korea’s An Se Young, the reigning world champion, the defending champion at the India Open and the number one player in the women’s singles division will start as a favourite to lift the title this year. However, she will have her task cut out as Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, China’s Chen Yu Fei and Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin also vie for the crown.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to use the home advantage in their favour as they aim to open their silverware account for this year, particularly after a heartbreaking loss in the final of the men’s doubles category at the Malaysia Open 2024.

What is the venue for the India Open 2024?

All the matches of the India Open 2024, right from the Round 1 encounters to the finals, will be played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India. The stadium is a part of the Indira Gandhi Sports Arena at the national capital and has a capacity of around 15,000 spectators.

Where can you live stream the tournament?

Badminton fans can live stream all the matches of the India Open 2024 on the BWF’s YouTube channel, BWF TV, the official global broadcaster for the tournament.

