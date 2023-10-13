The Exciting History Of India vs Pakistan World Cup ODI Matches

An occasion of joy and togetherness, the most popular rivalry in the world of cricket between the Asian nations of India and Pakistan is nothing short of a festival. The workaday lives in both nations come to a standstill, people gather in large groups in front of television sets with their respective national flags wrapped around their shoulders, and celebrate their heroes who step out on the ground. An India vs Pakistan encounter is more than a mere game of cricket― the countrymen of both nations have their pride on the line, especially when it comes to a World Cup.

Often known as the ‘El Clasico of cricket’, the India vs Pakistan encounter is one of the most-viewed rivalries in the history of all sporting disciplines put together. A rivalry that has its roots in the Partition of British India in 1947 (which led to the birth of two separate nations, India and Pakistan), a win in this particular fixture for either side holds immense significance.

Since the past decade and more, the two nations have faced each other only in major tournaments, such as in the Asia Cup or in ICC events. Given the tense relationship between the two neighbouring nations (that stems from the bitter diplomatic relationship shared by them), India and Pakistan are unlikely to face each other in bilateral tournaments or tri-nation tournaments outside of the major cricketing events any time soon. Therefore, the matches between these two sides hold greater significance today.

In the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, both India and Pakistan have begun their respective campaigns by winning their first two matches. For India, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are in scintillating form. On the other hand, Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Rizwan and the speedster duo of Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf have turned many heads in their direction.

With both teams in fine touch, the platform is set for a riveting India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. As we await the start of the high-octane clash, let us take a walk down the memory lane and look at the history of the India vs Pakistan encounter in ICC ODI World Cup.

Looking at all the India vs Pakistan matches in ICC ODI World Cup history

To date, India and Pakistan have faced each other on seven occasions in the ICC ODI World Cup. The former enjoys a far superior advantage in this fixture, winning all seven encounters in the World Cup over the years against Pakistan. There have been advertisement campaigns highlighting the same fact.

As such, here is a look at all the India vs Pakistan fixtures in the ICC ODI World Cup and the star performers from the matches.

Benson & Hedges World Cup 1992

Even though India and Pakistan have been participating in the ODI World Cup since its inception in 1975, it was not until in 1992 that the two neighbouring nations faced each other in the marquee tournament. Known as the Benson & Hedges World Cup 1992 back then for sponsorship reasons, the tournament saw India take on Pakistan at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

Upon winning the coin toss, Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin decided to bat first. By virtue of Sachin Tendulkar’s knock of 54 runs and Ajay Jadeja adding another 46, India posted a total of 216 on the scoreboard. While Aamer Sohali batted well for Pakistan, they fell 43 runs short of the target as they were bowled out for 173 runs.

The highlight of the match, however, was Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad performing spot jumps to mock the Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More after the latter’s continued appeals for dismissals from behind the stumps.

Even though Imran Khan eventually led Pakistan to the World Cup glory at the end of the 1992 edition of the tournament, India took the Round 1 of the India vs Pakistan rivalry at the ODI World Cups.

Wills World Cup 1996

India and Pakistan met each other once again in the ODI World Cup in 1996, this time in India’s own backyard, Bengaluru. Playing in the quarter-final of the Wills World Cup 1996 (as was the ODI World Cup known for sponsorship reasons in the 1996 edition), both the Asian giants and co-hosts of the tournament were eying a spot in the semi-finals.

Led by Mohammed Azharuddin in an ODI World Cup for the second consecutive time, India set Pakistan a target of 288 runs, with Navjot Singh Sidhu top-scoring for India (he scored 93 runs off 115 deliveries). Chasing the target, Pakistan was breezing along at one stage, with captain Aamir Sohail notching up a half-century. India’s Venkatesh Prasad came in to bowl, and Sohail hit him for a four and gestured him to fetch the ball from the boundary rope. In the very next ball, Prasad bowled the Pakistani skipper and showed him the route to the pavilion in what is considered to be one of the most celebrated comeback sledges in cricketing history.

