Looking At New Zealand Captain Kane Willamson’s Impressive Career Records, Stats And More

In the recent past, the New Zealand cricket team has seen many of its knights in shining armours bid farewell to the sport. Legends such as Brendon McCullum, Daniel Vettori and Ross Taylor are a few of the members of that club. However, even in these turbulent times, the Kiwis faced minimal hiccups when it came to their performances across all three formats of the game, especially in ICC tournaments. This is because one man steered the ship of the New Zealand team masterfully through his astute leadership― Kane Williamson. Before we take a look at his career records and stats, let us take a closer look at Kane Willamson’s significance in the modern era.

Taking charge of the New Zealand team following the retirement of Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson has led New Zealand to several memorable victories against the best sides in the world of cricket. Under his leadership, New Zealand made it to the knockout stages of four ICC tournaments in limited-overs cricket. In addition, the Blackcaps (as is the New Zealand cricket team known by its fans) won the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 with Williamson at the helm.

Besides being an able captain, Kane Williamson also ranks among the greatest batsmen of his generation, and the stats and records throughout his career stand testament to that fact. He is a part of the fabled modern-day ‘Big Five’ of cricket alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Babar Azam. The Kiwi holds the record for the most runs scored for New Zealand in Test cricket. He is also the second cricketer from New Zealand to win the Player of the Tournament award in the history of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Having returned to the New Zealand side for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after staying away from cricketing action for a while owing to an injury, Kane Williamson will be raring to go in the marquee tournament. The selectors have also put faith in him and his leadership abilities as they replaced regular captain Tom Latham with Williamson in the hope that he can lead the team to great heights and guide New Zealand to the nation’s first World Cup title.

As such, we bring to you a detailed overview of Kane Williamson’s career records, stats, highlights from his time on the 22 yards and more.

Deep diving into Kane Williamson’s career highlights

His early days as an international cricketer

Hailing from Tauranga, New Zealand, Kane Williamson rose through the ranks of Under-19 cricket to get into the New Zealand senior team. For context, he was the captain of the New Zealand team in the 2008 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup that lost to eventual champions India, led by Virat Kohli.

Williamson had a far-from-bright start to his international career. He could not trouble the scorers on his international debut against India in a One Day International (ODI) match on August 10, 2010. Rubbing salt on his wound, he was dismissed for a second-ball duck against Sri Lanka in the very next game that he featured in.

Fortunately for Kane Williamson, his troubled days did not last long. In the latter half of 2010, New Zealand got hammered by a spirited Bangladesh side as the then-minnows of world cricket handed the Kiwis a shocking 4-0 defeat in a five-match ODI series. However, Williamson shone brightly against the Bangladeshi ‘tigers’ as he notched up his maiden century in ODI cricket, in the process becoming the youngest centurion in New Zealand’s history.

By virtue of his impressive performance in the Bangladesh series, Kane Williamson was included in the New Zealand side for its Test series against India. On November 4, 2010, he made his Test cricket debut at Ahmedabad where he scored a dazzling knock of 131 runs, becoming the eighth cricketer in New Zealand’s history to score a ton in his debut Test match.

Williamson’s rise through the ranks of international cricket

For the next few years, Kane Williamson continued to score runs across the globe. In 2011, he scored an unbeaten century against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo (100 not out off 69 deliveries), which back then became the second-fastest ODI ton by a New Zealander. He formed an excellent partnership with Ross Taylor, and virtually became New Zealand’s answer to its batting woes at the number 3 position.

On February 3, 2015, against Pakistan, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scored the 99th and the 100th ODI centuries in New Zealand’s history. Before the start of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, the former scored 700 runs in 2015 (the World Cup began on February 14). He also became the fifth-fastest cricketer and the fastest New Zealander to score 3,000 career runs later that year (in 78 innings).

In a match against Sri Lanka at the fag end of 2015, Kane Williamson rewrote the record for the most runs scored in Test cricket in a calendar year by a New Zealander with 1,172 runs to his name. The Kiwi also ended the year with 2,692 runs across all formats of the game, the highest gross total by a batsman in 2015, and the third-highest overall in the history of cricket. For his exploits in the shortest format of the game, Kane Williamson was awarded the T20 Player of the Year crown by New Zealand Cricket for the 2014-15 season.

