A Look At Jeev Milkha Singh’s Net Worth, Brand Deals And More

While sports is a confluence of the entire India and its 1.4 billion inhabitants hailing from different societal backgrounds, not a lot of them take an interest in golf. So, it comes as little surprise when we fail to see a large number of successful golfers in the nation’s sporting history. However, the name of Jeev Milkha Singh is known to many. Before we take a look at his net worth and other details, let us know more about Jeev Milkha Singh.

Arguably one of the finest golfers India has ever produced, it is almost tragic that the mention of Jeev Milkha Singh irks the memory of his father, Milkha Singh, in the minds and hearts of a majority of India’s population. However, that barely takes away anything from the golfer’s stupendous career.

The first golfer from India to join the European Tour in 1998, Jeev Milkha Singh is also the most successful Indian professional golfer on the tour to date with four titles to his name, along with several other golf tournament wins. He has a total of 20 titles in his professional golfing career. Needless to say, Singh’s achievements speak volumes about his potential on the golf course.

As Jeev Milkha Singh finished The Senior Open Championship 2023 tied for the fourteenth spot on Sunday, July 30, we take a look at his net worth, career earnings, the brands he has endorsed over the years and more.

A quick look at Jeev Milkha Singh’s ranking and other career highlights

Born to parents Milkha Singh, arguably the greatest sprinter in India’s sporting history, and Nirmal Saini, a former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team, Jeev Milkha Singh comes from a background of sports. He became a professional golfer in 1993 and has been a regular on the European Tour since then. His first title win came at the 1993 Southern Oklahoma State Open.

In 2006, Jeev Milkha Singh won the Asian Tour Order of Merit and became the first Indian golfer to break into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. 2007 saw Singh becoming the first Indian to participate in the Masters tournament, one of the four major championships in golf. The following year, he tied for ninth place at the 2008 PGA Championship in Oakland Hills, achieving the highest rank for an Indian golfer in any major golf tournament.

Jeev Milkha Singh broke the record of most wins on the European Tour by an Indian golfer, previously held by Arjun Atwal, in 2012. The win at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open took Singh’s total tally of wins on the European Tour to four.

The Indian government conferred Singh with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting honour offered by the country’s government, in 1999. In 2007, the Indian government recognised Singh’s mettle and awarded him the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

What is Jeev Milkha Singh’s net worth?

Being a successful golfer, it comes as little surprise that Jeev Milkha Singh is among the wealthiest Indian sportspersons. According to various reports, Singh’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at approximately USD 5 million. A majority of his wealth has come from his earnings in professional golf over the years.

In 2012, Forbes India named Jeev Milkha Singh as one of the richest Indian celebrities. He secured the 45th rank among the top 100 Indian celebrities in terms of net worth.

How much is Jeev Milkha Singh’s career earnings?

As already mentioned, Jeev Milkha Singh’s career earnings account for a lion’s share of his wealth. According to reports, the Indian golfer has earned around USD 3.5 million from his time in professional golf.

Which brands does Jeev Milkha Singh endorse?

As one of India’s most successful sportspersons in the international sphere, Jeev Milkha Singh has had the fortune of being the face of a number of brands throughout his career. While his earnings from professional golf contributed the most to his overall wealth, Jeev Milkha Singh’s brand endorsement deals also played a significant role in padding up his net worth.

Of all his brand endorsement deals, the one with Volvo stands out in Jeev Milkha Singh’s endorsement portfolio. The Swedish multinational automobile manufacturing corporation has had a long-standing deal with the Indian golfer as one of its brand ambassadors since 2006. The automobile manufacturers have also given Singh a few of their cars over the years, notable of which is the Volvo XC90 SUV.

Jeev Milkha Singh also enjoys a long-standing deal with American global sports equipment manufacturing company Callaway Golf. The company designs, manufactures, markets and sells golf equipment such as golf balls and golf clubs. Singh acts as one of their brand ambassadors in the Indian market. As part of the endorsement deal, he also uses golf balls and golf clubs manufactured by Callaway Golf.

The Indian golfer also has a brand endorsement deal with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Rolex, American messenger service UPS, and winter wear manufacturing brand Colmar.

Previously, Jeev Milkha Singh had a brand endorsement deal with Japanese sports equipment and sportswear manufacturing company Mizuno. According to the terms of the deal, Singh used to sport footwear and clothes made by the company. In the past, Jeev Milkha Singh also had an endorsement deal with Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero Honda (now rebranded as Hero MotoCorp).

What car does Jeev Milkha Singh drive?

Jeev Milkha Singh, by virtue of being a brand ambassador for Volvo, has had the luxury of driving a few of their vehicles, notable of which is the XC90 SUV.

The Indian golfer also owned a Mercedes-Benz car but sold it off in 2014. Singh got involved in an unwanted scandal because of this car once he had sold it off. The golfer had to take legal measures after he received a summons from a court in Delhi regarding unpaid fines which were filed after he had sold the car.

Is Jeev Milkha Singh involved with works of charity?

Jeev Milkha Singh is the founder of Milkha’s Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation named after his father Milkha Singh. The organisation is aimed at promoting sports in villages and rural areas among young individuals. Their ultimate objective is to help potentially talented individuals realise their dreams and pursue the sport of their choice by providing them necessary assistance, such as supplying them sporting equipment free of cost. The organisation distributes medicines, clothes and stationery instead of cash. Jeev Milkha Singh started the organisation in 2002, and it has since then reached out to several remote areas of India.

