Lakshya Sen’s Ranking And Stats: Looking At The Career Highlights Of The Canada Open Winner

In a David vs Goliath tale, Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen defeated Li Shifeng, a player with a superior ranking, to win the men’s singles title at the Canada Open 2023. Sen, the only Indian player to take part in the men’s singles event of the championship this year, took less than an hour to get the better of his Chinese opponent as he won by a score of 21-18, 22-20.

However, the victory in the final isn’t the only time that Lakshya Sen has punched above his weight in his senior professional badminton career. He has triumphed over several top-seeded players en route to the titles that he has won. With the win at Calgary, Sen, who is ranked number 19 in the BWF World Rankings, secured his first BWF World Tour title in 2023.

As a nation of 1.4 billion celebrates the incredible achievement of one of its sons, we take a look at Lakshya Sen’s ranking, career highlights, stats and more.

A look at Lakshya Sen’s career highlights

His early days as a badminton player

A student of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Lakshya Sen clinched the bronze medal at the 2016 Junior Asian Championship, before winning the men’s singles title at the India International Series tournament in the same year. On the back of his impressive performances, Sen reached the summit of the BWF World Junior rankings in 2017. A year later, the Indian shuttler once again won the Junior Asian Championships. He followed this win with a silver medal at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2018 BWF Junior World Championships.

Sen’s entry into senior professional badminton

In 2019, Lakshya Sen won his first BWF Tour title by defeating Japanese badminton player Yusuke Onodera to clinch the Dutch Open. Later in 2019, Sen also won the SaarLorLux Open and the Scottish Open.

The Indian badminton player was a member of the Indian team which won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championship in 2020. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought all sporting events to a halt, including badminton, Sen picked up from where he left off in 2021, when he reached the BWF World Championship semi-finals. He eventually had to settle for a bronze medal after losing to fellow countryman Srikanth Kidambi.

The meteoric rise of Lakshya Sen in the international sphere

January of 2022 saw Lakshya Sen win his first BWF Super 500 title when he defeated the then-reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the final of the India Open.

Lakshya Sen’s purple patch continued for a large part of 2022 as he made it to the finals of the German Open and the coveted All England Open. Unfortunately, he failed to win both the men’s singles titles. Sen was a part of the Indian team which won the Thomas Cup in 2022 by defeating Indonesia in the final.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men’s singles event by defeating Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in the final. He also secured a silver medal with the Indian team in the mixed team event.

The Indian badminton star was a member of the Indian contingent that won the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in February 2023.

Here’s how Lakshya Sen’s career stats look like

At the young age of 25 (he will turn 26 on August 16, 2023), Sen has 211 career wins to his name, followed by 85 losses. Lakshya Sen reached his career-best ranking of sixth in the BWF World Rankings on November 8, 2022.

In BWF World Tours, Lakshya Sen has won four titles and ended as the runner-up twice. Sen has won seven BWF International Challenge or Series titles in his career so far and has lost in the finals on three occasions. He also has two BWF Junior International titles and lost a solitary final.

Lakshya Sen was bestowed with the Arjuna Award, the second-highest award in the field of sports by the Indian government, in 2022.

Lakshya Sen’s route to glory in the Canada Open 2023

The hopes of Lakshya Sen making it past the first round at Canada Open 2023 looked slim when he was tied against world number four Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Earmarked as a favourite by fans and experts alike, Vitidsarn’s shot at lifting the men’s singles title at Calgary was short-lived as the Indian shuttler outclassed him in straight set wins to advance to the next round.

After defeating Brazilian badminton player Ygor Coelho de Oliveira and Belgian shuttler Julien Carraggi in the next couple of rounds, Lakshya Sen’s next serious challenge came in the semi finals of the Canada Open 2023. Faced against world number 11 Kenta Nishimoto, who was also the fourth-seeded player in the men’s singles event of the championship this year, Sen kept his cool as he defeated the Japanese by a margin of 21-17, 21-14.

With the win against Nishimoto, Lakshya Sen reached his first major championship final in over 15 months. Health issues have plagued Sen’s career for a considerable time, during which time he slipped from the sixth spot to number 25 in BWF World Rankings.

The victory against reigning All England champion and world number 10 Li Shifeng in the final match was, however, not Lakshya Sen’s first against the Chinese. He defeated him in the second round of the Thailand Open 2023 last month, and enjoys an overall head-to-head record of 5-2 against Shifeng.

Besides a shining medal, Lakshya Sen received a prize money of USD 31,500 (INR 25.82 lakhs). Sen also received 9,200 BWF points with this win.

A sneak peak into Lakshya Sen’s net worth in 2023

Even though he is on the younger side, Lakshya Sen has become a seasoned campaigner by 2023. It is, therefore, no surprise that the Indian prodigy makes all the big bucks. According to several reports, Lakshya Sen’s net worth, in 2023, is estimated to be around $ 5 million. Lakshya Sen also featured in Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2022.

What are a few of the brands Lakshya Sen endorses?

Lakshya Sen, by virtue of his rise to glory, has attracted the attention of big brands in recent times. At present, Sen represents venture capital investment firm Baseline Ventures in their commercial portfolio. He also has an endorsement deal with Mastercard, one of the largest payment-processing corporations worldwide. The name of Mastercard also appears on the front of Lakshya Sen’s shirt.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Lakshya Sen)