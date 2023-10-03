A Look At England Cricket Team’s Captain Jos Buttler’s Stats, Career Highlights And More

While cricket has its roots in England (dating back to the 16th century), and it was England that hosted the first Cricket World Cup in 1975, the European nation had to wait for 44 years to win the coveted title for the first time. In the English summer of 2019, the England national cricket team lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground. And it was one man who was responsible for the all-important run out in the final ball of the match that secured England’s victory – Jos Buttler. Now before we take a closer look at Jos Buttler’s stats and career highlights, let us understand his significance in the context of modern-day cricket.

One of the most prominent faces in the world of cricket, Jos Buttler has been a constant in the English cricket side for years. This team went through the horrors of the World Cup in 2015 (England was knocked out of the tournament in the Group Stage) and then rebuilt itself as one of the strongest sides in the history of white-ball cricket. At the cynosure of this team were a few players, with Buttler being one of the most prominent of the lot.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest English batsmen in limited-overs cricket, Jos Buttler is known for his explosive batting style and hard-hitting prowess. His ability to play unorthodox batting strokes and hit boundaries across all parts of the ground has made several experts tout him as England’s answer to former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, popularly known as ‘Mr. 360’ for being the pioneer in this department.

Besides his exploits with the bat, Jos Buttler is also a sound wicketkeeper who has donned the keeping gloves time and again for the national side as well as other teams he has been a part of in his career. In fact, he actually holds the record for the most dismissals by an English wicketkeeper in both One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty-20 (T20) Internationals.

However, in the past couple of years, the one asset that has been primed to his batting skills and wicketkeeping abilities is his finesse in captaining a side. Having acted as Eoin Morgan’s deputy for nearly seven years in the England national team, Jos Buttler took over the baton of captaincy once the World Cup-winning captain called it a day in international cricket. The English wicketkeeper-batsman has done a fairly decent job since then, leading his team to an ICC tournament win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Heading into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, England, the defending champions, have one of the strongest teams in the tournament on paper. The onus, however, will be on Buttler and how he manages his side over the next month. So on that note, let us take a look at Jos Buttler’s stats, records, career highlights and more.

Deep diving into Jos Buttler’s stats and career highlights

His early days as an international cricketer

Hailing from Taunton, Somerset, Jos Buttler made a name for himself in the English domestic sphere by virtue of his time with the Somerset County cricket team. His exploits in the domestic T20 and 40-over tournaments earned Buttler his maiden call-up to the England national team in 2011. On August 31, 2011, he made his debut in international cricket in a T20 International against India as a specialist batsman.

The same year, he played in a home series against West Indies before being sent to India as part of the England Performance Programme for batting and wicketkeeping. He played for the second-tier England Lions team and featured in its Bangladesh and Sri Lanka tours. In the latter, he scored his maiden limited-overs century against Sri Lanka A in January 2012. His string of impressive performances earned him a place in the England side for a tour against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in 2012. Buttler made his ODI debut in the same tour against Pakistan, although his stay in the middle was cut short in the second ball of his innings as he had to return to the pavilion without scoring a run.

While he was having a difficult time finding his footing in ODIs, Jos Buttler became a regular in the English T20 International squad. In September 2012, Buttler had South African speedster Wayne Parnell dancing to his tunes as the Englishman hit 30 runs in a 32-run over by the bowler. Back then, this was the second-most productive over in T20 International cricket. Buttler was selected in the England squad for the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 and featured in all the matches played by the ‘Three Lions’, although he could muster a mere 40 runs from his five innings in the tournament.

In 2014, Jos Buttler notched up his first century in international cricket in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. He scored 121 runs off 61 balls with nine fours and four sixes, and in the process, created the record for the then-fastest century by an English cricketer. In the same series, the Englishman was controversially ‘Mankaded’ by Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake, sparking a massive controversy back in the day. Later that year, Buttler made his Test cricket debut against India following the injury of first-choice wicketkeeper Matt Prior. He scored an impressive 85 runs off 83 deliveries in his maiden Test innings.

His rise through the ranks of international cricket

While he was heavily criticised for his batting in Test cricket, Jos Buttler continued to make giant strides in the limited-overs formats of the game. He scored the fastest century in ODIs by an Englishman as he notched up a ton in 46 balls against Pakistan in Dubai in November 2015. He also scored an unbeaten 90 against the same opponent in 2016 as England registered a then-world record team total (in ODIs) of 444 runs for the loss of three wickets. At that time, Buttler’s half-century in that match was the fastest by an English cricketer in ODIs.

It took Jos Buttler four years in Test cricket to emerge from the wilderness and score his maiden century. His knock of 106 runs against India in August 2018 helped Buttler cement his position in England’s Test cricket squad.

In the run-up to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, England faced off against West Indies. The match offered Buttler the opportunity to hit 12 sixes (a then-record by an English cricketer in ODIs) as he scored 150 runs in just 77 balls.

Jos Buttler was a key member of the English squad in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup that England played on their home turf. He made valuable contributions with the bat throughout the tournament, including a century against Pakistan (albeit in a losing cause) and a knock of 64 runs against Bangladesh that propelled England to its highest-ever World Cup score of 386 runs for six wickets.