India won the encounter comfortably by a margin of 39 runs and progressed to the semi-finals of the Wills World Cup 1996, where they were defeated by eventual champions Sri Lanka.

ICC Cricket World Cup 1999

The India vs Pakistan encounter in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup was the third time that Mohammed Azharuddin stepped out as the captain of the Indian team in an ODI World Cup match between these two sides. Playing in the Super Six stage, both the teams were looking for a win to take a step forward towards progressing further in the marquee tournament.

Winning the toss, India batted first and posted a total of 226 runs, courtesy Rahul Dravid’s knock of 61 runs off 89 balls. The captain, Azharuddin, also pitched in valuable runs, scoring 59 off 77 balls.

India’s bowling hero from the previous India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup encounter, Venkatesh Prasad, picked up a five-for. Riding on the back of his performance, India extended its lead over Pakistan in ODI World Cups to 3-0 as they won the match by 47 runs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2003

After the match-fixing scandal at the turn of the century, which saw several senior pros of the Indian team forced to step away from cricket, the Indian side was going through a rebuilding phase under captain Sourav Ganguly and coach John Wright when they arrived at South Africa to play in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup. Having beaten Australia in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2001 and England in the NatWest Series in 2002, this Indian team was bubbling with robust energy as it went head-to-head against Pakistan in the Pool Stage of the marquee tournament.

Batting first, Pakistan set India a target of 273 runs, riding on the back of Saeed Anwar’s century. When it was India’s turn to negate the lethal pace duo of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar rose to the occasion and counter-attacked the Pakistani bowling in his trademark style. Even though he fell short of what otherwise would have been a well-deserved ton by a meagre two runs, Tendulkar’s innings in that match is widely regarded as one of the finest ODI knocks in the history of the game. Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid made valuable contributions as India defeated Pakistan by six wickets to maintain its unbeaten record against the neighbours in ODI World Cups.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

India and Pakistan faced each other in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, their fifth encounter in ODI World Cup’s history and arguably the grandest contest between these two sides in the 50-over format in terms of its magnitude. On a warm and sunny afternoon in Mohali, Punjab, the Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first.

With a place in the ODI World Cup final up for grabs, India posted a total of 260 runs, courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar’s knock of 85 runs. The Indian bowlers were too hot for the Pakistani batsmen to handle as they fell short by 29 runs and booked the team’s berth in the final of the World Cup. For his innings in 2011, Tendulkar received his third Player of the Match trophy in an India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match as the Men in Blue extended their head-to-head record against Pakistan to 5-0.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

Neither India nor Pakistan entered the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup as an outright favourite to win the title. But that did not take away anything from this high-voltage Group Stage encounter contested at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. India, batting first, set a massive target of 301, courtesy of a masterful century by Virat Kohli, one of the modern-day greats.

If Kohli dominated the game in the first innings, Mohammed Shami became the star of the show with the ball in his hand as he scalped four wickets. Pakistan was bundled out for 224 runs, and India started their 2015 ODI World Cup campaign with a win by 76 runs. MS Dhoni also led India to extend its impressive record versus Pakistan to 6-0.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

While the Virat Kohli-led Indian side was deemed as one of the favourites heading into the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, experts were of the opinion that Pakistan would languish somewhere at the lower end of the table. However, Pakistan has always been able to surprise its opponents in ICC tournaments, a fine example of which is their decimation of a mighty Indian team in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Stepping out to bat first, the Indian opener Rohit Sharma destroyed the Pakistani bowling attack as he hit 140 runs, an innings that helped India post the highest team score in an India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup encounter (India set a target of 336 for Pakistan to chase down). Even the Rain Gods could not save India from blowing away Pakistan by 89 runs (according to the Duckworth-Lewis method) at Old Trafford, Manchester and keep their unbeaten record intact.

