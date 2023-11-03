Keshav Maharaj’s Impressive Stats: The South African Spinner’s Career Highlights

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been notable for multiple reasons — one being the exceptional performance of Indian cricketers, or rather, players with Indian roots. This list entails team members from other nations as well. The newest addition to the roster, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj’s stats in a comparatively short career are more than impressive.

It all started with New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra setting the stage on fire in the opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup against defending champions England. The Kiwi, whose name is a portmanteau of Indian cricketing legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, scored a breathtaking century on his World Cup debut and has been one of the most consistent players in this edition of the marquee quadrennial tournament.

On the other hand, despite not being given fair odds of making it to the semi-finals by experts and fans before the start of the tournament, South Africa has seen a resurgence as one of the strongest sides in the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup. As of this moment, the Proteas are aiming to finish the Group Stage in the top two positions, and perhaps even go the distance to secure their maiden World Cup crown. And at the cynosure of this rebuilding process is Keshav Maharaj, the spin bowler, who has ably backed up the South African batsmen in defending the totals.

The most recent exploit of Maharaj came against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. While South Africa put up a massive target of 358 for the Kiwis to chase, the bowlers, led by Maharaj, ensured that the Blackcaps reached nowhere near the target as they got bowled out for a paltry score of 167 runs. Maharaj himself picked up four wickets for 46 runs in the nine overs that he bowled.

So, on that note, let us take a closer look at Keshav Maharaj’s impressive stats and other career highlights so far, including the dates on which he joined the teams, and learn more about his Indian connection.

Deep-diving into Keshav Maharaj’s rankings, career stats and other highlights

His early days as a cricketer

Keshav Maharaj made his first-class debut at the age of 16 for KwaZulu-Natal during the 2006-07 season and represented the Dolphins team for the first time in 2009-10. He got an opportunity to tour Bangladesh with the South Africa A team in April-May 2010. In two four-day matches against the Bangladesh Cricket Board team, he picked up 13 wickets.

The South African enjoyed his best domestic season with the bat in 2012-13 when he scored 481 runs at an impressive average of 48.1, including two centuries. In a match against the Northerns, he scored 114 runs off 119 deliveries and also picked up five wickets.

It was not just in South Africa that Maharaj was playing domestic cricket at that time. He featured for Cuckfield in the Sussex Premier League in 2013 and for the Nelson Cricket Club in the Lancashire League in 2015. Maharaj eventually played for the Lancashire team in 2018 and for the Yorkshire team in 2019 in the County Championship.

In 2014-15, the then 24-year-old picked up 10 wickets for 145 runs in a match against the Cape Cobras, his best figures to date. He bettered his record with a 13-wicket haul in a match against the Warriors and also achieved the feat of picking up seven wickets in an innings. In the same match, Keshav Maharaj also played a knock of 72 runs during his team’s batting. His impressive performances over the years compelled the selectors of the South African national team to take note of Maharaj.

Maharaj’s entry into the world of international cricket

In October 2016, Keshav Maharaj was named in South Africa’s squad for their series against Australia. He made his international cricket debut in a Test match against the Aussies on November 3, 2016, in which he picked up three wickets. In the process, Maharaj also became the first specialist spinner to make his Test debut at Perth.

Maharaj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests in a match against New Zealand on March 10, 2017. It was only the seventh five-wicket haul by a South African spinner in Test cricket. In May 2017, he was named the International Newcomer of the Year at Cricket South Africa’s annual awards. He also made his debut in One Day International (ODI) cricket in a match against England earlier that month.

Within a year of his debut in Test cricket, Maharaj reached the milestone of picking up 50 wickets in a match against Bangladesh. A year later, he registered his best Test bowling figures of nine wickets for 129 runs in a match against Sri Lanka, which also became the record for the best bowling figures in a Test match innings by a visiting bowler in Sri Lanka and the best bowling figures in a Test match innings by a South African in Asia. In addition, Maharaj registered the second-best bowling figures by a South African in a Test match innings after Hugh Tayfield, and the first left-arm spinner after Sri Lanka‘s Rangana Herath to claim nine wickets in a single innings of a Test.

Keshav Maharaj’s rise through the ranks of international cricket

Keshav Maharaj continued on his purple patch of form as he picked up his 100th wicket in Test cricket in a match against India in October 2019. The left-arm spin bowler added yet another feather to his cap on June 21, 2021, as he became the first South African bowler to claim a hat-trick in test cricket (Geoff Griffin took South Africa’s first hat-trick in Test cricket against England at Lord’s cricket stadium in 1960). Maharaj’s feat came against the West Indies on the fourth day of a Test match.

Despite being uncapped for South Africa in Twenty-20 (T20) Internationals, Maharaj’s exploits in the longer format of the sport earned him a place in the nation’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (the squad was announced in early September 2021). Before the marquee event, Maharaj made his debut for South Africa in T20 Internationals on September 10, 2021, against Sri Lanka in a bilateral series. Interestingly, the South African spinner made his debut in the shortest format of the game as the team’s captain. Maharaj also achieved the feat of picking up a wicket with his first ball in T20 Internationals.

In March 2023, Keshav Maharaj sustained an injury in a match against the West Indies as he ruptured his Achilles tendon. He inevitably got pushed to the sidelines for the next few months. However, Maharaj made a sooner-than-expected recovery from his injury, which allowed the selectors to name him in the South African squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

As of November 2023, Keshav Maharaj holds the 27th spot in ICC Men’s Bowler’s Rankings in Test cricket; he is ranked fourth in ODIs and 23rd in T20 Internationals.

A peek into Keshav Maharaj’s personal life

Unlike a majority of former and current South African players, Keshav Maharaj does not share a connection with India because of his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), for he hasn’t featured in any edition of the franchise-based league. His connection with the country stems from his roots in India since he is of Indian ancestry — his great-grandfather hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and migrated to Durban in 1874 as an indentured labourer. His father, Athmanand Maharaj, played as a wicketkeeper for KwaZulu-Natal.

Additionally, Keshav Maharaj got married to Lerisha Munsamy, a Kathak dancer, in April 2022.

(Hero and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Keshav Maharaj)

