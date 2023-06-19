Indian Cricket Team Sponsors Will Be Banned By BCCI If They Deal With Alcohol, Betting

The Indian cricket team does not have any title sponsor… at the moment! Byju’s, an ed-tech platform, has been the title sponsor for the last few years. As their contract ends with the BCCI, the Indian cricket jersey has a big void that’s without a sponsor logo. The effect was visible at the World Test Championship 2023 finals where India played Australia, with a jersey that only carried their sports gear supplier’s logos. While BCCI has already floated a new tender and invited entities to apply for title sponsorships, it has also laid out some new rules this time. These further limitations are likely to see some of the top investors in the industry potentially missing out on getting their logos on Team India’s jersey.

Simply put, to be the Indian cricket team’s sponsors, firms have to ensure they meet all of the freshly laid out criteria.

What criteria do the Indian cricket team sponsors need to fulfil?

As part of the process, interested firms will first have to pay a non-refundable fee of INR 5 lakhs to the BCCI. Following this, the detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process contained in the ‘Invitation To Tender’ document will be made available to the investors. The ITT includes details on eligibility requirements, the process for submission of bids, rights and obligations, and more. This ITT will be available for purchase until June 26.

Even if a firm is financially eligible to get the ITT, they need to ensure another eligibility criteria. Speaking of which…

Which firms can’t apply for sponsorship?

As part of the new rules, firms are banned from participating in sponsorship bids if they come under any of the following categories:

Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturers

Alcohol Products

Betting

Cryptocurrency

Real Money Gaming (Except Fantasy Sports Gaming)

Tobacco

Any business that offends public morals including, but not limited to, pornography.

Hence, several sportswear brands now won’t be eligible to sponsor the Indian national cricket team. The most surprising exclusion here, however, is for cryptocurrency brands, especially considering the fact that international sports like Formula 1 and soccer rely on sponsorship from crypto companies.

The upcoming international tour of the Indian men’s cricket team will be in West Indies, starting July 12. India will face West Indies in a round of two test matches, three ODI matches and five T20 cricket matches. Later in the year, the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be hosted in October in India.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Twitter / @BCCI)