Assuming captaincy and becoming one of the best in the world

Following the retirement of Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson took over the mantle of captaincy with his first assignment being leading the national team in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20. Under his skilled leadership, New Zealand topped its group in the Super 10 and made it to the semi-finals of the tournament, including handing hosts and favourites India a shock defeat in the opening game. Even though New Zealand were beaten by England in the semi-final match played at New Delhi, Williamson proved to the world that New Zealand is a force to be reckoned with.

Later in 2016, Kane Williamson created the record of becoming the thirteenth batsman in the history of cricket to score a century against all Test match-playing nations in his career with a ton against Zimbabwe. He also became the youngest and the quickest batsman to achieve this incredible feat.

In 2018, Kane Williamson broke the record for the most centuries scored by a New Zealander in Test cricket with the 18th ton of his career against England at Auckland. He also created the record for being the first New Zealander to surpass the 900-rating point mark in the ICC Test batsmen’s rankings. Williamson became the fastest Kiwi to score 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket in 2019.

While people talk about Kane Williamson the captain in the context of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kane Williamson the batsman gets lost in the shadows of the former. Not many remember the two remarkable centuries that the Kiwi batsman scored in the marquee quadrennial tournament, one against South Africa and the other against West Indies. During the World Cup, Kane Williamson also achieved the feat of becoming the third-fastest batsman, in terms of innings (139), to score 6,000 runs in ODIs. He ended the World Cup with 578 runs in 10 innings, the most by a captain in a single World Cup edition. Even though New Zealand failed to win the ultimate prize in cricket, Williamson was named the Player of the Tournament, an award that he received with a wry smile on his face.

Tasting success in Test cricket and stepping down as the captain

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final by the barest of margins (England won the match on account of hitting more boundaries after the scores were tied at the end of the Super Over), Kane Williamson led New Zealand in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021. The Kiwis eventually succeeded in winning the title, and Williamson became only the second New Zealand captain to win an ICC tournament.

Later that year, New Zealand reached their third consecutive final in the ICC tournaments, this time at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. While Williamson scored a magnificent knock of 85 runs off 48 balls, the Blackcaps succumbed to Australia as the men in yellow lifted the title for the first time in the nation’s history.

Ahead of a series against Pakistan, Kane Williamson stepped down as New Zealand’s Test cricket captain in December 2022. He enjoyed his time as a mere player instead of shouldering the responsibilities of a leader. The Kiwi batsman became the first New Zealander to hit five double centuries in Test cricket. He also became the first New Zealand batsman to reach the landmark of 25 centuries in Test matches. In February 2023, Kane Williamson surpassed Ross Taylor’s record of scoring the most runs in Test cricket with 7,683 runs to his name.

As of October 2023, Kane Williamson is the owner of several cricketing records and has scored 29 centuries in Test cricket and 13 centuries in ODI cricket so far in his career. He is yet to score a century in T20 Internationals.

Kane Williamson’s time in the Indian Premier League till 2023

Kane Williamson joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015. He was a part of the Hyderabad-based franchise’s team that won the IPL title in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner.

In 2018, Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the latter was involved in a scandal earlier that year that saw him get banned from all forms of cricket for a year. Shouldering the responsibility of a captain, Kane Williamson led from the front as he scored 735 runs in the IPL that year and carried his team to the final of the league. While the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings got the better of the Hyderabad-based side in the title clash, Williamson finished the tournament as its leading run scorer for the 2018 edition and picked up the Orange Cap award for the same.

Ahead of the 2023 season of the IPL, Kane Williamson was bought by the Gujarat Titans. However, the Kiwi got injured in the first match of the tournament and had to spend the remainder of the season sitting on the sidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the highest score by Kane Williamson in ODI cricket?

Kane Williamson’s personal best in ODI cricket is 148 runs against West Indies in 2019.

– How many centuries has Kane Williamson scored in ODI cricket?

As of October 2023, Kane Williamson has scored 13 centuries in ODI cricket.

– What is the ICC ranking of Kane Williamson?

As of October 2023, Kane Williamson holds the pole position in the ICC Test batsmen’s rankings. He is ranked 29th in ODIs and 65th in T20 Internationals among the batsmen.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Kane Williamson)