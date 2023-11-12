Everything To Know About The India vs New Zealand 2023 ODI World Cup Semi-Final

With the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 nearing its business end, excitement regarding who will win the coveted title is at its peak. The quadrennial tournament, which started off on 5 October with 10 teams, has only four sides making it through to the semi-finals.

Amidst all the surprises and upsets that the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup has presented us with, there has been one constant— India’s unquestioned dominance throughout the tournament. The host nation has won all nine Group Stage matches it featured in, a remarkable feat that enabled it to finish the preliminary round undefeated.

While India became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals with a win over neighbours Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 2 November, South Africa and Australia followed suit as they became the other two sides to book their places in the knockout stage of the World Cup. India’s massive victory against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 5 November also ensured that the hosts will finish the Group Stage at the top of the table since no team could match their points tally.

On the other hand, Australia and South Africa won seven matches each, thereby securing the second and third places amongst themselves. The competition for the fourth and final berth in the semi-finals was a three-way race, with New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan vying for a chance to feature in the knockout stages. Eventually, the slot was taken by New Zealand, which, according to the structure of the tournament, will now face India, the top-ranked team. Alternatively, the second and third-placed teams (which, in this case, are Australia and South Africa) will face each other in the second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

So, on that note, here is everything you need to know about India’s semi-final match in the 2023 ODI World Cup against New Zealand, including its date, venue, India’s likely squad and where you can watch the fixture.

India vs New Zealand 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final: Everything we know

India’s possible squad for its ODI World Cup semi-final match

Enjoying their joint-best-ever winning streak in the ICC ODI World Cup’s history (they won eight matches in a row in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup as well), India has been at their imperious best in the 2023 edition. Not only have they won all of their matches in the tournament so far, but the men in blue have registered comprehensive victories in most of them. The one thing that has helped with India’s consistency is making minimal changes to the playing XI (unless, of course, they are forced to make a change).

Hardik Pandya’s absence from the squad might turn out to be a huge factor for India since he was one of their key players (besides being the team’s vice-captain). For the uninitiated, the all-rounder tore his left ankle ligament earlier in the 2023 ODI World Cup and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament soon after. While Suryakumar Yadav has taken his place at number 5 in the batting lineup, India has been playing with just five bowlers ever since Pandya was forced to the sidelines. Luckily for India, all of their five bowlers are at the top of their game, making the hosts one of the most lethal bowling sides in the tournament.

The return of Shubman Gill after recovering from dengue has also seen him regularly open the batting with Sharma since the match against Pakistan on 14 October. In addition, Mohammed Shami has, in many ways, become the glue that holds the Indian bowling unit together. Ever since his inclusion in the playing XI in the 2023 World Cup, the veteran pacer has picked up 16 wickets (the highest for India in the 2023 World Cup so far) and has also achieved the remarkable feat of claiming the most wickets for India in ODI World Cup’s history (Shami has taken 47 wickets for India in three ODI World Cups).

Unless they are compelled to make any changes owing to unforeseeable circumstances, India is likely to go ahead with this lineup in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Where will India play its 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match?

According to the schedule of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the first semi-final will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, while the second semi-final will be contested at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

The first semi-final, where India faces off against New Zealand, is scheduled for Wednesday, 15 November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup)

Where to watch India’s 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final match?

Like the rest of the matches of the tournament, cricket fans in India can watch India’s semi-final match in the ODI World Cup 2023 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcasters for the tournament in this region.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Team India/Instagram and Pakistan Cricket/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Team India/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is India’s semi-final match in the ODI World Cup 2023?

India will play in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand on 15 November.

– Where can I watch India’s semi-final match in the ODI World Cup 2023?

Like the rest of the matches of the tournament, cricket fans in India can watch India’s semi-final match in the ODI World Cup 2023 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcasters for the tournament in this region.