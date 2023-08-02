How Much Is The 2023 Lanka Premier League Prize Money?

Much like the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League (only to name a few), Sri Lanka’s own version of a franchise-based cricket league, namely the Lanka Premier League, began its 2023 edition on July 30. As is the case with such franchise-based leagues around the world, the Lanka Premier League, too, is a cash-laden tournament and comes with a lucrative prize money pool.

Since its inception in 2020, the Lanka Premier League has grown in stature with every passing year. The league sees a lot of domestic stars and upcoming cricketers of the island nation playing alongside some of the biggest names in the world of cricket, such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and David Miller, among others. Contested by five teams based out of five prominent cities in Sri Lanka, the Lanka Premier League aims to provide a platform for domestic players to showcase their talent and in the process, uplift their game.

So in case you’re interested in finding out more information about the tournament, here’s a look at the 2023 Lanka Premier League, its prize money, format and schedule.

What is the 2023 Lanka Premier League prize money on offer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPL – Lanka Premier League (@lplt20)

According to reports, the Lanka Premier League 2023 will mirror the previous edition in terms of its prize money. The winners of the tournament will receive USD 100,000, while the runners-up will be rewarded with USD 50,000.

Apart from the top two teams, there are monetary prizes for individual performers as well. Reports indicate that the Player of the Tournament will receive a sum of USD 10,000. Additionally, the Player of the Match in the tournament’s final will be rewarded with USD 2,500, and the Emerging Player of the Tournament will get USD 2,000. It is important to note that only the players who are under the age of 23 years on January 1 of the given year (in this case 2023) will be eligible for the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

In addition to the aforementioned awards, the team that best adheres to the Spirit of Cricket throughout the tournament will receive the Fair Play award along with USD 2,500.

Lanka Premier League 2023’s T20 tournament format

The Lanka Premier League, since its inaugural season, has been contested by five teams, namely the Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy.

The tournament has a round-robin format that is followed by the playoffs, similar to the IPL. In case you are not familiar with this format, here’s how it works. Each team faces the other teams twice in the league stage, and the rankings are decided based on the points accumulated by the teams throughout the league stage. The top four teams from the league rankings then qualify for the playoffs.

Jaffna Kings remain the most successful team in the Lanka Premier League’s history, winning all three of its previous editions and entering the 2023 season as the defending champions.

What is the schedule for the Lanka Premier League 2023?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPL – Lanka Premier League (@lplt20)

The fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League started on July 30 2023 with the Jaffna Kings taking on the Colombo Stars at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. The league stage of the tournament is scheduled to conclude on August 15, following which the playoffs will begin on August 17.

The final of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 20 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@LPL – Lanka Premier League)