However, it was the final of the marquee quadrennial tournament for which Buttler reserved his A-game. He scored 59 runs and stitched a crucial 110-run partnership with fellow Englishman Ben Stokes that helped England draw the match against New Zealand and take it to a Super Over. The highlight of Jos Buttler’s 2019 World Cup campaign came in the final ball of the Super Over when he completed the run-out of Martin Guptill to win the World Cup crown for England. The run-out was later declared as the moment of the year at the BBC Sports Award of 2019.

Jos Buttler’s highest score cemented his position as one of the best in the world

By the end of the past decade (2011-2020), Jos Buttler had become one of the most sought-after cricketers in the world. His exploits in domestic franchise-based T20 leagues across continents had elevated him to the rank of a superstar. Around the same time, the English wicketkeeper and batsman also became the vice-captain of the England cricket team across all three formats of the game.

In the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, held in the UAE, Jos Buttler notched up his first century in T20 Internationals in a match against Sri Lanka. With this knock, he became the first Englishman to score centuries in all three formats of cricket.

June 17 2022 became a red-letter day in the history of international cricket. In an ODI match against the Netherlands, England registered a score of 498 runs, the highest ODI team score of all time. Jos Buttler also recorded his highest score in white-ball cricket as he hit an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls. This innings included Buttler reaching the 150-run landmark in 65 balls, which is the second-fastest in the history of ODI cricket (AB de Villiers holds the record for scoring 150 runs in 64 balls).

Buttler’s reign as the captain of the England cricket team

Following the retirement of England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler assumed the captaincy of the national team in ODIs and T20 internationals on June 30, 2022. However, he did not get off to a great start as England’s white-ball captain. The European nation lost both the ODI and the T20 International series against India at home territory, followed by a drawn ODI series against South Africa and yet another T20 international series loss, this time against the Proteas.

Given his captaincy record in the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, not many experts gave England fair odds of winning the grandest prize in T20 Internationals. Coupled with the fact that the English squad for the tournament was filled with youngsters, the chances of England progressing far in the tournament were slim. The woes of the English fans were soon realised when England landed itself in a precarious position, having endured a shock defeat against Ireland and standing at the brink of elimination from the Super 12 stage.

In a do-or-die situation, Jos Buttler rose to the occasion and scored a blistering 73 off 47 deliveries to seal a win against New Zealand, which eventually paved the way for England’s qualification to the semi-finals. With a place in the summit clash up for grabs, Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 80 runs, and alongside Alex Hales, stitched a record-breaking opening stand in T20 World Cup’s history (170 runs) as England decimated India by 10 wickets in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval.

England eventually went on to win the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup defeating Pakistan in the final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This title triumph stamped Buttler’s ability as an astute leader of men, someone who can orchestrate a group of young players to take on the best teams in the world of cricket and emerge victorious. While Jos Buttler’s record as a captain has been inconsistent and borderline patchy, it is this victory that primes England as one of the favourites to win the Cricket World Cup title in 2023 and become the third team after West Indies and Australia to win consecutive World Cups.

Jos Buttler’s time in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

While Jos Buttler played in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament, it wasn’t until 2018 that people took note of him. Ahead of the 2018 season, he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the auction. After having a somewhat muted season, Buttler was promoted to open the batting during the latter half of the tournament, and his fortune took a 180-degree turn. The Englishman became the second batsman in the history of the league to register five 50-plus scores on a trot.

In IPL 2019, Jos Buttler was in the headlines once again; however, it was unwanted publicity for the English wicketkeeper-batsman. For the second time in his career, Buttler fell prey to ‘Mankading’, this time at the hands of Ravichandran Ashwin during a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab. The incident sparked controversy among experts and netizens and to date, remains one of the most controversial incidents in the history of the sport.

The English wicketkeeper-batsman had a dream run of form in IPL 2022. Jos Buttler scored four centuries in the tournament and became the only overseas batsman and the second overall after Virat Kohli to achieve this feat. While Rajasthan Royals failed to win the IPL title, Jos Buttler finished the season as the leading run-scorer with 863 runs and was awarded the Orange Cap. In addition, the Englishman secured awards for the Most Valuable Player of the Season, Most Sixes (45) and Most Fours (83) for that edition.

Even though Jos Buttler enjoyed a decent outing in IPL 2023, scoring 392 runs in 14 matches with four half-centuries and a top score of 95 runs, he achieved a rather unpleasant batting record. With his fifth duck of the tournament against the Punjab Kings in Dharamshala in May 2023, Buttler broke the record for the most ducks in a single season of the IPL. However, this record alone fails to tarnish Jos Buttler’s reputation in the IPL, one which is backed by some of the most impressive individual stats in the league’s history.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many centuries has Jos Buttler scored in ODI matches?

Jos Buttler has scored 11 centuries in ODI cricket.

– What is the highest score by Jos Buttler in ODI matches?

Jos Buttler’s highest score in ODI matches is 162 not out from 70 deliveries against the Netherlands.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Jos Buttler)