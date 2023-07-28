All You Need To Know About Major League Cricket 2023

After soccer and baseball, cricket fans in the United States now have a ‘Major League’ to tune in to as well. The Major League Cricket is the newest addition to the list of franchise cricket leagues around the globe. With several big names from the world of cricket taking part in the tournament that is characterised by its glamorous outlook (as is the case with all other franchise-based cricket leagues), the Major League Cricket 2023 has turned several eyeballs in its direction.

In a bid to increase the popularity of cricket as a sport in the United States, the plan to start a franchise-based league has been in the pipeline since 2018. Now, after five years and a development league (the Minor League Cricket in 2021), the MLC is finally in motion. Sanctioned by the USA Cricket, the country’s apex cricket governing body, and organised by the American Cricket Enterprises, the start of the MLC was deferred from 2021 to 2023 owing to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Major League Cricket enters its business end for the 2023 season, we deep dive into the tournament’s details that you should know about― the structure of the tournament, the teams participating in it, the owners of the respective teams and more.

Everything to know about Major League Cricket

Who are the investors of the tournament?

After USA Cricket was appointed as the apex governing body of cricket in the United States in January 2019, replacing the old USACA, it accepted a bid of USD 1 billion by American Cricket Enterprises for covering the proposed MLC and other investments beneficial for the national cricket team. The ACE’s partners include the likes of Satyan Gajwani and Vineet Jain of The Times Group, alongside Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan who are founders of Willow TV.

In 2022, MLC acquired around USD 120 million in its first fundraising round. Investors in the MLC include Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, American businessman Ross Perot Jr, entrepreneur Anand Rajaraman and former CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, among others.

What is the format of Major League Cricket?

The MLC mirrors the format of the top franchise-based cricket leagues across the globe, with every team facing each other in the league stage followed by a knockout phase in which the top four teams from the league stage compete.

For the knockout phase, the MLC has adopted the playoffs format used in the Indian Premier League. In this format, the top two teams face off in the Qualifier, the winner of which gets direct entry into the Final of the tournament. The third and fourth-ranked teams from the league stage face each other in the Eliminator. The loser of the Eliminator gets knocked out of the tournament, while the victor moves on to play against the loser of the Qualifier in the Challenger. The team winning in the Challenger moves on to the Final to battle against the winner of the Qualifier for the title.

Is there a salary cap in Major League Cricket?

Yes, American Cricket Enterprises has set a salary cap for players taking part in the Major League Cricket. According to reports, each team has a salary cap of USD 1.15 million.

Which teams are playing in the Major League Cricket and who are their owners?

In the inaugural 2023 season, six teams are taking part in the MLC. The teams, along with their respective home cities, owners and captains for 2023 are as follows:

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Based out of California’s Irvine, the Los Angeles Knight Riders is owned by the Knight Riders Group, which has Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan as a co-owner. The Knight Riders group also owns teams in other franchise-based cricket leagues, the most notable of which are the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20. In the inaugural season of the MLC, the spinner from West Indies, Sunil Narine, took up the mantle of captaincy for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

MI New York

Indiawin Sports, owner of several teams in franchise-based cricket leagues around the world, is the owner of MI New York. The parent group, a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, is also the owner of the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in the IPL. With their base in New York’s Brooklyn, the MI New York, in MLC 2023, have modern-day West Indian legend and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard wearing the captain’s hat.

San Francisco Unicorns

The San Francisco Unicorns, based out of San Jose, California, are owned by entrepreneurs Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan. Former Australian international cricketer Aaron Finch, who led the Australian team to their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win in 2021, was the captain for the inaugural season of MLC in 2023.

Seattle Orcas

The franchise team from Redmond, Washington is jointly owned by the GMR Group and Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella. Of their several business ventures, the GMR Group’s sports division is the owner of the IPL team Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils). In Major League Cricket 2023, the Seattle Orcas side is captained by South African cricketer Wayne Parnell.

Texas Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams, not just in the IPL, but also in the world of franchise-based cricket leagues, is the owner of the Texas Super Kings alongside Ross Perot Jr and Anurag Jain. Hailing from Grand Prairie, the Texan outfit, in the inaugural season of MLC, is being captained by veteran South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis.

Washington Freedom

Based out of Washington DC, the Washington Freedom team is owned by Sanjay Govil, a prominent entrepreneur. In Major League Cricket 2023, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques led the team.

American Cricket Enterprises has plans to expand the tournament in the future and have ten teams participate in the league instead of six. It is also planning to help build stadiums for each of the franchises in their respective bases.

What is the schedule for Major League Cricket 2023?

The Major League Cricket 2023 started on July 13. The league stage of the tournament concluded on July 25, following which the playoffs started on July 27. The final is scheduled to be played on July 30.

Where is the Major League Cricket being played?

In 2023, the matches for the Major League Cricket are being played at two stadiums. While the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, North Texas is hosting 12 matches, the Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting seven matches.

What is the prize money on offer in the Major League Cricket 2023?

Being a franchise-based cricket league with several wealthy investors in its portfolio, the Major League Cricket is bound to be among the richest cricketing tournaments in the world. However, as of now, there is no official information about the prize money pool of MLC 2023.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Major League Cricket)