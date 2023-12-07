A look At The Malaysia Cup 2023 Prize Money, Schedule For The Final And More

Albeit nowhere near the magnanimity of the FA Cup in England, Spain’s Copa Del Rey or the DFB-Pokal in Germany, the Malaysia Cup is the premier domestic cup football competition in the Southeast Asian nation. With a rich history of players from prominent footballing nations like Brazil, Argentina, Croatia and Ivory Coast (to name a few) participating from time to time, the competition is highly anticipated by thousands of football fans in Malaysia and around the world.

Known as the TM Piala Malaysia 2023 for sponsorship reasons, the Malaysia Cup 2023 is the 97th edition of the tournament. It is organised by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL). The tournament sees a total of 16 teams vying for the silverware; while the top 14 teams from the Malaysia Super League 2023 enter the tournament on a priority basis, the top two teams from the Malaysia M3 League join them in this battle for glory.

Much akin to a majority of domestic cup football competitions, the Malaysia Cup is a knockout tournament. The competition features two legs in each of its phases except for the final (which is similar to the Carabao Cup in England). At the end of the two legs, the team with a better aggregate margin progresses to the next round. The title clash, however, is a single match.

After several hard-fought encounters over four months, only two teams remain for the summit clash. So, let’s take a look at the Malaysia Cup 2023 prize money, the teams participating in the final and the schedule and venue for the title match.

Everything to know about the Malaysia Cup 2023

How much is the Malaysia Cup 2023 prize money on offer?

Being one of the oldest domestic cup football competitions in Asia, the Malaysia Cup handsomely rewards its winners, both in terms of the silverware and the payouts. However, as of now, there is no information available about the prize money pot for the Malaysia Cup 2023.

Which teams are participating in the Malaysia Cup 2023 final?

The defending champions of the Malaysia Cup, Johor Darul Ta’zim, have made their way to the final this year. Having decimated all of their opponents in the previous rounds, the Johor-based club will head to the title clash as the favourites to lift the crown. Their Brazilian striker Bergson’s red-hot form will only boost their chances of winning their fourth Malaysia Cup.

However, Johor Darul Ta’zim are unlikely to find the final a walk in the park as they are facing an in-form Terengganu FC side. For context, the Terengganu-based outfit defeated Selangor, the 33-time champions of the Malaysia Cup, in the quarter-finals of the 2023 edition.

A glance at the schedule and venue for the Malaysia Cup 2023 final

Having begun on 3 August, the Malaysia Cup 2023 will conclude on Friday, 8 December at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The title match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can you live stream the final?

Football fans can live stream the final of the Malaysia Cup 2023 on the Astro Go channel, the official broadcaster of the tournament in the South East Asian nation.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What will be the venue for the Malaysia Cup 2023 final?

The Malaysia Cup 2023 final will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

– Which teams will play in the final of the Malaysia Cup 2023?

Johor Darul Ta’zim will face Terengganu FC in the final of the Malaysia Cup 2023.

– What is the prize money on offer at the Malaysia Cup 2023?

No official information is available about the prize money pool at the Malaysia Cup 2023.