A Look At The 2023 India vs Australia T20 Series Prize Money On Offer

The Indian cricket team’s loss at the hands of Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final scarred the 125,000 Indian fans inside the Narendra Modi Stadium and a billion more across the nation. Nothing can be a consolation big enough for the teary-eyed faces of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. While many fans are yet to recover from this, a segment of the cricket buffs have tuned in to the ongoing India vs Australia Twenty-20 (T20) International Series with the hopes of seeing the blue brigade redeem themselves.

Commencing just four days after the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the India vs Australia T20 International Series has a lot of absentees (who played in the title clash) from both sides. Additionally, the teams have also gone ahead with different captains. However, there has been no dearth of nail-biting action in the matches of the series. The first three matches have been high-scoring affairs with five 200-plus team totals out of six innings.

There has been a lot of chatter in recent times about Rohit Sharma’s future in T20 Internationals. Virat Kohli, too, has announced to take an indefinite break from limited-overs cricket. In the absence of such stalwarts, the youngsters have risen to the occasion and have performed exceptionally well, especially with the bat in their hands,

So, on that note, here is everything that you need to know about the India vs Australia T20 International Series 2023, including the prize money on offer and the players to look at closely.

Deep diving into India vs Australia T20 International Series 2023

How much prize money is on offer?

Being one of the richest cricketing boards around the globe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handsomely rewards the winning teams, the star performers in each match and in the entire series with cash prizes. However, the amount of the prize money pot in the ongoing India vs Australia T20 International series 2023 remains undisclosed.

What is the venue and schedule for the final match of the series?

The first three matches of the India vs Australia T20 International Series were played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, respectively.

The fourth match of the series will be played on Friday, 1 December at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. On Sunday, 3 December, the fifth and final T20 International match between the two behemoths of world cricket will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A look at the star players participating in the series

In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav has taken up the mantle of leadership in India vs Australia T20 International series 2023. Interestingly, he is one of the handful of players who were a part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Indian squad to feature in this bilateral contest (the other players being Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna).

A bunch of cricketers, who were a part of the Asian Games 2023 gold medal-winning Indian side — namely Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dube and Mukesh Kumar — have been included in the series against Australia.

For Australia, Matthew Wade is featuring as the stand-in captain in the bilateral series. While players from the World Cup-winning side such as Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott featured in the series to date, they will not be a part of the remaining two games. However, the hero of the ODI World Cup final, Travis Head, retains his position for the entire series.

Where can you live stream the matches of the series?

For cricket fans in India, the matches of the India vs Australia T20 International series 2023 are available for live streaming on JioCinema, the official broadcaster of the competition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who won the third match of the India vs Australia T20 series 2023?

Australia won the third match of the India vs Australia T20 International series 2023 by five wickets.

– How many T20 matches have been played between India and Australia in 2023?

As of November 30, three T20 International matches have been played between India and Australia in 2023.

– Where was the third T20 match played between India and Australia in 2023?

The third match of the India vs Australia T20 International series 2023 was played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

– How many T20 series has India won against Australia?

To date, India has won three T20 International series against Australia (in 2015-16, 2020-21 and 2022).